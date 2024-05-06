In this article, we will look at the 25 states with the highest and lowest resignation rates. We have also discussed the state of jobs in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 10 States with the Highest and Lowest Resignation Rates.

The state of US jobs in recent times has been nothing less than a paradox as the headline job numbers seem to be strong but Americans are struggling to secure jobs. Despite the addition of 275,000 jobs in February 2024 alone, the labor market has become increasingly competitive, with companies exercising caution in hiring given the economic uncertainty.

The hiring slowdown can be attributed to various factors, including companies being wary of high interest rates and wages, leading to a more selective hiring process. As a result, the job market has become more challenging for both recent graduates and seasoned professionals alike. Speaking of hiring, see industries hiring rightnow in 2024.

It is also true that the current job market is plagued by a mismatch between job openings and the skills and qualifications of job seekers. Despite there being 8.9 million job openings in January, down from a peak of 12 million in March 2022, many positions remain unfilled, while workers struggle to secure employment that matches their qualifications.

It is also worth noting that in Monster's “New Year, New Career” 2024 report, 95% of surveyed US workers expressed intent to seek new job opportunities. Despite the widespread desire for change, Monster's findings reveal a cautious sentiment among workers as 68% individuals believe that it will be challenging to secure new employment due to economic conditions.

Moreover, employers are faced with mounting pressure to address employee concerns, as indicated by Deloitte's Q4 2023 CFO Survey, which highlights the growing importance of competitive compensation and transparent communication to retain talent. With 45% of workers citing the need for higher income and 64% anticipating salary adjustments to counter inflation, businesses are urged to adapt their strategies to navigate evolving workforce dynamics effectively.

It must be noted that in 2024, leisure and hospitality is the industry with the highest resignation rate in the US. On the other hand, information is one of the industries with the lowest turnover rates.

Apart from the resignation rates, there are also concerns about layoffs. For example, International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM)’s recent decision to reduce its workforce in marketing and communications has sparked concern, with reports indicating a major impact on staffing levels. In a brief meeting led by International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM)’s Chief Communications Officer Jonathan Adashek, employees were informed of the impending job cuts, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the company's future direction.

Throughout the tech industry, job cuts have become increasingly common, with over 200 companies announcing layoffs, affecting nearly 50,000 positions so far this year. International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM)’s restructuring efforts align with its strategy to adapt to evolving market demands, particularly in the domain of artificial intelligence. Despite recent growth, International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) continues to face challenges in monetizing its AI offerings, facing stiff competition from industry giants like Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

On the other hand, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) has adopted a strategy of prudent hiring. In 2023, the company reduced its headcount by 22%, down to 67,317, as part of cost-cutting measures amid challenges in the digital ad market. Despite this reduction, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)’s performance has been impressive, with fourth-quarter sales growing by 25% to $40.1 billion, and net income increased by 201% to $14 billion. The company's operating margin more than doubled to 41%, showcasing its ability to grow while cutting costs.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) plans to maintain this lean approach to hiring, focusing on high-paying technical roles rather than hyper growth. The company intends to prioritize investments in infrastructure, particularly in artificial intelligence, with total expenses expected to range between $94 billion to $99 billion. Zuckerberg aims to keep Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) culturally aligned with this lean strategy even beyond 2024, reflecting a long-term commitment to efficiency and stability.

25 States with the Highest and Lowest Resignation Rates

Our Methodology

To list the states with the highest and lowest resignation rates, we relied on Selectsoftware’s data on quit rates by state collected from July 2023 to October 2023. The list is presented in descending order of resignation rates.

25. Alaska

Resignation Rate: 3.55%

Alaska ranks 2th on our list. With 3.55% resignation rate, Alaska is the state with the highest turnover rate in the US.

24. Montana

Resignation Rate: 3.30%

Montana faces challenges in employment owing to its sparse population, limited diversity of industries, and geographical isolation. The state's economy heavily relies on agriculture, tourism, and natural resource extraction, which may not offer as many job opportunities as more diversified economies.

23. Louisiana

Resignation Rate: 3.28%

Louisiana is facing on of the highest resignation rates primarily due to the staggering economic impact of insufficient childcare. The annual loss of $1.1 billion in productivity, coupled with a $84 million shortfall in tax revenue, sheds light on the severity of the issue. Women and single parents are disproportionately affected and represent 14.6% and 11.1% respectively of those forced to quit jobs due to childcare problems. Additionally, with 50% of households relying on family members for childcare, the burden falls heavily on informal support networks.

