25 Highest-Earning Benchwarmers of the Last Decade

What if you could earn an NFL, MLB, or NBA salary without having to deal with the injuries, pressure or exertion — or even playing at all? For the highest-paid benchwarmers in sports, that dream is a reality. Here’s a look at the professional athletes who earned the most while playing the least during the previous decade. Total earnings include bonuses and other incentives except when otherwise stated, and the list doesn’t include those who were benched primarily due to injury. All in all, it can pay to be an athlete — even if you’re on the bench.

Tim Tebow: $1.1 Million

It was awful to be a New York Jets fan in 2012 — which is saying a lot, considering the misery Jets fans have endured over the decades. Drafted with the loftiest of expectations in the first round in 2009, Mark Sanchez — expected to be a franchise quarterback — had exhausted the patience of both his coaches and fans by 2012. That tumultuous season will always be remembered for the notorious and franchise-defining “butt fumble” — and the arrival of Tim Tebow, the Heisman-winning college phenom whose presence created even more controversy. Tebow threw exactly eight passes for 39 yards as Sanchez’s backup in 2012. He started in just two games.

Alex Rodriguez: $3 Million

When Yankee great Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez got ensnared in the MLB steroid scandal, he managed to get his 211-game suspension reduced to 162 games — enough to cost him the entire 2014 season. Although he forfeited the vast majority of his $25 million salary that year, the terms of the 10-year, $275 million contract he signed in 2007 forced the Yanks to cut him a check for $3 million for watching the games at home on TV.

Ryan Doumit: $3.5 Million

Statistically, Ryan Doumit is one of the worst defensive players in the history of baseball, with only his bat keeping him in the MLB for a decade. By the last year of his career in 2014 — he had just been traded to the Braves for a minor leaguer — even his hitting had waned and he turned in lukewarm numbers at the plate. That year, he played defensively in just 20 games, showing up mostly as a designated hitter. Even so, he earned $3.5 million in 2014 as part of a two-year contract he signed the year before.

Tim Thomas: $5 Million

Tim Thomas was one of the greatest goalies in NHL history and — at one point — among the most beloved athletes in Boston. In less than a year, however, he became one of the most detested people in Beantown. It all started when he announced himself — in a grammatically garbled social media post — to be a member of the Tea Party and refused to meet President Barack Obama at the White House after leading the Bruins to the win the Stanley Cup in 2011, a performance that earned him the title of MVP. He capped it all off by voluntarily sitting out the entire 2012-13 season while the Bruins paid him $5 million for his troubles.

Keith Bogans: $5.06 Million

In 2013, the Boston Celtics were forced to take Keith Bogans as part of a massive trade that got them a slew of talent that included Kevin Garnett and a pile of draft picks. Boston’s reluctance to inherit the small forward — and his $5.06 million salary — was put on display. During the 2013-14 season, Bogans played in six games, and started in zero, for an average of 9.2 minutes per game.

Pictured: Keith Bogans celebrates on the bench in the second half of the championships of the SEC Conference Tournament against Mississippi State.

Paxton Lynch: $5.54 Million

In 2016, the Denver Broncos traded their way to No. 26 in the draft, up from 31. They used their pick to secure Memphis college standout Paxton Lynch. During his inaugural season, the new quarterback played in just three games, starting in only two. Since his contract was frontloaded with a signing bonus, however, he earned about $1.85 million for each game he played.

Teddy Bridgewater: $6 Million

In 2015, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was on a star-bound trajectory, but a crushing knee injury sidelined him, and when he returned, he was never the same. In 2018, he played in just five games, starting in only one, as a backup quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, also playing for the Jets that year, despite not playing in any actual games. Even so, he earned $5 million in New Orleans and another million in New York.

