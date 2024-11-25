3 ASX Stocks Estimated To Be Trading Up To 43.5% Below Intrinsic Value

In This Article:
The Australian stock market has recently shown resilience, with the ASX200 closing up 0.28% at 8,417 points and reaching a new all-time high during intra-day trading. Amidst this robust performance, identifying undervalued stocks becomes crucial for investors looking to capitalize on potential growth opportunities in sectors like Real Estate and Health Care, which have been leading the charge.
Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Australia
|
Name
|
Current Price
|
Fair Value (Est)
|
Discount (Est)
|
SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS)
|
A$2.04
|
A$3.88
|
47.4%
|
Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX)
|
A$22.76
|
A$44.05
|
48.3%
|
Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX)
|
A$4.88
|
A$9.45
|
48.4%
|
MLG Oz (ASX:MLG)
|
A$0.61
|
A$1.13
|
46.2%
|
Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA)
|
A$5.14
|
A$9.32
|
44.9%
|
Millennium Services Group (ASX:MIL)
|
A$1.145
|
A$2.24
|
48.9%
|
Genesis Minerals (ASX:GMD)
|
A$2.48
|
A$4.74
|
47.7%
|
Vault Minerals (ASX:VAU)
|
A$0.34
|
A$0.64
|
47.1%
|
Ai-Media Technologies (ASX:AIM)
|
A$0.735
|
A$1.40
|
47.4%
|
FINEOS Corporation Holdings (ASX:FCL)
|
A$1.955
|
A$3.74
|
47.7%
Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.
Ansell
Overview: Ansell Limited is a company that designs, sources, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells hand and body protection solutions across various regions including the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America with a market cap of A$4.69 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue segments are comprised of $834.20 million from Healthcare and $785.10 million from Industrial, including Specialty Markets.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 43.5%
Ansell is trading at A$32.71, significantly below its estimated fair value of A$57.84, suggesting it may be undervalued based on discounted cash flow analysis. Despite a profit margin decline from 9% to 4.7% and recent shareholder dilution, earnings are expected to grow significantly at 22.8% annually over the next three years, outpacing both revenue growth and the broader Australian market's earnings growth rate of 12.4%.
-
Upon reviewing our latest growth report, Ansell's projected financial performance appears quite optimistic.
-
Dive into the specifics of Ansell here with our thorough financial health report.
Lovisa Holdings
Overview: Lovisa Holdings Limited operates in the retail sector, focusing on the sale of fashion jewelry and accessories, with a market capitalization of A$3.01 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is derived entirely from its retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories, amounting to A$698.66 million.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 10.9%
Lovisa Holdings is trading at A$27.85, below its estimated fair value of A$31.25, indicating potential undervaluation based on cash flows. The company's revenue and earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market, with earnings expected to increase by 15.17% annually. Despite this growth trajectory, the dividend yield of 3.12% is not well covered by earnings, which may pose a risk for income-focused investors seeking sustainable payouts.
-
In light of our recent growth report, it seems possible that Lovisa Holdings' financial performance will exceed current levels.
-
Click to explore a detailed breakdown of our findings in Lovisa Holdings' balance sheet health report.
Technology One
Overview: Technology One Limited develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions both in Australia and internationally with a market cap of A$9.94 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue segments include Software at A$347.35 million, Corporate at A$87.02 million, and Consulting at A$72.17 million.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 32.4%
Technology One, trading at A$30.43, is significantly undervalued based on cash flows with an estimated fair value of A$45. Earnings are projected to grow annually by 16.1%, outpacing the Australian market's growth rate of 12.4%. Revenue grew from A$429.38 million to A$506.54 million year-over-year, reflecting robust performance despite earnings growth not being classified as significant. The company also announced a dividend increase for the period ending September 2024, enhancing shareholder returns.
-
According our earnings growth report, there's an indication that Technology One might be ready to expand.
-
Take a closer look at Technology One's balance sheet health here in our report.
Key Takeaways
-
-
-
