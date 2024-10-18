kevinruss / Getty Images/iStockphoto

There’s evolving debate over what exactly is going on with the middle class in terms of size. Is it shrinking? Some experts say yes, while others say no. There may not be a simple answer, but this is one firm fact: The middle class does not hold the lion’s share of the nation’s wealth.

Check Out: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

Find Out: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Additionally, because of factors including rising costs of living and the widespread failure of wages to keep up, many middle-class families are feeling financially challenged, and are looking for ways to lead a fruitful and healthy life without going broke.

A pillar in a prosperous life is living somewhere that’s highly “livable.” These are places that are affordable and have relatively low crime rates and easy access to quality food and healthcare.

In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the 25 most livable cities for middle-class families. Each of these cities boasts a livability score of at least 90 (out of 100), and some are quite small.

Also see 50 safe and affordable cities to live in.

It's Going Viral: Want to Retire Rich? Suze Orman Says You're Missing This Key Money Move

Winchester, Massachusetts

Population total: 22,809

Household median income: $208,531

Single family home value: $1,620,748

Total cost of living annually: $152,035

Livability score: 91

Learn More: 6 Things the Middle Class Should Sell To Build Their Savings

Pleasant Ridge, Michigan

Population total: 2,609

Household median income: $164,861

Single family home value: $463,148

Total cost of living annually: $66,382

Livability score: 90

Cary, North Carolina

Population total: 174,880

Household median income: $125,317

Single family home value: $636,366

Total cost of living annually: $76,972

Livability score: 90

Upper Arlington, Ohio

Population total: 36,500

Household median income: $144,705

Single family home value: $634,855

Total cost of living annually: $76,837

Livability score: 90

Story continues

Clawson, Michigan

Population total: 11,388

Household median income: $82,713

Single family home value: $283,077

Total cost of living annually: $52,564

Livability score: 92

Ames, Iowa

Population total: 66,265

Household median income: $57,428

Single family home value: $315,281

Total cost of living annually: $53,541

Livability score: 91

Sherwood, Oregon

Population total: 20,286

Household median income: $109,770

Single family home value: $652,353

Total cost of living annually: $81,375

Livability score: 92

Farmington, Michigan

Population total: 11,486

Household median income: $92,128

Single family home value: $325,187

Total cost of living annually: $56,566

Livability score: 91

Berkley, Michigan

Population total: 15,150

Household median income: $108,125

Single family home value: $302,634

Total cost of living annually: $54,562

Livability score: 91

Verona, Wisconsin

Population total: 14,040

Household median income: $109,960

Single family home value: $588,840

Total cost of living annually: $74,699

Livability score: 90

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Population total: 5,508

Household median income: $93,250

Single family home value: $934,809

Total cost of living annually: $100,938

Livability score: 92

Rochester, Minnesota

Population total: 120,848

Household median income: $83,973

Single family home value: $330,334

Total cost of living annually: $53,476

Livability score: 92

Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

Population total: 8,133

Household median income: $104,959

Single family home value: $309,822

Total cost of living annually: $54,802

Livability score: 92

Lexington, Massachusetts

Population total: 34,221

Household median income: $206,323

Single family home value: $1,609,210

Total cost of living annually: $151,357

Livability score: 92

Bexley, Ohio

Population total: 13,537

Household median income: $138,929

Single family home value: $546,442

Total cost of living annually: $70,161

Livability score: 92

Ankeny, Iowa

Population total: 68,392

Household median income: $101,151

Single family home value: $344,885

Total cost of living annually: $55,600

Livability score: 92

Shorewood, Wisconsin

Population total: 13,707

Household median income: $87,161

Single family home value: $496,876

Total cost of living annually: $68,479

Livability score: 92

University Heights, Ohio

Population total: 13,649

Household median income: $91,960

Single family home value: $263,452

Total cost of living annually: $48,541

Livability score: 93

University Park, Maryland

Population total: 2,610

Household median income: $191,205

Single family home value: $670,551

Total cost of living annually: $84,931

Livability score: 93

Ardmore, Pennsylvania

Population total: 14,075

Household median income: $117,997

Single family home value: $491,651

Total cost of living annually: $69,989

Livability score: 93

Pittsford, New York

Population total: 1,644

Household median income: $116,250

Single family home value: $468,473

Total cost of living annually: $66,668

Livability score: 93

Jenkintown, Pennsylvania

Population total: 4,703

Household median income: $118,750

Single family home value: $516,004

Total cost of living annually: $71,576

Livability score: 94

Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

Population total: 14,804

Household median income: $142,356

Single family home value: $593,904

Total cost of living annually: $74,862

Livability score: 93

Worthington, Ohio

Population total: 14,997

Household median income: $119,408

Single family home value: $477,764

Total cost of living annually: $65,906

Livability score: 94

Grandview Heights, Ohio

Population total: 8,258

Household median income: $100,833

Single family home value: $542,017

Total cost of living annually: $70,002

Livability score: 94

Methodology. For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the most livable cities for middle class families. Using AreaVibes.com, cities with a livability index of at least 80 were recorded for this study as they represent the highest quality of life cities. For each city a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, household median income, and the percent of population with educational attainment for ages 25 and over from different education levels including; no diploma, highschool diploma, Bachelor’s degree, Associates degree, and graduate degrees all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. Using this data the percentage of the population ages 65 and over can be calculated. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the expenditure cost for each location was calculated. Using the average expenditure and mortgage costs, the total cost-of-living was calculated. The livability index was scored and weighted at 2.00, the education attainment for a graduate degree was scored and weighted at 1.00, the education attainment for a Bachelor’s degree was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the education attainment for an Associates degree was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the most livable cities for middle-class families. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 11, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Most Livable Cities for Middle-Class Families