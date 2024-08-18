3 ASX Stocks Including Lynas Rare Earths Trading Below Estimated Value

The Australian market has shown resilience, with the ASX200 climbing 1.3% to close above 7970 points, bolstered by a strong performance across all sectors. As investors seek opportunities in this buoyant environment, identifying undervalued stocks becomes crucial for maximizing potential returns.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Australia

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) LaserBond (ASX:LBL) A$0.715 A$1.37 47.8% Elders (ASX:ELD) A$9.15 A$18.11 49.5% Regal Partners (ASX:RPL) A$3.42 A$6.63 48.4% Shine Justice (ASX:SHJ) A$0.72 A$1.35 46.7% Megaport (ASX:MP1) A$11.02 A$21.52 48.8% Domino's Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) A$33.50 A$63.75 47.5% Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) A$12.28 A$24.20 49.3% Millennium Services Group (ASX:MIL) A$1.145 A$2.24 48.9% Electro Optic Systems Holdings (ASX:EOS) A$1.755 A$3.45 49.1% Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) A$8.72 A$16.26 46.4%

Click here to see the full list of 36 stocks from our Undervalued ASX Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Overview: Lynas Rare Earths Limited, with a market cap of A$5.84 billion, is involved in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia.

Operations: Revenue Segments (in millions of A$): Rare Earth Operations: 604.08

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 37.3%

Lynas Rare Earths is trading at A$6.25, significantly below its estimated fair value of A$9.96, indicating it may be undervalued based on cash flows. Despite recent profit margin declines from 54.8% to 33.1%, the company’s revenue and earnings are forecast to grow at impressive rates of 27.8% and 33.3% per year respectively, both outpacing market averages. Recent M&A discussions with MP Materials did not materialize but highlight strategic growth considerations in the rare earths sector.

Story continues

ASX:LYC Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Overview: SEEK Limited operates as an online employment marketplace across Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and other international regions with a market cap of A$7.80 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its Employment Marketplaces in Australia and New Zealand (A$840.10 million) and Asia (A$244 million).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 13.8%

SEEK is trading at A$21.92, below its estimated fair value of A$25.44, suggesting it may be undervalued based on cash flows. The company’s earnings are forecast to grow 40.85% annually, outpacing the broader Australian market's revenue growth rate of 5.3%. Despite a recent net loss of A$100.9 million for FY2024 and a decreased dividend declaration, SEEK's restructuring efforts and focus on AI integration could improve operational efficiency moving forward.

ASX:SEK Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Overview: Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company across various regions including Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas with a market cap of A$9.96 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments are Penfolds (A$1.03 billion), Treasury Americas (A$1.03 billion), and Treasury Premium Brands (A$739.80 million).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 49.3%

Treasury Wine Estates is trading at A$12.28, significantly below its estimated fair value of A$24.20, indicating it is highly undervalued based on cash flows. Despite a forecasted annual revenue growth rate of 7%, slower than 20% per year, earnings are expected to grow significantly at 27.6% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Australian market's growth rate. However, profit margins have declined from 10.2% to 3.5%, and recent shareholder dilution raises concerns about sustainability despite a dividend increase announcement for October 2024.

ASX:TWE Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Taking Advantage

Explore the 36 names from our Undervalued ASX Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener here.

Have you diversified into these companies? Leverage the power of Simply Wall St's portfolio to keep a close eye on market movements affecting your investments.

Simply Wall St is a revolutionary app designed for long-term stock investors, it's free and covers every market in the world.

Want To Explore Some Alternatives?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include ASX:LYC ASX:SEK and ASX:TWE.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com