3 ASX Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership And 95% Earnings Growth

As the ASX 200 wrapped up the trading day with modest gains, buoyed by sectors like Real Estate and Healthcare, investor attention remains focused on the broader economic landscape shaped by persistent inflation concerns highlighted in recent RBA minutes. In this context, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often signal confidence from those closest to the business, potentially offering resilience and strong earnings growth even amidst challenging market conditions.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Australia
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS)
|
29.7%
|
24.8%
|
Medallion Metals (ASX:MM8)
|
13.8%
|
67.5%
|
Acrux (ASX:ACR)
|
20.2%
|
91.8%
|
AVA Risk Group (ASX:AVA)
|
15.7%
|
77.3%
|
Pointerra (ASX:3DP)
|
23.1%
|
126.4%
|
Newfield Resources (ASX:NWF)
|
31.5%
|
72.1%
|
Plenti Group (ASX:PLT)
|
12.8%
|
120.1%
|
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR)
|
16.2%
|
84.5%
|
Change Financial (ASX:CCA)
|
26.7%
|
99.7%
|
Findi (ASX:FND)
|
34.8%
|
112.9%
Aussie Broadband
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Aussie Broadband Limited offers telecommunications and technology services in Australia with a market cap of A$1.04 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue segments include Business (A$96.97 million), Wholesale (A$159.73 million), Residential (A$585.07 million), Symbio Group (A$69.93 million), and Enterprise and Government (A$88.04 million).
Insider Ownership: 11.1%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 23.2% p.a.
Aussie Broadband is trading at 58.6% below its estimated fair value, with earnings growth of 21.5% over the past year and forecasted annual earnings growth of 23.2%, outpacing the Australian market's average. Despite recent shareholder dilution, insider transactions show more buying than selling in the last three months. A share buyback program aims to repurchase 27.3 million shares, enhancing capital efficiency and supporting further growth initiatives while maintaining financial flexibility.
Navigate through the intricacies of Aussie Broadband with our comprehensive analyst estimates report here.
The valuation report we've compiled suggests that Aussie Broadband's current price could be quite moderate.
Develop Global
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Develop Global Limited, with a market cap of A$597.53 million, is involved in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Australia through its subsidiaries.
Operations: The company generates revenue of A$147.23 million from its mining services segment.
Insider Ownership: 20.4%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 95.9% p.a.
Develop Global has demonstrated significant growth potential, with revenue forecasted to increase by 56.2% annually, surpassing the Australian market's average growth rate. Despite a recent dilution from a A$10 million equity offering, the company is expected to become profitable within three years. Recent earnings showed improved sales of A$147.23 million but still reported a net loss of A$12.13 million. The stock trades at good value compared to peers and industry standards, indicating potential for future expansion.
Get an in-depth perspective on Develop Global's performance by reading our analyst estimates report here.
The analysis detailed in our Develop Global valuation report hints at an deflated share price compared to its estimated value.
Emerald Resources
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Emerald Resources NL is involved in the exploration and development of mineral reserves in Cambodia and Australia, with a market capitalization of A$2.17 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from mine operations, which amount to A$366.04 million.
Insider Ownership: 18%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 38.9% p.a.
Emerald Resources shows strong growth potential, with earnings forecast to grow 38.9% annually, outpacing the Australian market. Despite past shareholder dilution, it is trading significantly below its estimated fair value. Recent executive changes include the retirement of influential board member Simon Lee AO. Additionally, there are M&A discussions involving EMR's Ravenswood Gold Mine asset worth A$2 billion, which may impact future strategic directions and investor interest in the company.
Click here to discover the nuances of Emerald Resources with our detailed analytical future growth report.
Our valuation report here indicates Emerald Resources may be undervalued.
Companies discussed in this article include ASX:ABB ASX:DVP and ASX:EMR.