22. West Virginia

Resignation Rate: 3.28%

West Virginia faces challenges in its labor market due to factors like limited job opportunities, low wages, and inadequate workers' rights protections. The state's heavy reliance on industries like coal mining has led to economic instability, while high rates of poverty and limited access to education exacerbate the problem.

21. Wyoming

Resignation Rate: 3.25%

Wyoming has consistently held the ignominious title of being the deadliest state for workers, with workplace fatalities per 100,000 workers reaching 13 in 2020, surpassing the second-worst state by a significant margin. Despite a 23% improvement in the per-capita fatality rate in 2021, Wyoming still ranked worst in the nation. The state's workplace safety track record remains dismal, with incidents ranging from falls and machinery accidents to fatal road incidents and even ice-related tragedies. Worker advocates highlight the urgent need for action, pointing to policies lacking in protection for employees and an attitude that dismisses safety concerns.

20. Delaware

Resignation Rate: 3.20%

The proximity of Delaware to major metropolitan areas like Philadelphia and New York City provides residents with abundant job opportunities, making it easier for them to find new employment, if dissatisfied. Additionally, Delaware's economy is heavily influenced by industries like finance, healthcare, and technology, which often experience higher turnover rates due to competitive job markets and evolving job roles.

19. Mississippi

Resignation Rate: 3.15%

Mississippi's high resignation rate stems from multifaceted challenges. Despite offering the nation's lowest cost of living, worker migration remains low due to a workforce lacking in education and productivity. With only 3% employed in STEM fields and 23% holding bachelor's degrees, the state struggles to meet the demands of modern industries. Additionally, its unfriendly business environment, coupled with discriminatory laws, further deter skilled professionals.

18. South Carolina

Resignation Rate: 3.10%

The state has chosen not to adopt more generous labor policies compared to the national standards, such as keeping the minimum wage at the federal level and prohibiting local governments from setting higher minimum wages. Additionally, the absence of mandated paid sick and parental leave further exacerbates workers' challenges. The presence of right-to-work laws weakens unions, impacting workers' collective bargaining power. Historical racial dynamics also play a role, with states like North Carolina implementing less generous labor policies.

It is also one of the States With the Worst Unemployment Benefits in 2024.

17. Idaho

Resignation Rate: 3.00%

Idaho ranks poorly for work due to several factors. Firstly, it scores 41st in the country for wage policies, mainly because of its low minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which hasn't changed since 2009. Additionally, Idaho's tipped wage is also low at $3.35 per hour. Secondly, its worker protections rank 27th, lacking mandates for equal pay, paid sick leave, and protections against pay secrecy and shift scheduling changes.

16. Tennessee

Resignation Rate: 3.00%

The state of Tennessee is experiencing a shift in its employment landscape as the turnover increase abates. Job openings have declined, particularly in industries like technology and banking, prompting a stabilization in hiring practices. While layoffs are occurring among major corporations, small businesses continue to modestly expand their workforce.

15. Kentucky

Resignation Rate: 2.88%

In Kentucky, there's a pressing need for police officers, with hundreds of positions remaining unfilled across the state. Covington Capt. Jonathan Colwell highlights the challenges, citing diminishing incentives such as less appealing retirement packages. Ft. Wright Mayor Dave Hatter echoes this sentiment, attributing recruitment difficulties to changes in the pension system over the years.

14. Arizona

Resignation Rate: 2.85%

Following an increase tied to the pandemic, Arizona's resignations are returning to normal. The state's trajectory aligns with the national trend during "The Great Resignation," where job seekers benefited from increased hiring incentives. November saw Arizona's resignation rate drop to 2.7 from 3.0 a year prior.

13. New Mexico

Resignation Rate: 2.53%

New Mexico's resignations show a moderate rate owing to its economic stability, job opportunities, and workplace satisfaction. Unlike states with high turnover, New Mexico offers a relatively favorable environment for retention, supported by effective policies, a balanced economy, and a manageable cost of living.

12. Michigan

Resignation Rate: 2.08%

Michigan has one of the lowest resignation rates in the US, with a diverse economic landscape contributing to its stability. According to BLS, in 2017, the state housed 3,859,949 employees across 222,553 establishments. Its Q1 2023 gross state product reached $645.293 billion, ranking 14th nationally.

11. Illinois

Resignation Rate: 1.98%

With a strategic focus on business development and economic growth, Illinois has tripled incentivized private investments to nearly $3 billion since 2022, creating thousands of new jobs. Its advantageous location, modern infrastructure, and strong transportation networks make it a prime destination for companies seeking to expand.

Click here to see the 10 States with the Highest and Lowest Resignation Rates.

Disclosure: None. 25 States with the Highest and Lowest Resignation Rates is originally published on Insider Monkey.