22 Gifts For the Avid Golfer

Forget all that nonsense that a good golfer is a product of skill, practice and perfect eyesight — a golfer is really only as good as their gear. Okay, maybe the aforementioned qualities are more important than the gear, but there is an argument to be had about having all the essential golf gear can give you the upper hand.
Check out these gifts for the golfer in your life that will take their game to the next level.
Golf Gifts Under $50
Great golf gifts don’t have to empty your wallet. Your favorite golf fan will be delighted by these thoughtful, inexpensive gifts.
Stinger Pro XL Golf Tees
Cost: $10.55
These thin, high-quality bamboo tees look and feel like traditional plastic tees, but they offer less resistance. With these tees, your golfer will enjoy increased ball speed and reduced spin, as well as longer carry distance.
Quick-Draw Release Golf Ball Holder
Cost: $13.99
No golfer wants to fish around in his bag and slow his group down every time he slices a ball into the woods or hooks one into the drink. Be quick on the draw with a fresh new ball from the Quick-Draw Release Golf Ball Holder. The magazine holds three balls, each of which is held secure but can be instantly removed with ease. Unlike most holders, this carrier is placed on the top of the bag for easy access.
‘Ben Hogan’s Five Lessons: Fundamentals of Golf’
Cost: $19.29 hardcover
When you get your golf lover this classic book, he or she will join a global fraternity of purists who are responsible for a million copies going to print. First published in 1957, “Ben Hogan’s Five Lessons” is truly timeless for aficionados of the sport. This golf bible was written by giant of the sport Ben Hogan, a true optimist who believed that even average golfers had greatness trapped inside them.
Tin Cup Golf Ball Custom Marker Alignment Tool
Cost: $19.79
This clever tool leaves no question as to which ball belongs to whom. Using it with an ultra-fine sharpie in the colors of their choice, golfers can mark their balls with a logo or design that best represents them. Amazon currently offers a wide array of designs, including two dog designs, a cigar, a martini, the American flag, skull and crossbones and much more.
Collapsible Chipping Net
Cost: $29.99
In golf, success is based on repetition, and your golf lover can practice the day away with this collapsible chipping net. From seven inches to a 23-inch diameter, this short-game target device features three chipping baskets. The target works for both righties and lefties and is portable enough to set up and take down easily right in the yard.
EyeLine Golf Putting Alignment Mirror
Cost: $30.98
If your golf lover often complains about missed putts, gift the EyeLine Golf Putting Alignment Mirror. Poor alignment is a major cause of missed putts. With this tool, golfers can work on their alignment to improve their putting performance on the green. Stake tees into the sides of the mirror to practice the Gate Drill, or stake tees in the back of the mirror to help build a nice, concise stroke.
G/FORE Golf Glove
Cost: $34.99
Made of premium AA Cabretta leather, G/FORE golf gloves are designed by Italian fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and worn by some of the sport’s best players. Unlike most other golf gloves that only come in white, these stylish gloves are available in a rainbow of colors.
Golf Gifts for $50-$200
Help your favorite golfer improve his or her game with these desirable golf gifts.
Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls
Cost: $47.99
Titleist is called the No. 1 ball in golf for a reason. These durable golf balls are perfect for those seeking a higher ball flight with less spin, a soft feel and the ultimate in greenside control. The Pro V1x golf ball features multi-layer construction and a softer compression ZG Processed core.
Mizuno S5 Blue Ion Wedge
Cost: $129.95
This wedge is made from Mizuno’s patented Grain Flow Forging process and carries Mizuno’s exclusive Quad Cut grooves, delivering a solid feel and ball-stopping spin. The silhouette profile is paired with distinct visible sole grinds inspired by professional golfer Luke Donald.
Garmin Approach S2 GPS Golf Watch
Cost: 199.99
Get the advantage with precision measurements of doglegs, greens and fairways with the Garmin Approach S2. It arrives pre-loaded with a whopping 40,000 courses worldwide. Even better, each Approach includes free lifetime course updates without any additional subscriptions. The battery can hold a charge for eight hours in GPS mode and three weeks in watch mode.
PUMA Titantour Ignite Hi-Top SE Golf Shoes
Cost: Approx. $191.08
Comfortable golf shoes are a necessity for multiple rounds. Stylish golf shoes are a necessity for trend-conscious golfers. These PUMA shoes are the best of both worlds. With these shoes, your golf lover will turn heads on the course while keeping his feet comfortable and ankles well supported.
Golf Gifts $200+
These gifts are slightly pricey but they’re sure to please even the choosiest golf lovers.
Arccos 360 Tracking System
Cost: $215.98
The Arccos 360 Tracking System is the perfect gift for the golf lover who is obsessed with improving his game. The system records every shot a golfer makes, analyzes the data in real time and reveals strengths and weaknesses to enhance on-course decision making. The second-generation system features low profile sensors that are more than 50 percent smaller and lighter than the original Arccos system.
Tour Links Golf Practice Putting Green
Cost: $$1,199.00
This putting green provides the feel of a real putting surface. It is durable, weather resistant, UV protected and color safe. The panels weigh an average of seven pounds and are easy to move from one location. The panel base conforms to the counter of any surface it’s placed on, be it grass, dirt concrete, hardwood or carpet.
Golf Gifts for the Ultra Wealthy
When money’s no object, give the golf lover in your life something truly unexpected and lavish.
PXG 0311 Iron Set
Cost: From $2,500
Nobody makes golf clubs like PXG. More than a dozen PGA Tour and LPGA Tour pros choose PXG for their play; however, even amateur golfers can improve their performance with PXG 0311 irons. These irons launch higher, go farther and feel softer than your typical iron. With a sweet spot “the size of Texas,” these irons are incredibly forgiving.
GolfBoard
Cost: $6,500
The GolfBoard adds a new element of excitement to every golf game. An easy-to-ride, fully electric vehicle, the Golfboard can travel between 7 and 12.5 mph and does less damage to the turf than traditional golf cart tires. Even better, GolfBoard increases the pace-of-play, so your golf enthusiast can play more holes in less time.
Trackman Simulator
Cost: From $18,995
No matter where you live, there is no offseason with the Trackman Simulator. With this simulator, your golf lover can reproduce his or her swing with the same confidence indoors. Full HD 3D course graphics and proven practice applications create the ideal venue for unleashing golfing potential.
Golf Cart Hovercraft
Cost: $58,000
Is your golfer tired of all the restrictions that come with traditional golf carts? It’s time to get him a more advanced vehicle. The brainchild of pro golfer — and Masters winner — Bubba Watson, the Golf Cart Hovercraft glides over sand traps and water hazards on a cushion of air as easily as it does over fairways. Sure, other golfers will stare at the vehicle’s bizarre appearance at first, but they’ll quickly grow envious after witnessing its smooth and efficient ride.
The BW-Air Golf Cart Jetpack
Cost: $200,000
If a hovercraft isn’t out of the ordinary enough for the golf lover in your life, consider gifting the golf cart jetpack. Created by the same team as the Golf Cart Hovercraft, the BW-Air Golf Cart Jetpack was introduced just prior to the 2016 Olympic Games. The BW-Air is equipped with a bespoke rotary 210 horsepower engine that allows it to climb as high as 3,000 feet with air speeds up to 46 mph. It has all the features of a typical golf cart, including space for clubs, sand bottle holders and more. With this jetpack, golfers can see the course like never before — and be seen as the envy of their club. This product cannot be found for sale, unfortunately, the world needs jetpacks in 2019.
Lisa Christy and Matt Osias contributed to this article.
