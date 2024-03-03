25 Countries with the Strongest Armies in the World
In this article, we look at 25 countries with the strongest armies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis on trends in the defense industry and head over directly to the 10 Countries with the Strongest Armies in the World.
The world has been embroiled in one-after-another conflict since the last few years. Afghanistan has collapsed to the Taliban. Azerbaijan and Armenia exchange regular fire in the Caucasus after the former seized parts of the Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenian control in 2020. Russia’s war on Ukraine has gone beyond two years (737 days), with no immediate end in sight. And if that was not it, the Middle East is facing what analysts describe as the worst crisis in the region since 1973 after Israel launched a full-scale invasion of Gaza in response to Hamas’ attacks on Israel in October last year.
Defense spending reached a record-high of $2.2 trillion in 2022, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, with Europe witnessing its steepest rise in military expenditure in three decades. While final figures for 2023 are still awaited, the need for weapons across the world amid ongoing escalations suggests the defense industry is set to continue booming, with companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX), General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) financially benefiting from the situation.
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)’s revenue has grown 2.4% compared to 2022, to total a whopping $67.6 billion in 2023. The company’s net earnings are also $1.2 billion higher than in the previous financial year. RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)’s annual revenue figure of $68.9 billion was also 3% higher than in 2022. On the other hand, General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) posted its record highest revenue in history of $42.3 billion in 2023, registering a 7.7% growth in comparison with 2022.
In October last year (2023), it was reported that Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)’s stocks had risen 2% after the company beat estimates and posted a higher than anticipated revenue during the third quarter of the year. According to analysts, the improved financial performance was owed to a sustained demand for weapons amid the ongoing military crises in different parts of the world.
RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) has received orders worth $3 billion since Russia waged war on Ukraine in February 2022, with the aim being to replenish Kyiv. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)’s combat systems unit also generated a 25% YoY higher revenue during the third quarter of 2023. The unit, which manufactures tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery, has already seen the output of its artillery increase from 4,000 rounds per month to 20,000. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) is the sixth largest defense contractor in the world heading into 2024. You can read more on this here.
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)’s share price has risen 6% since the declaration of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza in October last year. The company expects its revenue to be between $40.8 billion and $41.2 billion in 2024 due to an increasing demand for its weapons. The US Army awarded a $522 million contract to Global Military Products and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) in early 2023 to manufacture artillery ammunition for Ukraine.
Let’s now head over to the list of the strongest armies in the world.
BPTU/Shutterstock.com
Methodology
Several weighted metrics have been considered in preparing the list of countries with the strongest armies in the world. These include manpower (10%), tanks (10%), armored fighting vehicles (10%), rocket projectors (10%), attack helicopters (15%), nuclear weapons (15%), GDP (10%), defense spending (10%), and technological capabilities (10%).
Data on tanks, manpower and nuclear weapons have been sourced from our recent article 24 Most Powerful Militaries in the World in 2024. For the fleet size of armored fighting vehicles, attack helicopters, and rocket projectors, we referred to figures stated by the Global Firepower Index 2024.
25 Largest Economies in the World in 2024 and 20 Countries With Highest Military Spending In The World were consulted for data related to GDP and defense spending. It must be noted that the GDP figures are for 2023, while for defense spending, 2022 is the latest year for which data is currently available. Lastly, the Global Innovation Index 2023 was used to determine the technological capabilities of countries.
We observed where countries ranked on each metric, and then multiplied their ranking with the weight for that metric. That gave us a weighted ranking for that country on a particular metric. For example, if a country ranked 1st on a metric weighed at 10%, it received a weighted ranking score of 0.1 (1x10%). This was done for all metrics considered in our research. Finally, all weighted ranking scores were aggregated to get an overall weighted ranking. Our list of the 25 countries with the strongest armies in the world is sorted in descending order of their overall weighted rankings.
Please note that the list is about strongest armies, not necessarily strongest militaries.
By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.
25 Countries with the Strongest Armies in the World
25. Australia
Manpower: 57,350
Tanks: 59
Armored Fighting Vehicles: 16,162
Rocket Projectors: None
Attack Helicopters: 22
Nuclear Weapons: None
GDP (2023): $1.69 trillion
Defense Spending (2022): $32.3 billion
Technological Capabilities: 24/132
Weighted Ranking: 21.30
Australia boasts one of the most powerful armies in the world. Its personnel and officers are deployed in various overseas locations as well to safeguard Australian interests.
