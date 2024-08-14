Advertisement
25 Southern ZIP Codes Where $500K in Retirement Savings Lasts the Longest

Nicole Spector
·9 min read
sborisov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sborisov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

No matter where you live, you need an ample retirement savings nest egg. However, how much you need depends on where you live. If you’re living in a reasonably affordable ZIP code, a plush nest egg of $500,000 can last you many years.

To determine how long $500,000 in retirement savings will last you in select areas of the South (where tons of retirees are flocking to), GOBankingRates found the ZIP codes, the household median income, among other data points, including total cost-of-living facts.

Here’s how many years your $500,000 retirement nest egg will last you in these 25 Southern ZIP codes.

Alexphotographic / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alexphotographic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Baltimore: ZIP 21210

  • Household median income: $42,357

  • Total annual cost of living:  $28,461

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $6,047

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 17.57 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 82.69 years

Grossinger / Shutterstock.com
Grossinger / Shutterstock.com

Lubbock, Texas: ZIP 79404

  • Household median income: $61,868

  • Total annual cost of living: $28,452  

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $6,038

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 17.57 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 82.81 years

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

El Dorado, Arkansas: ZIP 71730

  • Household median income: $46,781

  • Total annual cost of living: $28,436

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $6,022

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 17.58 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 83.03 years

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Little Rock, Arkansas: ZIP 72209

  • Household median income: $37,229

  • Total annual cost of living: $28,234

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $5,820

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 17.71 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 85.91 years

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tulsa, Oklahoma: ZIP 74110

  • Household median income: $70,000

  • Total annual cost of living: $28,193

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $5,779

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 17.73 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 86.51 years

Aerial_Views / Getty Images
Aerial_Views / Getty Images

Indianola, Mississippi: ZIP 38751

  • Household median income: $33,347

  • Total annual cost of living: $28,175

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $5,761

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 17.75 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 86.79 years

William Krumpelman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
William Krumpelman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charleston, West Virginia: ZIP 25387

  • Household median income: $43,806

  • Total annual cost of living: $28,051

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $5,637

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 17.82 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 88.69 years

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Memphis: ZIP 38109

  • Household median income: $41,428

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,913

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $5,499

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 17.91 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 90.9 years

Kruck20 / Getty Images
Kruck20 / Getty Images

Memphis: ZIP 38127

  • Household median income: $41,428

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,913

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $5,499

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 17.91 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 90.92 years

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Borger, Texas: ZIP 79007

  • Household median income: $52,500

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,553

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $5,139

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 18.15 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 97.30 years

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Covington, Virginia: ZIP 24474

  • Household median income: $47,469

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,522

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $5,108

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 18.17 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 97.89 years

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Corpus Christi, Texas: ZIP 78405

  • Household median income: $51,280

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,514

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $5,100

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 18.17 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 98.04 years

BOB WESTON / iStock.com
BOB WESTON / iStock.com

Pampa, Texas: ZIP 79065

  • Household median income: $50,077

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,511

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $5,097

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 18.17 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 98.10 years

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Tulsa, Oklahoma: ZIP 74126

  • Household median income: $70,000

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,488

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $5,074

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 18.19 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 98.53 years

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Macon, Georgia: ZIP 31206

  • Household median income: $37,318

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,295

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $4,881

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 18.32 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 102.45 years

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Covington, Virginia: ZIP 24457

  • Household median income: $47,469

  • Total annual cost of living: $27,094

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits:  $4,680

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 18.45 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 106.85 years

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Baltimore: ZIP 21223

  • Household median income: $42,357

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,879

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $4,465

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 18.60 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 111.97 years

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Mobile, Alabama: ZIP 36617

  • Household median income: $41,851

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,682

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $4,268

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 18.74 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 117.16 years

sframephoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sframephoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Memphis ZIP: 38114

  • Household median income: $41,428

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,553

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $4,139

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 18.83 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 120.79 years

CRobertson / Getty Images
CRobertson / Getty Images

Greenwood, Mississippi: ZIP 38930

  • Household median income: $30,740

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,399

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $3,985

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 18.94 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 125.47 years 

peeterv / Getty Images
peeterv / Getty Images

Mobile, Alabama: ZIP 36603

  • Household median income: $41,851

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,172

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $3,758

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 19.10 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 133.03 years 

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Memphis: ZIP 38126

  • Household median income: $41,428

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,147

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $3,733

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 19.12 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 133.94 years 

VMPICS / Shutterstock.com
VMPICS / Shutterstock.com

North Little Rock, Arkansas: ZIP 72114

  • Household median income: $72,910

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,120

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $3,706

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 19.14 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 134.90 years 

sframephoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sframephoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Memphis: ZIP 38108

  • Household median income: $41,428

  • Total annual cost of living: $26,044

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $3,630

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 19.20 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 137.75 years 

Kruck20 / Getty Images
Kruck20 / Getty Images

Memphis: ZIP 38106

  • Household median income: $41,428

  • Total annual cost of living: $25,529

  • Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits:  $3,115

  • How long $500K will last you without Social Security benefits: 19.59 years

  • How long $500K will last you with Social Security benefits: 160.52 years  

Methodology. For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed ZIP codes in the Southern United States to find how long $500,000 in retirement savings will last. First, GOBankingRates found the ZIP codes in the Southern United States as well as their total population, population of residents aged 65 and over, household total, household median income, all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. For each ZIP code the cost-of-living index was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and using the national average expenditure costs for retired residents, the average expenditure costs can be calculated for each ZIP code. The average single family home value from April 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. The average mortgage and expenditure costs can be used to calculate the monthly total cost of living. The average Social Security benefits were sourced from the Social Security Administration’s May Snapshot, for one person earning full benefits. Using the annual cost of living, the Social Security benefits, and assuming $500,000 in retirement savings, the length of time someone can live off their retirement with and without Social Security benefits could be calculated. The ZIP codes with the shortest and longest times to use the retirement savings were kept and ranked separately to show how far $500,000 in retirement savings lasts in the Southern United States. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 10th, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Southern ZIP Codes Where $500K in Retirement Savings Lasts the Longest