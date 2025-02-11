3 ASX Stocks Estimated To Be Trading At Discounts Of Up To 49.5%

In This Article:
The Australian market has seen mixed movements recently, with the ASX200 closing flat at 8,484 points as gains in some sectors were offset by a significant sell-off in index giant CSL. Amid these fluctuations and global economic considerations such as potential tariff exemptions on Aussie steel and aluminium, investors are increasingly seeking opportunities in undervalued stocks that could offer growth potential despite current market conditions.
Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Australia
|
Name
|
Current Price
|
Fair Value (Est)
|
Discount (Est)
|
SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS)
|
A$2.01
|
A$3.77
|
46.7%
|
Mader Group (ASX:MAD)
|
A$6.21
|
A$11.88
|
47.7%
|
Nick Scali (ASX:NCK)
|
A$17.12
|
A$32.14
|
46.7%
|
Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX)
|
A$4.98
|
A$9.59
|
48.1%
|
Symal Group (ASX:SYL)
|
A$1.98
|
A$3.78
|
47.7%
|
MLG Oz (ASX:MLG)
|
A$0.62
|
A$1.16
|
46.6%
|
ReadyTech Holdings (ASX:RDY)
|
A$3.15
|
A$6.07
|
48.1%
|
South32 (ASX:S32)
|
A$3.43
|
A$6.59
|
48%
|
Pantoro (ASX:PNR)
|
A$0.135
|
A$0.27
|
49.5%
|
Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR)
|
A$10.72
|
A$20.38
|
47.4%
Pantoro
Overview: Pantoro Limited is involved in gold mining, processing, and exploration activities in Western Australia with a market cap of A$839.02 million.
Operations: The company's revenue segment includes the Norseman Gold Project, which generated A$229.43 million.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 49.5%
Pantoro is trading at A$0.14, significantly below its estimated fair value of A$0.27, suggesting it may be undervalued based on cash flows. The company's earnings are forecast to grow annually by 51.53%, with revenue growth expected to outpace the Australian market at 17.9% per year. Despite past shareholder dilution, Pantoro's profitability is projected within three years, supported by strategic leadership changes with the appointment of Stuart Mathews as an Independent Non-Executive Director.
SiteMinder
Overview: SiteMinder Limited develops, markets, and sells online guest acquisition platforms and commerce solutions for accommodation providers in Australia and internationally, with a market cap of A$1.78 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue from its Software & Programming segment, amounting to A$190.84 million.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 30.7%
SiteMinder is trading at A$6.50, below its estimated fair value of A$9.38, reflecting potential undervaluation based on cash flows. The company is expected to achieve profitability within three years, with earnings forecasted to grow 61.07% annually and revenue growth projected at 19.5% per year—outpacing the Australian market average of 5.9%. Additionally, SiteMinder's return on equity is anticipated to be high in three years, enhancing its investment appeal.
Sandfire Resources
Overview: Sandfire Resources Limited is a mining company focused on the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements and projects, with a market cap of A$4.86 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue segments comprise $346.47 million from the Motheo Copper Project, $565.68 million from MATSA Copper Operations, and $29.40 million from Degrussa Copper Operations.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 47.4%
Sandfire Resources is trading at A$10.72, significantly below its estimated fair value of A$20.38, highlighting potential undervaluation based on cash flows. Earnings are projected to grow 40.4% annually, with the company expected to turn profitable within three years—surpassing average market growth. Revenue is forecasted to increase by 9.8% per year, outpacing the Australian market's 5.9%. However, return on equity remains low at a forecasted 11.8%.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
