3 ASX Penny Stocks With Market Caps Larger Than A$100M To Watch

The Australian market has seen mixed performances recently, with the ASX200 closing slightly down amid sector shifts and reactions to global developments. Despite these fluctuations, certain investment opportunities continue to attract attention, particularly in sectors showing resilience or growth potential. Penny stocks, though often seen as a niche area, can offer intriguing prospects for investors when they are backed by strong financials and fundamentals.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)
|
A$0.78
|
A$139.45M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
LaserBond (ASX:LBL)
|
A$0.58
|
A$68.57M
|
★★★★★★
|
SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA)
|
A$2.98
|
A$242.1M
|
★★★★★★
|
Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG)
|
A$0.50
|
A$310.07M
|
★★★★★☆
|
GTN (ASX:GTN)
|
A$0.53
|
A$108.01M
|
★★★★★★
|
Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO)
|
A$1.98
|
A$316.68M
|
★★★★★★
|
IVE Group (ASX:IGL)
|
A$2.14
|
A$328.36M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS)
|
A$1.59
|
A$240.95M
|
★★★★★★
|
Vita Life Sciences (ASX:VLS)
|
A$2.01
|
A$110.44M
|
★★★★★★
|
Centrepoint Alliance (ASX:CAF)
|
A$0.33
|
A$65.63M
|
★★★★★☆
Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.
Plenti Group
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Plenti Group Limited operates in the fintech lending and investment sector in Australia, with a market capitalization of A$133.58 million.
Operations: The company generates revenue of A$83.84 million from its financial services offerings.
Market Cap: A$133.58M
Plenti Group Limited, operating in the fintech lending sector, has shown significant revenue growth, reporting A$124.25 million for the half year ending September 2024. Despite being unprofitable with a high net debt to equity ratio (11169.4%), Plenti has managed to reduce its losses over the past five years and maintains a stable cash runway exceeding three years due to positive free cash flow. The company's board and management team are experienced, contributing to its strategic direction amidst volatility. Short-term assets significantly cover both short and long-term liabilities, indicating strong liquidity management.
-
-
Race Oncology
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Race Oncology Limited is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for cancer patients, with a market cap of A$217.14 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is derived entirely from its operations in Australia, amounting to A$4.00 million.
Market Cap: A$217.14M
Race Oncology Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, remains pre-revenue with A$4 million in revenue and is currently unprofitable. Despite this, the company benefits from being debt-free and having sufficient cash runway for over a year. Recent strategic developments include the appointment of Dr. Megan Baldwin to its board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, bringing over 25 years of experience in oncology drug development and capital raising expertise. While Race Oncology's management team is relatively new, Dr. Baldwin's addition may enhance corporate governance and strategic initiatives in advancing its oncology programs.
-
-
Sovereign Metals
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Sovereign Metals Limited, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Malawi and has a market cap of A$452.91 million.
Operations: Sovereign Metals Limited has not reported any revenue segments.
Market Cap: A$452.91M
Sovereign Metals Limited, currently pre-revenue with a market cap of A$452.91 million, focuses on its Kasiya Rutile-Graphite Project in Malawi. The company remains debt-free and has sufficient cash runway for over a year following recent capital raises. Recent mining trials at Kasiya have successfully demonstrated efficient extraction methods and initiated land rehabilitation efforts, underscoring the project's potential as a significant supplier to the titanium and graphite markets. While Sovereign's management team is relatively new, its experienced board may provide strategic guidance as it progresses towards commercial production amid ongoing environmental assessments.
-
-
Summing It All Up
-
-
-
