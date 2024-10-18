25 Most Livable Cities for Middle-Class Families
There’s evolving debate over what exactly is going on with the middle class in terms of size. Is it shrinking? Some experts say yes, while others say no. There may not be a simple answer, but this is one firm fact: The middle class does not hold the lion’s share of the nation’s wealth.
Additionally, because of factors including rising costs of living and the widespread failure of wages to keep up, many middle-class families are feeling financially challenged, and are looking for ways to lead a fruitful and healthy life without going broke.
A pillar in a prosperous life is living somewhere that’s highly “livable.” These are places that are affordable and have relatively low crime rates and easy access to quality food and healthcare.
In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the 25 most livable cities for middle-class families. Each of these cities boasts a livability score of at least 90 (out of 100), and some are quite small.
Winchester, Massachusetts
Population total: 22,809
Household median income: $208,531
Single family home value: $1,620,748
Total cost of living annually: $152,035
Livability score: 91
Pleasant Ridge, Michigan
Population total: 2,609
Household median income: $164,861
Single family home value: $463,148
Total cost of living annually: $66,382
Livability score: 90
Cary, North Carolina
Population total: 174,880
Household median income: $125,317
Single family home value: $636,366
Total cost of living annually: $76,972
Livability score: 90
Upper Arlington, Ohio
Population total: 36,500
Household median income: $144,705
Single family home value: $634,855
Total cost of living annually: $76,837
Livability score: 90
Clawson, Michigan
Population total: 11,388
Household median income: $82,713
Single family home value: $283,077
Total cost of living annually: $52,564
Livability score: 92
Ames, Iowa
Population total: 66,265
Household median income: $57,428
Single family home value: $315,281
Total cost of living annually: $53,541
Livability score: 91
Sherwood, Oregon
Population total: 20,286
Household median income: $109,770
Single family home value: $652,353
Total cost of living annually: $81,375
Livability score: 92
Farmington, Michigan
Population total: 11,486
Household median income: $92,128
Single family home value: $325,187
Total cost of living annually: $56,566
Livability score: 91
Berkley, Michigan
Population total: 15,150
Household median income: $108,125
Single family home value: $302,634
Total cost of living annually: $54,562
Livability score: 91
Verona, Wisconsin
Population total: 14,040
Household median income: $109,960
Single family home value: $588,840
Total cost of living annually: $74,699
Livability score: 90
Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
Population total: 5,508
Household median income: $93,250
Single family home value: $934,809
Total cost of living annually: $100,938
Livability score: 92
Rochester, Minnesota
Population total: 120,848
Household median income: $83,973
Single family home value: $330,334
Total cost of living annually: $53,476
Livability score: 92
Camp Hill, Pennsylvania
Population total: 8,133
Household median income: $104,959
Single family home value: $309,822
Total cost of living annually: $54,802
Livability score: 92
Lexington, Massachusetts
Population total: 34,221
Household median income: $206,323
Single family home value: $1,609,210
Total cost of living annually: $151,357
Livability score: 92
Bexley, Ohio
Population total: 13,537
Household median income: $138,929
Single family home value: $546,442
Total cost of living annually: $70,161
Livability score: 92
Ankeny, Iowa
Population total: 68,392
Household median income: $101,151
Single family home value: $344,885
Total cost of living annually: $55,600
Livability score: 92
Shorewood, Wisconsin
Population total: 13,707
Household median income: $87,161
Single family home value: $496,876
Total cost of living annually: $68,479
Livability score: 92
University Heights, Ohio
Population total: 13,649
Household median income: $91,960
Single family home value: $263,452
Total cost of living annually: $48,541
Livability score: 93
University Park, Maryland
Population total: 2,610
Household median income: $191,205
Single family home value: $670,551
Total cost of living annually: $84,931
Livability score: 93
Ardmore, Pennsylvania
Population total: 14,075
Household median income: $117,997
Single family home value: $491,651
Total cost of living annually: $69,989
Livability score: 93
Pittsford, New York
Population total: 1,644
Household median income: $116,250
Single family home value: $468,473
Total cost of living annually: $66,668
Livability score: 93
Jenkintown, Pennsylvania
Population total: 4,703
Household median income: $118,750
Single family home value: $516,004
Total cost of living annually: $71,576
Livability score: 94
Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin
Population total: 14,804
Household median income: $142,356
Single family home value: $593,904
Total cost of living annually: $74,862
Livability score: 93
Worthington, Ohio
Population total: 14,997
Household median income: $119,408
Single family home value: $477,764
Total cost of living annually: $65,906
Livability score: 94
Grandview Heights, Ohio
Population total: 8,258
Household median income: $100,833
Single family home value: $542,017
Total cost of living annually: $70,002
Livability score: 94
Methodology. For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the most livable cities for middle class families. Using AreaVibes.com, cities with a livability index of at least 80 were recorded for this study as they represent the highest quality of life cities. For each city a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, household median income, and the percent of population with educational attainment for ages 25 and over from different education levels including; no diploma, highschool diploma, Bachelor’s degree, Associates degree, and graduate degrees all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. Using this data the percentage of the population ages 65 and over can be calculated. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the expenditure cost for each location was calculated. Using the average expenditure and mortgage costs, the total cost-of-living was calculated. The livability index was scored and weighted at 2.00, the education attainment for a graduate degree was scored and weighted at 1.00, the education attainment for a Bachelor’s degree was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the education attainment for an Associates degree was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the most livable cities for middle-class families. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 11, 2024.
