Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Capitol Federal Financial's shares before the 2nd of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 16th of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.085 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.34 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Capitol Federal Financial has a trailing yield of 5.2% on the current share price of US$6.48. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Capitol Federal Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

View our latest analysis for Capitol Federal Financial

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Capitol Federal Financial reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Capitol Federal Financial reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Story continues

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Capitol Federal Financial's dividend payments per share have declined at 7.4% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Get our latest analysis on Capitol Federal Financial's balance sheet health here.

To Sum It Up

Is Capitol Federal Financial worth buying for its dividend? It's definitely not great to see that it paid a dividend despite reporting a loss last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent times. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Capitol Federal Financial. We've identified 2 warning signs with Capitol Federal Financial (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com