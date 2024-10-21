3 ASX Penny Stocks With Market Caps Under A$3B

The Australian market has shown a positive start to the week, with the ASX200 closing up 0.74% at 8,344 points, buoyed by a rebound in iron prices and record-high gold prices. For investors interested in exploring beyond the big names, penny stocks—often smaller or newer companies—continue to offer intriguing opportunities despite their somewhat outdated label. These stocks can present potential for significant returns when backed by solid financials and strategic positioning within their industries.

Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating LaserBond (ASX:LBL) A$0.555 A$63.88M ★★★★★★ Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.805 A$127.64M ★★★★☆☆ MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI) A$1.895 A$104.82M ★★★★★★ Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG) A$0.50 A$303.87M ★★★★★☆ Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) A$1.865 A$298M ★★★★★★ Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI) A$1.72 A$838.04M ★★★★★☆ West African Resources (ASX:WAF) A$1.71 A$1.82B ★★★★★★ Atlas Pearls (ASX:ATP) A$0.13 A$56.64M ★★★★★★ GTN (ASX:GTN) A$0.47 A$93.09M ★★★★★★ Joyce (ASX:JYC) A$3.93 A$114.45M ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Genesis Minerals Limited focuses on the exploration, production, and development of gold deposits in Western Australia, with a market capitalization of A$2.60 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue of A$438.59 million from its mineral production, exploration, and development activities.

Market Cap: A$2.6B

Genesis Minerals has transitioned to profitability, reporting net income of A$84 million for the year ending June 2024, a significant turnaround from a net loss the previous year. The company’s revenue surged to A$438.59 million, reflecting its growing operational scale in gold production. Despite shareholder dilution and a low return on equity of 8.4%, Genesis maintains strong financial health with short-term assets exceeding liabilities and debt well-covered by operating cash flow. Recent executive changes include Joanne Steer as Company Secretary, indicating strategic realignment in governance as the company continues its growth trajectory in Western Australia’s mining sector.

ASX:GMD Financial Position Analysis as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Ora Banda Mining Limited focuses on the exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties in Australia with a market cap of A$1.50 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily generated from its gold mining operations, amounting to A$214.24 million.

Market Cap: A$1.5B

Ora Banda Mining Limited has recently achieved profitability, reporting a net income of A$27.57 million for the fiscal year ending June 2024, reversing a previous net loss. Revenue increased to A$214.24 million, indicating growth in its gold mining operations. Despite this progress, the company faces challenges such as shareholder dilution and short-term liabilities exceeding assets by A$11.1 million. However, debt is well-covered by operating cash flow and interest payments are adequately managed with EBIT coverage at 7.8 times interest expenses. Recent management changes include appointing Doug Warden as CFO to bolster financial leadership amidst ongoing strategic developments.

ASX:OBM Revenue & Expenses Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Ramelius Resources Limited is involved in the exploration, evaluation, mine development and operation, production, and sale of gold, with a market cap of A$2.77 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived from its operations at Edna May, contributing A$399.34 million, and Mt Magnet, generating A$483.23 million.

Market Cap: A$2.77B

Ramelius Resources has demonstrated significant growth, with earnings rising by a substantial 251.8% over the past year, surpassing industry averages. The company's strong financial position is highlighted by its debt-free status and sufficient short-term assets of A$547.2 million to cover both short-term (A$158.7 million) and long-term liabilities (A$106.2 million). Despite shareholder dilution due to a 2.8% increase in shares outstanding, Ramelius maintains high-quality earnings and improved net profit margins at 24.5%. Its price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2x suggests it may be undervalued compared to the broader Australian market average of 19.7x.

ASX:RMS Debt to Equity History and Analysis as at Oct 2024

