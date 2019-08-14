24 Athletes Who Lost Their Huge Endorsement Deals

Many athletes make far more money selling their celebrity off the playing field than they do from their professional salaries. The most famous and well-regarded athletes score lucrative contracts by lending their celebrity to corporations who want the public to associate their brands with an athlete’s image. These athletes wear clothing with a brand’s logo or extol the virtue of a product and get a really big check in return. When athlete endorsements work, they work for both parties.

Most endorsement deals also tend to come with moral clauses that let the company exit the contract if the celebrity lands in trouble or tarnishes their reputation. In the big-money world of celebrity endorsements, this is not an uncommon occurrence. Here’s a look at some of the biggest athletes who lost endorsements — and the money that went with those deals.

1. Lance Armstrong

Deals lost: Trek, Easton-Bell Sports, 24-Hour Fitness, Nike, Anheuser-Busch, RadioShack, Oakley, Honey Stinger, FRS

Money lost: An estimated $150 million

On a single day in 2012, eight of Lance Armstrong’s 11 sponsors terminated contracts or announced plans not to renew them, CNBC reported. A few days later, Oakley, Armstrong’s last remaining sponsor, cut ties with the iconic cancer survivor, whose name was synonymous with championship cycling.

The reason: The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency released a report containing evidence that the seven-time Tour de France champion had taken and concealed his use of banned substances. Armstrong also had all of his titles stripped, was banned from cycling for life and saw his net worth plummet.

2. Tiger Woods

Deals lost: Accenture, AT&T, Gatorade, Buick

Money lost: $22 million

At least 90 percent of the $1.4 billion Tiger Woods has earned since his pro debut in 1996 came from endorsements. In 2010, Tiger Woods earned $22 million — or 30 percent — less than he did in 2009, ESPN reported. That year, a highly publicized affair involving a car crash and, eventually, a $100 million divorce led to all but one of his major blue-chip sponsors dropping him.

Nike stuck with him throughout, and — although his recent earnings are less than half of what they were at his peak of $115 million in 2008 — the company continues to pay him $20 million a year, Forbes reported. He’s also since added companies such as Rolex, Upper Deck, Kowa and Hero MotoCorp to his portfolio, according to his website.

3. Maria Sharapova

Deals lost: TAG Heuer, American Express, Avon

Money lost: Unknown

In March 2016, Maria Sharapova — who was the reigning highest-paid female athlete in the world for more than a decade — shocked the tennis world when she failed a drug test after taking a substance that she said she didn’t know was banned.

Porsche and Nike suspended relations with Sharapova, who would eventually be suspended from playing for two years, and TAG Heuer opted not to renew its contract. In June, Nike — easily Sharapova’s most important sponsor — reversed course and said they would stick with her. Evian and Head also committed to stand by Sharapova.

4. Oscar Pistorius

Deals lost: Nike, Oakley, Thierry Mugler

Money lost: $2 million a year

In 2013, Olympic champion racer Oscar Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp. He was later convicted of murder. The double amputee’s sponsors promptly began to break ties him, who was highly marketable because of his inspirational backstory. The South African was eventually sentenced to six years in prison, a sentence that was criticized as too light by his detractors.

5. Michael Vick

Deals lost: Nike, Reebok, AirTran Airways, Rawlings, Donruss, Upper Deck

Money lost: Unknown

In 2007, NFL quarterback Michael Vick was indicted for running an illegal dogfighting ring. Nike canceled the new Vick shoe, and his sponsors fled. He was suspended from the league and eventually convicted and sentenced to prison. After serving 21 months in federal prison, Vick reemerged and had a second NFL career that included a trip to the Pro Bowl.

In 2011, Nike re-signed Vick, the first time in the company’s history that it re-signed someone after terminating them for moral reasons. He picked up other sponsors as well, including Unequal Technologies and MusclePharm, Forbes reported. Today, Michael Vick is worth of $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth — see how he compares to the richest quarterbacks playing today.

6. Ray Rice

Deals lost: Nike, Vertimax, Electronic Arts, Dick’s Sporting Goods

Money lost: $1.6 million per year

In 2014, TMZ released a video of Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice allegedly knocking his fiancee unconscious in an elevator. Nike severed ties and pulled his jerseys from stores, and Modell’s took his jerseys out of stores and off their website, AdWeek reported. In the end, he was cut from the Ravens, and every sponsor dropped him.

