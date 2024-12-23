This 28-year-old went from summer intern to McKinsey partner in 7 years. This is what helped him progress.

Aamanh Sehdev is a member of McKinsey's most recent partner cohort. McKinsey

Aamanh Sehdev, 28, was named a McKinsey partner this month.

After joining as a summer intern, he climbed the ranks to the position in just seven years.

Sehdev spoke with BI about how he heard the news and what helped him progress at McKinsey.

Aamanh Sehdev spent a week in early December trying to distract himself by seeing friends and playing padel.

He'd been an associate partner for two of his seven-year career at McKinsey and knew there was a chance he'd be promoted to partner.

But there was a low number of elections this year, so he thought it was 50-50.

The news usually arrives at the end of the week. But at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sehdev received a call at home. It was from Tunde Olanrewaju, the managing partner of McKinsey's UK, Ireland, and Israel offices.

"The nerves were kicking in, but he got straight to the point," Sehdev told Business Insider.

"Hey, it's great news. Welcome to the partnership. We're really excited to have you on board," Sehdev recalled Olanrewaju telling him. "I said thanks, but in a slightly higher pitch voice than I typically have."

Sehdev is one of about 200 McKinsey employees promoted to partner this December. Amid a slowdown in demand for consulting services, this year's cohort is one of the firm's smallest in recent years.

The promotion elevates him to one of the most senior positions you can reach in a major consulting firm. Partnerships are participatory, giving these employees a say in the direction of the firm. Those promoted to equity partners receive a share of the annual profits.

Tunde Olanrewaju, the managing partner of McKinsey's UK, Ireland, and Israel offices, called Sehdev to give him the news. Leon Neal/Getty Images

On McKinsey's website, partners are described as "not only meeting McKinsey's high bar for exceptional leadership, but they are also dedicated to finding solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges."

At 28, Sehdev is one of the youngest in the cohort. He spoke with BI about what it was like to receive the news and what it takes to make partner.

'Enjoy the moment'

While his call with Olanrewaju lasted only a few minutes, Sehdev spent the next hour and a half on the phone with sponsors and mentors.

"Obviously, there was a lot of excitement, a lot of congratulations, and a bit of a common thread of, 'Let it sink in. Don't rush into the next thing. Enjoy the moment,'" he said.

He also called his mother and brother that evening. His parents didn't go to college, so it was a major milestone for the family. "They were super proud and excited," he said. "They've obviously been pretty key in shaping my journey."