24. United Arab Emirates
Manpower: 65,000
Tanks: 354
Armored Fighting Vehicles: 12,253
Rocket Projectors: 162
Attack Helicopters: 30
Nuclear Weapons: None
GDP (2023): $509 billion
Defense Spending (2022): $22.7 billion
Technological Capabilities: 32/132
Weighted Ranking: 20.80
The United Arab Emirates is next on our list. It is one of the most powerful countries in the Middle East, and a key ally of the United States in ensuring security in the region. The Emirati Army plays an active role in regional conflicts – most notably in Yemen.
23. Vietnam
Manpower: 600,000
Tanks: 2,029
Armored Fighting Vehicles: 18,578
Rocket Projectors: 450
Attack Helicopters: 0
Nuclear Weapons: None
GDP (2023): $433 billion
Defense Spending (2022): $5.5 billion
Technological Capabilities: 46/132
Weighted Ranking: 19.70
Vietnam is among countries with the strongest ground forces in the world, with a sizable manpower of about 600,000 troops, and a large fleet of battle tanks and armored fighting vehicles.
22. Poland
Manpower: 202,100
Tanks: 612
Armored Fighting Vehicles: 13,956
Rocket Projectors: 221
Attack Helicopters: 30
Nuclear Weapons: None
GDP (2023): $842 billion
Defense Spending (2022): $16.6 billion
Technological Capabilities: 41/132
Weighted Ranking: 18.95
The Polish army’s strength is set to be further enhanced after a $1.4 billion deal with General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last year for 116 M1A1 Abrams tanks. Poland's defense spending as a share of the GDP (2.42%) is the fourth highest among NATO member nations.
21. Brazil
Manpower: 360,000
Tanks: 469
Armored Fighting Vehicles: 44,044
Rocket Projectors: 78
Attack Helicopters: 0
Nuclear Weapons: None
GDP (2023): $2.13 trillion
Defense Spending (2022): $20.21 billion
Technological Capabilities: 49/132
Weighted Ranking: 18.45
Brazil has the ninth largest economy in the world. The country is leveraging its economic strength to build a strong armed forces. Its ground forces are 360,000 personnel strong and boast a large fleet of armored fighting vehicles. Brazil spent over $20 billion on defense expenditure in 2022, according to SIPRI.
20. Algeria
Manpower: 325,000
Tanks: 1,632
Armored Fighting Vehicles: 35,990
Rocket Projectors: 236
Attack Helicopters: 75
Nuclear Weapons: None
GDP (2023): $224 billion
Defense Spending (2022):$9.14 billion
Technological Capabilities: 119/132
Weighted Ranking: 17.95
Algeria is the third most powerful military in Africa, with its ground forces considered to be among the strongest in the world. The country has the fifteenth largest fleet of battle tanks, along with a huge number of armored fighting vehicles and attack helicopters. Algeria ranks low on technological capabilities and sources most of its military equipment from Russia.
19. Iran
Manpower: 610,000
Tanks: 1,996
Armored Fighting Vehicles: 65,765
Rocket Projectors: 775
Attack Helicopters: 13
Nuclear Weapons: None
GDP (2023): $366 billion
Defense Spending (2022): $6.84 billion
Technological Capabilities: 62/132
Weighted Ranking: 17.70
Despite being under heavy sanctions from the West for several decades, Iran still manages to boast a powerful, battle-hardened army that is over 600,000 personnel strong, and has a large fleet of battle tanks and armored fighting vehicles. The Iranian military has been actively involved in the conflicts in the Middle East, especially in Iraq and Syria.
18. North Korea
Manpower: 1,320,000
Tanks: 5,845
Armored Fighting Vehicles: 24,696
Rocket Projectors: 2,920
Attack Helicopters: 20
Nuclear Weapons: 40
GDP (2023): $21 billion
Defense Spending (2022): $1.6 billion
Technological Capabilities: Not Listed
Weighted Ranking: 17.25
North Korea has one of the largest standing armies in the world, with a manpower in excess of 1.3 million people. Much of the equipment possessed by their soldiers, however, is old and outdated. The size of the North Korean economy coupled with international sanctions hinders the military upgradation efforts of Pyongyang.
