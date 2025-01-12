2025 Real Estate Forecast: 15 Top Markets in the Midwest

If you find yourself coming into 2025 deeply worried about the high mortgage rates and low housing availability (as well as low home production) that has defined the American housing market of the last few years, you may be in luck. Real estate website Realtor.com recently produced an epic national housing forecast for America in 2025, and that forecast looks bright.
Learn More: How To Start Investing In Real Estate – Even If You’re Not Rich
Check Out: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value
The website predicted that 2025 mortgage rates will drop and housing availability will increase (as will home production), with a high concentration of upward development in the South and West along the Sun Belt — in fact, the top 10 housing markets are all projected to be in the South and West.
That said, if you live in the Midwest or dream of moving to (or retiring to) the Midwest, there are still a great many cities in that region that are expected to be among the top housing markets in 2025.
Akron, Ohio
-
2025 existing home sale counts year over year: 15.0%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year over year: 4.2%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 19.2%
Discover More: 4 Housing Markets That Have Plummeted in Value Over the Past 5 Years
Explore More: 7 Housing Markets Where Home Values Could Plummet Next Year
Chicago
-
Also includes: Naperville, Elgin
-
2025 existing home sale counts year over year: 12.4%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year over year: 4.5%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 16.8%
Find Out: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K
St. Louis
-
2025 existing home sale counts year over year: 9.7%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year over year: 7.1%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 16.8%
Indianapolis
-
Also includes: Carmel, Anderson
-
2025 existing home sale counts year over year: 7.7%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year over year: 8.2%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 15.9%
Cincinnati
-
2025 existing home sale counts year over year: 8.2%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year over year: 7.3%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 15.4%
Read More: Renting vs. Owning a Home — Which Will Be Cheaper in 2025?
Lansing, Michigan
-
Also includes: East Lansing
-
2025 existing home sale counts year over year: 10.3%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year over year: 4.9%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 15.2%
Cleveland
-
Also includes: Elyria
-
2025 existing home sale counts year over year: 9.4%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year over year: 5.0%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 14.4%
Milwaukee
-
Also includes: Waukesha, West Allis
-
2025 existing home sale counts year over year: 8.6%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year over year: 5.7%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 14.3%
Read Next: 5 Affordable Small Cities To Live In on the West Coast
Kansas City, Missouri
-
2025 existing home sale counts year over year: 6.7%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year over year: 6.9%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 13.6%
Minneapolis
-
Also includes: St. Paul, Bloomington
-
2025 existing home sale counts year over year: 6.3%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year over year: 6.2%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 12.5%
Grand Rapids, Michigan
-
2025 existing home sale counts year over year: 3.9%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year over year: 7.7%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 11.6%
Trending Now: If Interest Rates Are Going Down, What Will Mortgage Rates Look Like in 2025?
Wichita, Kansas
-
2025 existing home sale counts year over year: 3.0%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year over year: 6.2%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 9.2%
Columbus, Ohio
-
2025 existing home sale counts year over year: 3.4%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year over year: 5.7%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 9.1%
Also See: 5 Housing Markets That Will Plummet in Value Before the End of 2025
Detroit
-
Also includes: Warren, Dearborn
-
2025 existing home sale counts year over year: 2.4%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year over year: 6.2%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 8.6%
Omaha, Nebraska
-
Also includes: Council Bluffs
-
2025 existing home sale counts year over year: 2.5%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year over year: 5.8%
-
Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 8.3%
More From GOBankingRates
-
4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
-
-
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 2025 Real Estate Forecast: 15 Top Markets in the Midwest