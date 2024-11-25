3 ASX Stocks Estimated To Be Trading Up To 43.5% Below Intrinsic Value

The Australian stock market has recently shown resilience, with the ASX200 closing up 0.28% at 8,417 points and reaching a new all-time high during intra-day trading. Amidst this robust performance, identifying undervalued stocks becomes crucial for investors looking to capitalize on potential growth opportunities in sectors like Real Estate and Health Care, which have been leading the charge.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Australia

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) A$2.04 A$3.88 47.4% Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) A$22.76 A$44.05 48.3% Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) A$4.88 A$9.45 48.4% MLG Oz (ASX:MLG) A$0.61 A$1.13 46.2% Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) A$5.14 A$9.32 44.9% Millennium Services Group (ASX:MIL) A$1.145 A$2.24 48.9% Genesis Minerals (ASX:GMD) A$2.48 A$4.74 47.7% Vault Minerals (ASX:VAU) A$0.34 A$0.64 47.1% Ai-Media Technologies (ASX:AIM) A$0.735 A$1.40 47.4% FINEOS Corporation Holdings (ASX:FCL) A$1.955 A$3.74 47.7%

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Overview: Ansell Limited is a company that designs, sources, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells hand and body protection solutions across various regions including the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America with a market cap of A$4.69 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments are comprised of $834.20 million from Healthcare and $785.10 million from Industrial, including Specialty Markets.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 43.5%

Ansell is trading at A$32.71, significantly below its estimated fair value of A$57.84, suggesting it may be undervalued based on discounted cash flow analysis. Despite a profit margin decline from 9% to 4.7% and recent shareholder dilution, earnings are expected to grow significantly at 22.8% annually over the next three years, outpacing both revenue growth and the broader Australian market's earnings growth rate of 12.4%.

ASX:ANN Discounted Cash Flow as at Nov 2024

Overview: Lovisa Holdings Limited operates in the retail sector, focusing on the sale of fashion jewelry and accessories, with a market capitalization of A$3.01 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived entirely from its retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories, amounting to A$698.66 million.