17. Ukraine
Manpower: 900,000
Tanks: 1,777
Armored Fighting Vehicles: 22,110
Rocket Projectors: 491
Attack Helicopters: 33
Nuclear Weapons: None
GDP (2023): $173 billion
Defense Spending (2022): $44 billion
Technological Capabilities: 55/132
Weighted Ranking: 16.10
Ukraine’s resistance against Russian invasion has received wide praise from defense experts across the world. The country channeled about $44 billion in defense spending in 2022, and has been aided by its western allies as well in the form of financial, military and humanitarian support – most notably, the United States. RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is working on providing six advanced surface-to-air missile system batteries to Kyiv under a $1.2 billion order placed by the US. You can read more about this in our article, 15 Countries that Provided the Highest Military Aid to Ukraine.
16. Italy
Manpower: 165,500
Tanks: 200
Armored Fighting Vehicles: 61,892
Rocket Projectors: 21
Attack Helicopters: 57
Nuclear Weapons: None
GDP (2023): $2.19 trillion
Defense Spending (2022): $33.49 billion
Technological Capabilities: 26/132
Weighted Ranking: 16.10
Next on our list of countries with the strongest armies in the world is Italy, whose troops are well known for their contribution to peacekeeping missions worldwide. The country has high military technological capabilities and spent over $33 billion in 2022 to upgrade its armed forces.
15. Saudi Arabia
Manpower: 257,000
Tanks: 1,485
Armored Fighting Vehicles: 20,694
Rocket Projectors: 490
Attack Helicopters: 34
Nuclear Weapons: None
GDP (2023): $1.07 trillion
Defense Spending (2022): $75 billion
Technological Capabilities: 48/132
Weighted Ranking: 15.25
Saudi Arabia was the fifth largest military spender in the world in 2022, having incurred about $75 billion in defense expenditure that year. The Saudi army has a sizable manpower of over 250,000 active troops, and a large number of battle tanks, armored fighting vehicles, rocket projectors, and attack helicopters.
14. Israel
Manpower: 170,000
Tanks: 1,370
Armored Fighting Vehicles: 43,407
Rocket Projectors: 150
Attack Helicopters: 48
Nuclear Weapons: 90
GDP (2023): $522 billion
Defense Spending (2022): $23.41 billion
Technological Capabilities: 14/132
Weighted Ranking: 14.95
Israel is the most technologically advanced country in the Middle East and while much of its military strength is derived from its aerial power, it still boasts one of the strongest armies in the world. It is among the few nations of the world to be equipped with nuclear weapons.
13. Taiwan
Manpower: 215,000
Tanks: 1,010
Armored Fighting Vehicles: 19,868
Rocket Projectors: 223
Attack Helicopters: 91
Nuclear Weapons: None
GDP (2023): $752 billion
Defense Spending (2022): $12.51 billion
Technological Capabilities: 7/132
Weighted Ranking: 14.90
Taiwan has one of the strongest armies in the world. The government in Taipei, right since independence, has focused on building a potent armed forces due to the perceived threat of aggression from China. The country ranks high on military technological capabilities, and spent over $12 billion on defense expenditure in 2022.
12. Pakistan
Manpower: 654,000
Tanks: 3,742
Armored Fighting Vehicles: 50,523
Rocket Projectors: 602
Attack Helicopters: 57
Nuclear Weapons: 165
GDP (2023): $340 billion
Defense Spending (2022): $10.33 billion
Technological Capabilities: 88/132
Weighted Ranking: 14.25
Pakistan boasts one of the strongest militaries in the world. Its battle-hardened ground forces are one of the rare armies that have managed to push back terrorist groups, having achieved great success against militants in the volatile Af-Pak border region. Another key strength of Pakistan’s army is its access to nuclear weapons. The country has leaped ahead of arch-rival India as well in the nuclear realm.
11. Egypt
Manpower: 440,000
Tanks: 5,340
Armored Fighting Vehicles: 77,596
Rocket Projectors: 1,119
Attack Helicopters: 100
Nuclear Weapons: None
GDP (2023): $398 billion
Defense Spending (2022): $4.65 billion
Technological Capabilities: 86/132
Weighted Ranking: 14.15
Egypt is the most powerful military in Africa. The country’s ground forces have a sizable manpower of 440,000 troops, and are equipped with large fleets of armored fighting vehicles, battle tanks, and attack helicopters. Instability in Libya and rising terrorist activities in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula have forced the government led by President Sisi to increase defense expenditure to further strengthen the armed forces.
Click to continue reading and see the 10 Countries with the Strongest Armies in the World.
Suggested Articles:
11 Countries with the Best Military Special Forces in the World
Disclosure: None. 25 Countries with the Strongest Armies in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.