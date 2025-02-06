A £2bn "wellness village" with 400 homes and offices to be built on South Bank

CGI image of The Round skyline by day (Foster + Partners)

A £2 billion office and homes development being built on the South Bank will have the most extensive workplace wellness facilities yet seen in London as employers step up their efforts to persuade staff to quit working from home.

The Standard can today reveal images and details of an scheme with “wellness in its DNA” that the US developers Hines claim will make workers feel better after day’s work than they did when they arrived at the office.

The development, known as The Round, promises spa-style perks such as hot and cold therapy rooms, pilates studios, as napping pods and digital detox rooms on top of more familiar features such as a gym and swimming pool.

Other options under consideration include a sauna and cold plunge baths.

In total the amount of space directly dedicated to wellness in the office building at The Round is expected to be more than 30,000 sq ft, far more than comparable recent developments.

Inside the office building at The Round (Foster + Partners)

The scheme, at the former Sainsbury’s headquarters site near Blackfriars Bridge, which has been left empty for more than 20 years, is designed by “starchitect” firm Foster + Partners. It promises a “wellness-centric” approach for the 1.8 acre site at Bankside that matches the aspirations of today’s workers.

The Round is comprised of two residential 40 and 22 storey residential buildings and a 45-storey office building, surrounding a new public plaza. There will be 20,000 sq ft of creative, cultural and educational space, and a 300-seater auditorium.

It will create 433 new homes, of which 40% are affordable, and 800,000 sq ft of office space. There will also be a new pub on the site of the current Mad Hatter on Stamford Street.

The pub at Hatters Yard at The Round (Foster + Partners)

Hines, a family owned US developer have taken the unusual step of bringing in wellness experts Pillar as consultants to advise on the scheme. Pillar is best known for working on the wellness centres at the five star hotel Raffles London at The OWO.

As well as the facilities the building will have air and water filtration to cut down on toxins,and there will be therapies such as music and art classes, breathwork, movement and meditation classes and access to clinically based nutrition.

Every desk will have an outside view and workers at The Round will also have access to more outside terraces than any other tower in the city.

A 150% increase in biodiversity is also planned for the site, including the planting of around 100 new trees.

The development is designed to be fossil fuel free, 100% electric and Net Zero Carbon in operation, with 95% of the site heat demand.

A CGI image of the outdoor space at The Round (Foster + Partners)

Jasmine Dillon, a managing director at Hines UK, said: “This is an opportunity to create an antidote to the grey, cold corporate workplaces of old.

