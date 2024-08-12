27 million Canadians caught the Paris Games on various partner TV networks: CBC

CBC says 27 million TV viewers tuned in to the Paris Games over 17 days of coverage on CBC and its broadcast partners, including Sportsnet, TSN and RDS.

The public broadcaster says Sunday's closing ceremony reached 12 million viewers on its English and French TV networks, when the average per-minute audience was two million.

It says the spectacle included CBC's most-watched Olympic moment, when 2.6 million viewers saw action hero Tom Cruise leap out of a plane to bring the Olympic flag to 2028's host city, Los Angeles.

The next biggest moment was the end of Team Canada women's soccer quarterfinal match against Germany, when 2.6 million caught the nail-biter.

CBC says streams on its digital platforms totalled 24.3 million hours — up 170 per cent over Tokyo 2020 and 121 per cent over Beijing 2022.

CBC says it will continue to provide free access for all Olympic events through the Brisbane Games in 2032.

