2U, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TWOU) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 18% Below Its Share Price

2U's estimated fair value is US$0.80 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

2U's US$0.97 share price signals that it might be 22% overvalued

Analyst price target for TWOU is US$3.32, which is 317% above our fair value estimate

Does the January share price for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$39.0m US$15.0m US$6.51m US$3.97m US$2.92m US$2.39m US$2.11m US$1.95m US$1.85m US$1.81m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -56.61% Est @ -38.96% Est @ -26.61% Est @ -17.96% Est @ -11.91% Est @ -7.67% Est @ -4.70% Est @ -2.63% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 12% US$34.8 US$11.9 US$4.6 US$2.5 US$1.6 US$1.2 US$0.9 US$0.8 US$0.7 US$0.6

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$60m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$1.8m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (12%– 2.2%) = US$18m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$18m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= US$5.8m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$65m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$1.0, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at 2U as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for 2U

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Good value based on P/S ratio compared to estimated Fair P/S ratio.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For 2U, we've compiled three further factors you should explore:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with 2U (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) . Future Earnings: How does TWOU's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

