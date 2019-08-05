22 Gifts For the Avid Golfer

Forget all that nonsense that a good golfer is a product of skill, practice and perfect eyesight — a golfer is really only as good as their gear. Okay, maybe the aforementioned qualities are more important than the gear, but there is an argument to be had about having all the essential golf gear can give you the upper hand.

Check out these gifts for the golfer in your life that will take their game to the next level.

Golf Gifts Under $50

Great golf gifts don’t have to empty your wallet. Your favorite golf fan will be delighted by these thoughtful, inexpensive gifts.

Stinger Pro XL Golf Tees

Cost: $10.55

These thin, high-quality bamboo tees look and feel like traditional plastic tees, but they offer less resistance. With these tees, your golfer will enjoy increased ball speed and reduced spin, as well as longer carry distance.

Quick-Draw Release Golf Ball Holder

Cost: $13.99

No golfer wants to fish around in his bag and slow his group down every time he slices a ball into the woods or hooks one into the drink. Be quick on the draw with a fresh new ball from the Quick-Draw Release Golf Ball Holder. The magazine holds three balls, each of which is held secure but can be instantly removed with ease. Unlike most holders, this carrier is placed on the top of the bag for easy access.

‘Ben Hogan’s Five Lessons: Fundamentals of Golf’

Cost: $19.29 hardcover

When you get your golf lover this classic book, he or she will join a global fraternity of purists who are responsible for a million copies going to print. First published in 1957, “Ben Hogan’s Five Lessons” is truly timeless for aficionados of the sport. This golf bible was written by giant of the sport Ben Hogan, a true optimist who believed that even average golfers had greatness trapped inside them.

Tin Cup Golf Ball Custom Marker Alignment Tool

Cost: $19.79

This clever tool leaves no question as to which ball belongs to whom. Using it with an ultra-fine sharpie in the colors of their choice, golfers can mark their balls with a logo or design that best represents them. Amazon currently offers a wide array of designs, including two dog designs, a cigar, a martini, the American flag, skull and crossbones and much more.

Collapsible Chipping Net

Cost: $29.99

In golf, success is based on repetition, and your golf lover can practice the day away with this collapsible chipping net. From seven inches to a 23-inch diameter, this short-game target device features three chipping baskets. The target works for both righties and lefties and is portable enough to set up and take down easily right in the yard.

EyeLine Golf Putting Alignment Mirror

Cost: $30.98

If your golf lover often complains about missed putts, gift the EyeLine Golf Putting Alignment Mirror. Poor alignment is a major cause of missed putts. With this tool, golfers can work on their alignment to improve their putting performance on the green. Stake tees into the sides of the mirror to practice the Gate Drill, or stake tees in the back of the mirror to help build a nice, concise stroke.

G/FORE Golf Glove

Cost: $34.99

Made of premium AA Cabretta leather, G/FORE golf gloves are designed by Italian fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and worn by some of the sport’s best players. Unlike most other golf gloves that only come in white, these stylish gloves are available in a rainbow of colors.

Golf Gifts for $50-$200

Help your favorite golfer improve his or her game with these desirable golf gifts.

Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls

Cost: $47.99

Titleist is called the No. 1 ball in golf for a reason. These durable golf balls are perfect for those seeking a higher ball flight with less spin, a soft feel and the ultimate in greenside control. The Pro V1x golf ball features multi-layer construction and a softer compression ZG Processed core.

Mizuno S5 Blue Ion Wedge

Cost: $129.95

This wedge is made from Mizuno’s patented Grain Flow Forging process and carries Mizuno’s exclusive Quad Cut grooves, delivering a solid feel and ball-stopping spin. The silhouette profile is paired with distinct visible sole grinds inspired by professional golfer Luke Donald.

Garmin Approach S2 GPS Golf Watch

Cost: 199.99

Get the advantage with precision measurements of doglegs, greens and fairways with the Garmin Approach S2. It arrives pre-loaded with a whopping 40,000 courses worldwide. Even better, each Approach includes free lifetime course updates without any additional subscriptions. The battery can hold a charge for eight hours in GPS mode and three weeks in watch mode.

