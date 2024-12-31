2025 Real Estate Forecast: Top 9 Markets in Florida

©Zillow

In a new study, Realtor.com forecasted the American real estate and housing market of 2025 and predicted the 100 markets for the coming year. After crunching a complex series of numbers and factors (especially recently dwindling mortgage rates), Realtor.com found that while there will be only a slight uptick of real estate sales in 2025 overall, there are specific pockets of the United States that will see rapid market growth.

Check Out: 3 Best Florida Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According To Real Estate Agents

Also See: 21 Affordable Small Cities To Retire on the East Coast

Florida is one such state that’s expected to be home to a booming real estate market.

In the forecast, the top 10 real estate markets in America are all located in the West and South. The Sunshine state is represented by both Miami and Orlando in that top 10, but there are seven additional markets in Florida also expected to do extremely well in the new year. Considering purchasing real estate in Florida in 2025? Read on.

©Shutterstock.com

Palm Bay

Also includes: Melbourne and Titusville

2025 existing home sales counts year over year: 0.8%

2025 existing home median sales price year over year: 9.6%

Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 10.4%

Discover More: I’m a Real Estate Agent — These 5 Florida Cities Are Becoming Unaffordable

Explore More: 5 Housing Markets That Will Plummet in Value Before the End of 2025

©Shutterstock.com

North Port

Also includes: Sarasota and Bradenton

2025 existing home sales counts year over year: 3.2%

2025 existing home median sales price year over year: 10.4%

Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 13.6%

Read More: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal in 2 Years

Paulo Almeida / Getty Images

Deltona

Also includes: Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach

2025 existing home sales counts year over year: 7.2%

2025 existing home median sales price year over year: 11.5%

Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 18.7%

wellesenterprises / Getty Images

Tampa

Also includes: St. Petersburg and Clearwater

2025 existing home sales counts year over year: 9.1%

2025 existing home median sales price year over year: 11.8%

Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 20.9%

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Lakeland

Also includes: Winter Haven

2025 existing home sales counts year over year: 10.6%

2025 existing home median sales price year over year: 10.3%

Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 20.9%

Find More: 5 Southern Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Khairil Azhar Junos / Shutterstock.com

Cape Coral

Also includes: Fort Myers

2025 existing home sales counts year over year: 13.2%

2025 existing home median sales price year over year: 9.6%

Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 22.8%