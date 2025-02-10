3 ASX Penny Stocks With Market Caps Under A$200M To Consider

Renewed concerns from the U.S. are poised to push the Australian share market lower, with futures indicating a 0.72% decline, reflecting broader global market anxieties. For those exploring investment opportunities outside the major players, penny stocks—despite their somewhat antiquated name—remain a relevant and intriguing option. These typically smaller or newer companies can offer affordability and growth potential when backed by strong financials, making them worthy of consideration in today's fluctuating market landscape.

Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.77 A$141.28M ★★★★☆☆ LaserBond (ASX:LBL) A$0.57 A$66.88M ★★★★★★ EZZ Life Science Holdings (ASX:EZZ) A$1.90 A$89.63M ★★★★★★ Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG) A$0.495 A$306.97M ★★★★★☆ MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI) A$1.92 A$106.21M ★★★★★★ Dusk Group (ASX:DSK) A$1.065 A$66.32M ★★★★★★ Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) A$2.04 A$332.15M ★★★★★★ SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA) A$3.00 A$248.73M ★★★★★★ IVE Group (ASX:IGL) A$2.19 A$339.21M ★★★★☆☆ Vita Life Sciences (ASX:VLS) A$1.90 A$105.71M ★★★★★★

Overview: Delta Lithium Limited is engaged in the exploration and development of lithium and gold properties in Western Australia, with a market capitalization of approximately A$136.14 million.

Delta Lithium Limited, with a market cap of A$136.14 million, is pre-revenue and currently unprofitable, facing a challenging financial landscape as its losses have increased at 44.7% annually over the past five years. Despite being debt-free and having short-term assets of A$89.8 million that exceed liabilities, the company’s earnings are forecast to decline by an average of 21.1% per year for the next three years. Recent board changes include Mr. Chris Ellison's resignation as Chairman, with Nader El Sayed stepping in as Non-Executive Chairman amidst an inexperienced management team averaging 1.4 years in tenure.

ASX:DLI Debt to Equity History and Analysis as at Feb 2025

Overview: Energy Transition Minerals Ltd engages in mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia, with a market cap of A$104.24 million.