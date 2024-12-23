3 ASX Penny Stocks With Market Caps Up To A$50M

As the Australian market navigates a series of disruptions and anticipates a green start to the holiday season, investors are keeping a close eye on opportunities within various sectors. Penny stocks, though often considered an outdated term, continue to capture interest due to their potential for significant growth in smaller or emerging companies. By focusing on those with strong financial foundations and clear growth prospects, investors can uncover promising opportunities amidst these market conditions.

Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.77 A$141.28M ★★★★☆☆ LaserBond (ASX:LBL) A$0.55 A$64.47M ★★★★★★ SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA) A$2.85 A$236.3M ★★★★★★ SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) A$1.59 A$177.63M ★★★★★★ Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) A$1.885 A$306.91M ★★★★★★ MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI) A$1.80 A$99.57M ★★★★★★ Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG) A$0.49 A$303.87M ★★★★★☆ Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI) A$1.59 A$779.23M ★★★★★☆ Vita Life Sciences (ASX:VLS) A$1.80 A$100.97M ★★★★★★ Servcorp (ASX:SRV) A$4.87 A$480.5M ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 1,054 stocks from our ASX Penny Stocks screener.

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Argosy Minerals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Argentina and the United States, with a market capitalization of A$42.22 million.

Operations: Argosy Minerals Limited has not reported any revenue segments.

Market Cap: A$42.22M

Argosy Minerals, with a market capitalization of A$42.22 million, is focused on lithium projects but remains pre-revenue, generating less than US$1 million annually. Despite being debt-free and having sufficient short-term assets (A$11.4M) to cover liabilities, the company faces challenges with shareholder dilution and increasing losses over the past five years at a significant rate of 74.3% per year. The management team is experienced with an average tenure of 8.9 years, providing some stability amidst financial volatility that has decreased from 15% to 8% over the past year.

ASX:AGY Financial Position Analysis as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Leeuwin Metals Ltd focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Australia, with a market cap of A$6.34 million.