3 ASX Insider Picks With Revenue Growth Up To 18%

The Australian market is experiencing a cautious phase, with the ASX200 set to open flat amid mixed signals from the US stock market and anticipation for key economic data releases. In this environment, identifying growth companies with strong insider ownership can provide valuable insights into potential high-performing stocks.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Australia

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Cettire (ASX:CTT) 28.7% 26.7% Acrux (ASX:ACR) 14.6% 115.6% Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) 13.6% 26.8% Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) 16.4% 63.5% Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL) 17.5% 75.7% Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO) 10.4% 49.4% Lotus Resources (ASX:LOT) 12.4% 58.0% Adveritas (ASX:AV1) 21.1% 103.9% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 106.4% Change Financial (ASX:CCA) 26.6% 77.9%

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Emerald Resources NL is involved in the exploration and development of mineral reserves in Cambodia and Australia, with a market cap of A$2.37 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from mine operations, amounting to A$339.32 million.

Insider Ownership: 18.4%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 18.5% p.a.

Emerald Resources is forecast to achieve an 18.5% annual revenue growth, outpacing the Australian market's 5.1% growth rate. Earnings are expected to grow at 19.8% per year, surpassing the market average of 12.7%. Despite recent shareholder dilution, the stock trades close to its fair value and boasts a high forecasted Return on Equity of 20.5%. Recent presentations by MD Morgan Cain Hart at industry conferences highlight ongoing engagement with investors and stakeholders.

ASX:EMR Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia and has a market cap of A$3.38 billion.

Operations: Pinnacle generates revenue primarily from its Funds Management Operations, amounting to A$48.99 million.

Insider Ownership: 31.5%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 13.7% p.a.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group has shown strong financial performance with earnings growing 18.1% over the past year and forecasted to grow at 14.4% annually, outpacing the Australian market's average. Revenue is expected to increase by 13.7% per year, also higher than the market rate. Insider ownership remains high, with more shares bought than sold in recent months. The company recently appointed Christina Lenard as Director and announced a dividend increase to A$0.26 per share for H1 2024.

ASX:PNI Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Technology One Limited develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions in Australia and internationally, with a market cap of A$7.05 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Software (A$317.24 million), Corporate (A$83.83 million), and Consulting (A$68.13 million).

Insider Ownership: 12.3%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 11.5% p.a.

Technology One demonstrates robust growth potential with earnings forecasted to increase by 14.79% annually, surpassing the Australian market's average. Revenue is also expected to grow at 11.5% per year, outpacing the market's 5.1%. Recent developments include appointing Paul Robson as an independent Non-Executive Director, enhancing strategic transformation and operational efficiency capabilities. The company reported A$240.83 million in revenue for H1 2024, up from A$201.01 million a year ago, with net income rising to A$48 million from A$41.28 million.

ASX:TNE Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Turning Ideas Into Actions

