At 23, I am finally taking my money out of Revolut

'It is Revolut's terrible response to fraud victims that really sealed the deal for me' - Madeleine Ross

It’s time to delete the Revolut account. That is the conclusion that I have come to after lazily keeping mine for years.

I got it because a friend recommended it when we were both students. The quick sign up, the simple-to-use app and the free account were all very welcome, as was the referral bonus, and it was an easy way to budget my student loan.

Then when I lived abroad but was paid in sterling, it was a lifeline. Three or four taps and I could transfer cash with ease, even at the weekend, without the normally eye-watering international transfer fees to worry about.

Standing in a bar in Dublin and realising that I’d run out of euros was not a problem at all – as long as my 4G was working, I was good for the next round.

It’s also proved great for holidays. But I never used it as my main account, worried by the fact that my money was not protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FCSC).

No matter how many times its press office parrots the line that its funds are backed by the Bank of Lithuania, it is not clear to me how claims would be made in the event that it did go bust – unlike the FSCS.

And as pointed out in community notes on X, formerly Twitter, Revolut is still to gain a banking licence in the UK, remaining just an “e-money institution”.

Attempts to become a bank have stagnated – while licences are usually granted within a year, Revolut’s application has dragged out over more than three. It is also not the only flexible online option on offer, and switching has never been easier.

There are yet more potential red flags to consider, such as plans to monetise its customer data through sharing it with advertising partners, as reported this week, as it seeks to return to profit following a disappointing 2022.

It can be difficult to speak to a real person on the phone if you have an issue, and for Revolut, complaints are a big problem.

It is the most complained about bank for fraud disputes, with 3,048 complaints lodged with the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) between April and October last year.

But it is Revolut’s terrible response to fraud victims that really sealed the deal for me.

Around a thousand victims have been left in limbo on payouts as Revolut argues with the ombudsman about refunds, The Telegraph reported this month. The Telegraph discovered the ombudsman had put a number of upheld complaints on hold after protests from Revolut.

Over the last 18 months, I have been contacted by dozens of Revolut customers who have fallen foul of sophisticated scammers, who employ a tactic known as Authorised Push Payment (APP) fraud.

This sees fraudsters convince victims that their account has been compromised, and that they should move money to a “safe” account. Money can then be routed through a number of other accounts, including through Revolut, until it is deposited into one controlled by the fraudsters.

Many of the high street banks, including Revolut’s direct competitors, are signed up to the Contingent Reimbursement Model (CRM), which commits them to reimbursing customers.

Revolut, on the other hand, is not. As consumer journalists, we hope to occasionally convince a company that the initial decision that they made was wrong, and to secure a reader a refund, or some compensation.

But when I am contacted by Revolut customers about APP fraud, I don’t hold out any hope for readers at all. The bank tells me it stopped more than £475m in fraud in 2023 and that it uses AI models to prevent harm to customers. It insists it takes fraud “incredibly seriously”, yet some customers are still losing out.

Until new regulations come in later this year that will force institutions to refund victims in almost all cases, there is little hope of compensation for Revolut customers.

Revolut is now advertising itself as the “Future of Money”. But as long as they are still leaving fraud victims in the lurch, they’re not the future for my money.

