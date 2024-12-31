2025 Real Estate Forecast: Top 9 Markets in Florida

In a new study, Realtor.com forecasted the American real estate and housing market of 2025 and predicted the 100 markets for the coming year. After crunching a complex series of numbers and factors (especially recently dwindling mortgage rates), Realtor.com found that while there will be only a slight uptick of real estate sales in 2025 overall, there are specific pockets of the United States that will see rapid market growth.
Florida is one such state that’s expected to be home to a booming real estate market.
In the forecast, the top 10 real estate markets in America are all located in the West and South. The Sunshine state is represented by both Miami and Orlando in that top 10, but there are seven additional markets in Florida also expected to do extremely well in the new year. Considering purchasing real estate in Florida in 2025? Read on.
Palm Bay
-
Also includes: Melbourne and Titusville
-
2025 existing home sales counts year over year: 0.8%
-
2025 existing home median sales price year over year: 9.6%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 10.4%
North Port
-
Also includes: Sarasota and Bradenton
-
2025 existing home sales counts year over year: 3.2%
-
2025 existing home median sales price year over year: 10.4%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 13.6%
Deltona
-
Also includes: Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach
-
2025 existing home sales counts year over year: 7.2%
-
2025 existing home median sales price year over year: 11.5%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 18.7%
Tampa
-
Also includes: St. Petersburg and Clearwater
-
2025 existing home sales counts year over year: 9.1%
-
2025 existing home median sales price year over year: 11.8%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 20.9%
Lakeland
-
Also includes: Winter Haven
-
2025 existing home sales counts year over year: 10.6%
-
2025 existing home median sales price year over year: 10.3%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 20.9%
Cape Coral
-
Also includes: Fort Myers
-
2025 existing home sales counts year over year: 13.2%
-
2025 existing home median sales price year over year: 9.6%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 22.8%
Jacksonville
-
2025 existing home sales counts year over year: 13.5%
-
2025 existing home median sales price year over year: 9.8%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 23.3%
Orlando
-
Also includes: Kissimmee and Sanford
-
2025 existing home sales counts year over year: 15.2%
-
2025 existing home median sales price year over year: 12.1%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 27.3%
Miami
-
Also includes: Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach
-
2025 existing home sales counts year over year: 24.0%
-
2025 existing home median sales price year over year: 9.0%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 33.0%
