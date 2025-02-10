3 ASX Penny Stocks With Market Caps Under A$200M To Consider

In This Article:
Renewed concerns from the U.S. are poised to push the Australian share market lower, with futures indicating a 0.72% decline, reflecting broader global market anxieties. For those exploring investment opportunities outside the major players, penny stocks—despite their somewhat antiquated name—remain a relevant and intriguing option. These typically smaller or newer companies can offer affordability and growth potential when backed by strong financials, making them worthy of consideration in today's fluctuating market landscape.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)
|
A$0.77
|
A$141.28M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
LaserBond (ASX:LBL)
|
A$0.57
|
A$66.88M
|
★★★★★★
|
EZZ Life Science Holdings (ASX:EZZ)
|
A$1.90
|
A$89.63M
|
★★★★★★
|
Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG)
|
A$0.495
|
A$306.97M
|
★★★★★☆
|
MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI)
|
A$1.92
|
A$106.21M
|
★★★★★★
|
Dusk Group (ASX:DSK)
|
A$1.065
|
A$66.32M
|
★★★★★★
|
Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO)
|
A$2.04
|
A$332.15M
|
★★★★★★
|
SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA)
|
A$3.00
|
A$248.73M
|
★★★★★★
|
IVE Group (ASX:IGL)
|
A$2.19
|
A$339.21M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Vita Life Sciences (ASX:VLS)
|
A$1.90
|
A$105.71M
|
★★★★★★
Delta Lithium
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Delta Lithium Limited is engaged in the exploration and development of lithium and gold properties in Western Australia, with a market capitalization of approximately A$136.14 million.
Operations: Delta Lithium Limited does not have any reported revenue segments at this time.
Market Cap: A$136.14M
Delta Lithium Limited, with a market cap of A$136.14 million, is pre-revenue and currently unprofitable, facing a challenging financial landscape as its losses have increased at 44.7% annually over the past five years. Despite being debt-free and having short-term assets of A$89.8 million that exceed liabilities, the company’s earnings are forecast to decline by an average of 21.1% per year for the next three years. Recent board changes include Mr. Chris Ellison's resignation as Chairman, with Nader El Sayed stepping in as Non-Executive Chairman amidst an inexperienced management team averaging 1.4 years in tenure.
-
Energy Transition Minerals
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Energy Transition Minerals Ltd engages in mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia, with a market cap of A$104.24 million.
Operations: The company generates revenue from its mineral exploration and evaluation activities, amounting to A$0.049 million.
Market Cap: A$104.24M
Energy Transition Minerals Ltd, with a market cap of A$104.24 million, is pre-revenue and unprofitable, experiencing increased losses at 12.8% annually over the past five years. The company recently completed a follow-on equity offering of A$9.35 million to bolster its cash position, which provides a runway for more than two years if free cash flow reductions continue at historical rates. Despite being debt-free and having short-term assets of A$16.3 million that cover liabilities, both the board and management team are relatively inexperienced with average tenures under three years, posing potential governance challenges amid high share price volatility.
-
SciDev
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: SciDev Limited offers environmental solutions for water-intensive industries across Australia, the United States, Asia, and other international markets, with a market cap of A$98.87 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its Chemical Services segment, which generated A$86.64 million, and its Water Technology segment, contributing A$22.54 million.
Market Cap: A$98.87M
SciDev Limited, with a market cap of A$98.87 million, has transitioned to profitability this year, driven by its Chemical Services and Water Technology segments generating A$86.64 million and A$22.54 million respectively. The company is debt-free, with short-term assets of A$30 million comfortably covering both short and long-term liabilities. Despite recent board changes with the resignation of Director Simone Watt, SciDev's experienced management team continues to navigate industry challenges effectively. Trading below estimated fair value and showing stable weekly volatility, the company's low return on equity remains a consideration for potential investors in penny stocks.
-
Where To Now?
