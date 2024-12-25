3 ASX Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership And 95% Earnings Growth

As the ASX 200 wrapped up the trading day with modest gains, buoyed by sectors like Real Estate and Healthcare, investor attention remains focused on the broader economic landscape shaped by persistent inflation concerns highlighted in recent RBA minutes. In this context, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often signal confidence from those closest to the business, potentially offering resilience and strong earnings growth even amidst challenging market conditions.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Australia

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) 29.7% 24.8% Medallion Metals (ASX:MM8) 13.8% 67.5% Acrux (ASX:ACR) 20.2% 91.8% AVA Risk Group (ASX:AVA) 15.7% 77.3% Pointerra (ASX:3DP) 23.1% 126.4% Newfield Resources (ASX:NWF) 31.5% 72.1% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 120.1% Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) 16.2% 84.5% Change Financial (ASX:CCA) 26.7% 99.7% Findi (ASX:FND) 34.8% 112.9%

Overview: Aussie Broadband Limited offers telecommunications and technology services in Australia with a market cap of A$1.04 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Business (A$96.97 million), Wholesale (A$159.73 million), Residential (A$585.07 million), Symbio Group (A$69.93 million), and Enterprise and Government (A$88.04 million).

Insider Ownership: 11.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 23.2% p.a.

Aussie Broadband is trading at 58.6% below its estimated fair value, with earnings growth of 21.5% over the past year and forecasted annual earnings growth of 23.2%, outpacing the Australian market's average. Despite recent shareholder dilution, insider transactions show more buying than selling in the last three months. A share buyback program aims to repurchase 27.3 million shares, enhancing capital efficiency and supporting further growth initiatives while maintaining financial flexibility.

Overview: Develop Global Limited, with a market cap of A$597.53 million, is involved in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Australia through its subsidiaries.

Operations: The company generates revenue of A$147.23 million from its mining services segment.