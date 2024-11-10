3 Affordable Christmas Week Travel Destinations for People Who Love the Beach

When you think of a truly restive Christmas break, you should be willing to get creative. Imagine walking along a calm beachfront on an unexpectedly warm afternoon, watching the sun set over the ripples of the beautiful ocean or visiting the secret jewels of beach town restaurants and shops that only locals generally know about. The beach can be its own kind of winter wonderland.

Finding the right beach vacation to ring in the holidays or relax after you’ve unwrapped all the gifts and are getting ready for the new year can be tricky, especially if you’re a budget-conscious beachgoer — and unless you’re independently wealthy, who wouldn’t be? Fortunately, GOBankingRates has explored some of the best options to get you to the ocean.

Costa Rica

Why not go big for your beach vacation? The beaches of Costa Rica are legendary for a reason, and if you want to recapture some of the warmth you’ve missed as the sun sets earlier — you know, around 4 p.m. — you could do far worse than the solo traveler package with Go Ahead Tours. For roughly $3,539 (prices may vary depending upon the time you travel), you will meet up with a group and tour the hiking trails, beaches and national parks of Costa Rica.

Enjoy the country’s unspoiled natural beauty while getting to swim and surf in seas that even the most photoshopped image on a postcard would envy.

Orient Bay Beach, St. Martin

Celebrity Cruises ranked Orient Bay Beach in St. Martin as one of its 18 best beaches to visit in December, and it’s not hard to see why. White sands. Warm temperatures. Dazzlingly beautiful weather. This destination is known for offering some of the best surfing in the Caribbean, which also makes it an ideal spot for trying other sports like parasailing, kitesurfing or windsurfing.

Orient Bay is also in close proximity to some truly spectacular nightlife, including restaurants, bars and cafes that will help you keep the activities going long after it’s time to put your surfboard away.

Rates can vary depending on the length of your stay, or where you choose to stay, but Expedia lists a stay at the Esmeralda resort for five nights, flying in from BWI in Maryland, as $1,717.

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Have you heard the news? Rehoboth Beach isn’t a one-season stop anymore. In fact, the boardwalk is a hot spot for festivals, events and even fitness competitions — not to mention your daily walk on a beach that is noticeably less crowded than it is during the summer. On the boardwalk, you can not only enjoy the sights, you can even get in a lovely, cool-weather bike ride. There are a whole host of unique shops and restaurants open in the off-season, just waiting for you.