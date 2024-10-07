3 ASX Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership And Up To 60% Earnings Growth

As the ASX200 edges up by approximately 0.6% to 8,198 points amidst mixed sector performances and lower trading volumes due to the Labour Day holiday in some states, investors are closely monitoring global events such as the conflict in the Middle East. In this environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often indicate strong confidence from those who know the company best and may offer robust earnings potential even amid market fluctuations.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Australia

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) 10.4% 27.4% Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL) 17% 54.5% Genmin (ASX:GEN) 12% 117.7% Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO) 10.4% 71.5% AVA Risk Group (ASX:AVA) 15.7% 118.8% Pointerra (ASX:3DP) 20.1% 126.4% Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) 14.7% 49.8% Acrux (ASX:ACR) 17.4% 91.6% Adveritas (ASX:AV1) 21.1% 144.2% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 106.4%

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services company with operations in Australia, Asia, and internationally, and has a market cap of approximately A$9.94 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments consist of A$0.02 million from Energy, A$1.41 billion from Lithium, A$2.58 billion from Iron Ore, and A$3.38 billion from Mining Services, along with A$0.02 million from Other Commodities.

Insider Ownership: 11.7%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 38.3% p.a.

Mineral Resources, with substantial insider ownership, is navigating financial challenges while pursuing growth. Recent M&A discussions for its Perth Basin assets aim to bolster its balance sheet, following a significant A$1.3 billion asset sale in June. Despite net income decline to A$125 million and increased debt pressures, the company forecasts earnings growth of 38.3% annually over three years, outpacing the Australian market's average. Insider buying activity suggests confidence in future prospects amidst strategic asset evaluations.

ASX:MIN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Mesoblast Limited is involved in the development of regenerative medicine products across Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland, with a market cap of A$1.70 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segment primarily focuses on the development of a cell technology platform for commercialization, generating $5.90 million.

Insider Ownership: 22.2%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 60.8% p.a.

Mesoblast, with significant insider ownership and recent buying activity, is poised for growth despite financial hurdles. The company forecasts high revenue growth of 45.8% annually, surpassing market averages, and aims for profitability within three years. Recent FDA acceptance of its resubmitted Biologics License Application for Ryoncil in treating pediatric SR-aGVHD highlights potential product advancements. However, challenges include a net loss of US$87.96 million last year and limited cash runway under one year.

ASX:MSB Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Technology One Limited develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions both in Australia and internationally with a market cap of A$7.90 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived from three primary segments: Software (A$317.24 million), Corporate (A$83.83 million), and Consulting (A$68.13 million).

Insider Ownership: 12.3%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 13.6% p.a.

Technology One, with substantial insider ownership, is trading below its estimated fair value by 3.7%, indicating potential investment appeal. The company forecasts earnings growth of 13.6% annually, outpacing the Australian market's average of 12.2%. Revenue growth is also expected at 10.8% per year, higher than the market's 5.5%. Despite no significant recent insider trading activity, Technology One's high forecasted return on equity of 32.7% in three years underscores its robust financial outlook.

ASX:TNE Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

