3 ASX Penny Stocks With Market Caps Under A$300M

The ASX 200 is set to open slightly lower after the holiday break, reflecting a cautious mood in global markets as investors digest recent economic data and spending trends. In such a landscape, penny stocks—often representing smaller or newer companies—offer unique opportunities for growth, especially when they are supported by strong financials. Although the term "penny stocks" may seem outdated, these investments can still present value and potential for those looking to explore under-the-radar options with promising prospects.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)
|
A$0.765
|
A$140.36M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
LaserBond (ASX:LBL)
|
A$0.55
|
A$64.47M
|
★★★★★★
|
SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA)
|
A$2.85
|
A$236.3M
|
★★★★★★
|
Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO)
|
A$1.95
|
A$317.49M
|
★★★★★★
|
Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG)
|
A$0.51
|
A$316.27M
|
★★★★★☆
|
Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI)
|
A$1.68
|
A$823.33M
|
★★★★★☆
|
EZZ Life Science Holdings (ASX:EZZ)
|
A$3.17
|
A$146.32M
|
★★★★★★
|
SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS)
|
A$1.59
|
A$199.48M
|
★★★★★★
|
Vita Life Sciences (ASX:VLS)
|
A$1.88
|
A$105.46M
|
★★★★★★
|
Servcorp (ASX:SRV)
|
A$4.87
|
A$480.5M
|
★★★★☆☆
Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.
Aurelia Metals
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Aurelia Metals Limited is an Australian company involved in the exploration and production of mineral properties, with a market cap of A$287.57 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its operations at the Peak Mine (A$207.34 million) and Dargues Mine (A$102.36 million), with a smaller contribution from the Hera Mine (A$0.20 million).
Market Cap: A$287.57M
Aurelia Metals, with a market cap of A$287.57 million, is currently unprofitable but maintains a stable financial position due to its healthy cash runway exceeding three years and positive free cash flow. The company's short-term assets (A$165.3M) cover both its short-term (A$81.7M) and long-term liabilities (A$74M), indicating strong liquidity management. Despite trading significantly below estimated fair value, the stock has seen no meaningful shareholder dilution recently and analysts predict potential price appreciation of 54.9%. However, the board and management team are relatively inexperienced with average tenures of 2.3 and 1.5 years respectively.
-
-
Pancontinental Energy
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Pancontinental Energy NL is involved in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Australia, with a market capitalization of A$154.50 million.
Operations: Currently, there are no reported revenue segments for Pancontinental Energy NL.
Market Cap: A$154.5M
Pancontinental Energy, with a market cap of A$154.50 million, is pre-revenue and currently unprofitable but has managed to reduce its losses by 26.4% annually over the past five years. The company maintains a strong financial position with no debt and short-term assets of A$4.4 million that comfortably cover both its short-term liabilities of A$810.5K and long-term liabilities of A$12.8K, ensuring liquidity stability. Despite reporting a net loss of A$2.34 million for the full year ending June 2024, it has not experienced significant shareholder dilution recently and possesses a cash runway exceeding two years if cash flow growth continues as historically observed.
-
-
Race Oncology
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Race Oncology Limited is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for cancer patients with unmet needs, with a market cap of A$238.85 million.
Operations: The company generates revenue exclusively from Australia, amounting to A$4 million.
Market Cap: A$238.85M
Race Oncology, with a market cap of A$238.85 million, is pre-revenue and unprofitable, with losses increasing by 27.6% annually over the past five years. The company's financials reveal no debt and short-term assets of A$17.4 million that surpass both its short-term liabilities of A$1.9 million and long-term liabilities of A$48.3K, indicating solid liquidity management. However, shareholders faced dilution last year as shares outstanding grew by 6.3%. Recent board changes include the appointment of Dr Megan Baldwin, an experienced executive in oncology drug development and capital raising, which may enhance strategic direction in this competitive sector.
-
-
