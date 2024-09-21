25 Best States To Live If You Want To Save a Lot for Retirement

pawel.gaul / Getty Images

One of the best methods for choosing a state to live in for retirement is to make a list with your top desires, be it the presence or absence of certain taxes, weather conditions, cost of living, proximity to family, or others. This can help you narrow down your choices for ideal retirement locations.

If budget comes first, it could narrow down the list. While Florida is often thought to be the best state for retirement, our data shows this may not be the case. This recent study provides you with an accurate blueprint of the best states to retire once you have an idea of what you want your retirement life to look like. This also includes average population, income and cost of living in each of the selected states to help you narrow down your options to fit your retirement needs.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Michigan

Population Total: 10,057,921

Household Total: 4,009,253

Avg Home Value May 2024: $246,095

Population 65+ : 1,786,825

Household 65+ : 1,139,660

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 64.4%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $29,081

Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,466

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,799

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,265

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Delaware

Population Total: 993,635

Household Total: 389,000

Avg Home Value May 2024: $387,069

Population 65+ : 195,016

Household 65+ : 120,426

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 67.0%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $37,286

Mortgage Avg Cost: $2,306

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,893

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $4,199

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Illinois

Population Total: 12,757,634

Household Total:4,968,761

Avg Home Value May 2024: $270,566

Population 65+ :2,070,907

Household 65+ :1,307,984

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 58.0%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $37,029

Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,612

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,790

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,402

InfiniteImpactStudios / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Population Total: 11,774,683

Household Total:4,789,408

Avg Home Value May 2024: $234,069

Population 65+ : 2,068,562

Household 65+ :1,324,253

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 61.7%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $30,984

Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,394

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,851

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,246

PBallay / iStock.com

Maryland

Population Total: 6,161,707

Household Total: 2,318,124

Avg Home Value May 2024: $433,613

Population 65+ : 986,154

Household 65+ : 600,045

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 62.3%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $44,155

Mortgage Avg Cost: $2,583

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,906

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $4,489

ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

Population Total: 8,624,511

Household Total: 3,289,776

Avg Home Value May 2024: $400,272

Population 65+ : 1,381,006

Household 65+ : 850,485

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 61.6%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $40,900

Mortgage Avg Cost: $2,385

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,872

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $4,256

Art Wager / iStock.com

Missouri

Population Total: 6,154,422

Household Total:2,458,324

Avg Home Value May 2024: $249,566

Population 65+ :1,062,483

Household 65+ : 670,408

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 58.0%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $28,661

Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,487

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,730

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,217

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

Population Total: 1,792,967

Household Total: 716,040

Avg Home Value May 2024: $167,919

Population 65+ : 366,444

Household 65+ : 233,878

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 59.3%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $24,984

Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,000

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,790

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $2,790

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

Population Total: 4,502,935

Household Total: 1,769,102

Avg Home Value May 2024: $207,575

Population 65+ :756,439

Household 65+ :480,951

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income:56.2%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $28,983

Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,237

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,748

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $2,985

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

Population Total: 2,935,922

Household Total: 1,148,635

Avg Home Value May 2024: $230,617

Population 65+ : 478,994

Household 65+ :303,781

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income:58.1%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $28,582

Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,374

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,807

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,181

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Alabama

Population Total: 5,028,092

Household Total: 1,933,150

Avg Home Value May 2024: $227,856

Population 65+ : 871,034

Household 65+ : 549,261

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income:54.4%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $30,158

Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,357

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,732

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,089

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Population Total: 12,989,208

Household Total: 5,193,727

Avg Home Value May 2024: $270,479

Population 65+ : 2,434,405

Household 65+ : 1,527,375

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 60.5%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $29,303

Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,611

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,870

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,481

Nicholas Klein / Getty Images

Indiana

Population Total: 6,784,403

Household Total: 2,653,596

Avg Home Value May 2024: $244,828

Population 65+ : 1,097,201

Household 65+ : 689,317

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income:60.7%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $24,579

Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,459

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,833

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,291

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

Population Total: 5,882,128

Household Total: 2,425,488

Avg Home Value May 2024: $307,613

Population 65+ :1,038,620

Household 65+ : 667,538

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 62.9%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $29,957

Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,833

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,931

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,764

Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

Population Total: 3,188,836

Household Total: 1,290,139

Avg Home Value May 2024: $225,470

Population 65+ : 560,125

Household 65+ : 351,989

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 57.7%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $27,009

Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,343

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,818

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,161

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images

Minnesota

Population Total: 5,695,292

Household Total: 2,256,126

Avg Home Value May 2024: $344,891

Population 65+ : 939,396

Household 65+ : 587,274

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 60.9%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $31,304

Mortgage Avg Cost: $2,055

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,876

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,930

digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

Population Total: 5,142,750

Household Total: 2,023,085

Avg Home Value May 2024: $299,709

Population 65+ : 938,517

Household 65+ : 586,317

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income:56.4%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $31,465

Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,786

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,809

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,549

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oklahoma

Population Total: 3,970,497

Household Total: 1,522,711

Avg Home Value May 2024: $208,367

Population 65+ :632,751

Household 65+ :406,242

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 53.0%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $28,511

Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,241

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,749

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $2,990

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Population Total: 2,112,463

Household Total: 812,852

Avg Home Value May 2024: $304,456

Population 65+ : 382,672

Household 65+ :242,762

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 54.0%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $34,478

Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,814

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,794

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,608

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Population Total: 3,283,809

Household Total: 1,062,819

Avg Home Value May 2024: $533,112

Population 65+ :374,344

Household 65+ : 224,648

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 62.0%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $34,255

Mortgage Avg Cost: $3,176

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,805

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $4,981

Wirestock / Getty Images

Tennessee

Population Total: 6,923,772

Household Total: 2,713,635

Avg Home Value May 2024: $324,633

Population 65+ : 1,155,313

Household 65+ : 727,534

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 54.5%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $28,380

Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,934

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,701

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,635

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Population Total: 3,018,669

Household Total: 1,171,694

Avg Home Value May 2024: $207,999

Population 65+ : 519,434

Household 65+ : 324,611

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 50.8%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $27,123

Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,239

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,690

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $2,929

jmoor17 / Getty Images

Wyoming

Population Total: 577,929

Household Total: 234,156

Avg Home Value May 2024: $346,709

Population 65+ : 100,891

Household 65+ : 64,504

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 56.4%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $31,610

Mortgage Avg Cost: $2,066

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,803

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,868

©iStock.com

Georgia

Population Total: 10,722,325

Household Total:3,946,490

Avg Home Value May 2024: $335,654

Population 65+ : 1,540,445

Household 65+ : 938,009

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 53.8%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $33,807

Mortgage Avg Cost: $2,000

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,775

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,775

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

Population Total: 7,172,282

Household Total: 2,739,136

Avg Home Value May 2024: $445,624

Population 65+ :1,297,802

Household 65+ :794,607

Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 58.5%

Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $33,906

Mortgage Avg Cost: $2,655

Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,841

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $4,496

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each US State to find the best states to live to save a lot for retirement. For each state a number of factors were found, including total population, total households, populations aged 65 & up, households with householder aged 65 & up, percent of 65+ households with retirement income, average retirement income of 65+ households with retirement income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey S0103 – Population 65 years and over in the United States. The average single family home value from May 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. The average mortgage cost and average expenditure cost can be calculated to find the total monthly cost of living. The percent of 65+ households with retirement income was scored and weighted at 1.00, the avg. income of 65 households with retirement income was scored and weighted at 1.00, the mortgage avg. cost was scored and weighted at 1.50, the average expenditure cost was scored and weighted at 1.50. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the best states to live if you want to save a lot for retirement. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 17, 2024.

