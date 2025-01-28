3 ASX Penny Stocks With Market Caps Larger Than A$100M To Watch

The Australian market has seen mixed performances recently, with the ASX200 closing slightly down amid sector shifts and reactions to global developments. Despite these fluctuations, certain investment opportunities continue to attract attention, particularly in sectors showing resilience or growth potential. Penny stocks, though often seen as a niche area, can offer intriguing prospects for investors when they are backed by strong financials and fundamentals.

Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.78 A$139.45M ★★★★☆☆ LaserBond (ASX:LBL) A$0.58 A$68.57M ★★★★★★ SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA) A$2.98 A$242.1M ★★★★★★ Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG) A$0.50 A$310.07M ★★★★★☆ GTN (ASX:GTN) A$0.53 A$108.01M ★★★★★★ Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) A$1.98 A$316.68M ★★★★★★ IVE Group (ASX:IGL) A$2.14 A$328.36M ★★★★☆☆ SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) A$1.59 A$240.95M ★★★★★★ Vita Life Sciences (ASX:VLS) A$2.01 A$110.44M ★★★★★★ Centrepoint Alliance (ASX:CAF) A$0.33 A$65.63M ★★★★★☆

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Overview: Plenti Group Limited operates in the fintech lending and investment sector in Australia, with a market capitalization of A$133.58 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue of A$83.84 million from its financial services offerings.

Plenti Group Limited, operating in the fintech lending sector, has shown significant revenue growth, reporting A$124.25 million for the half year ending September 2024. Despite being unprofitable with a high net debt to equity ratio (11169.4%), Plenti has managed to reduce its losses over the past five years and maintains a stable cash runway exceeding three years due to positive free cash flow. The company's board and management team are experienced, contributing to its strategic direction amidst volatility. Short-term assets significantly cover both short and long-term liabilities, indicating strong liquidity management.

Overview: Race Oncology Limited is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for cancer patients, with a market cap of A$217.14 million.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived entirely from its operations in Australia, amounting to A$4.00 million.