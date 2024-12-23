3 ASX Dividend Stocks Yielding Up To 7.7%

As the Australian market navigates its way through recent technical challenges and prepares for a series of holiday disruptions, investors are keenly observing how these developments might impact trading dynamics on the ASX. With positive sentiment spurred by global market trends and upcoming economic data releases, dividend stocks remain an attractive option for those seeking steady income amidst uncertainty. In this context, selecting stocks that offer robust dividends can be particularly appealing as they provide potential returns even when broader market conditions fluctuate.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Australia

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) 4.47% ★★★★★☆ Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) 4.43% ★★★★★☆ Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) 3.89% ★★★★★☆ Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) 8.06% ★★★★★☆ MFF Capital Investments (ASX:MFF) 3.03% ★★★★★☆ National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) 4.68% ★★★★★☆ Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) 4.35% ★★★★★☆ New Hope (ASX:NHC) 7.80% ★★★★☆☆ Grange Resources (ASX:GRR) 9.09% ★★★★☆☆ Australian United Investment (ASX:AUI) 3.63% ★★★★☆☆

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Commonwealth Bank of Australia offers financial services across Australia, New Zealand, and internationally with a market cap of A$251.23 billion.

Operations: Commonwealth Bank of Australia's revenue segments include Retail Banking Services (A$12.47 billion), Business Banking (A$8.14 billion), New Zealand operations (A$2.86 billion), and Institutional Banking and Markets (A$2.51 billion).

Dividend Yield: 3.1%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) offers dividends currently covered by earnings with a payout ratio of 82.1%, projected to remain sustainable at 77.8% in three years. Despite its low dividend yield compared to top Australian payers, CBA has seen growth in dividend payments over the past decade, though these have been volatile and unreliable at times. Recent fixed-income offerings totaling billions indicate strategic financial maneuvers amidst executive leadership changes, potentially impacting future performance and stability.

ASX:CBA Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: IGO Limited is an Australian exploration and mining company that focuses on discovering, developing, and operating assets for metals essential to clean energy, with a market cap of A$3.63 billion.