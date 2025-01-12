2025 Real Estate Forecast: 15 Top Markets in the Midwest

Art Wager / iStock.com

If you find yourself coming into 2025 deeply worried about the high mortgage rates and low housing availability (as well as low home production) that has defined the American housing market of the last few years, you may be in luck. Real estate website Realtor.com recently produced an epic national housing forecast for America in 2025, and that forecast looks bright.

Learn More: How To Start Investing In Real Estate – Even If You’re Not Rich

Check Out: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

The website predicted that 2025 mortgage rates will drop and housing availability will increase (as will home production), with a high concentration of upward development in the South and West along the Sun Belt — in fact, the top 10 housing markets are all projected to be in the South and West.

That said, if you live in the Midwest or dream of moving to (or retiring to) the Midwest, there are still a great many cities in that region that are expected to be among the top housing markets in 2025.

benkrut / Getty Images

Akron, Ohio

2025 existing home sale counts year over year: 15.0%

2025 existing home median sale price year over year: 4.2%

Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 19.2%

Discover More: 4 Housing Markets That Have Plummeted in Value Over the Past 5 Years

Explore More: 7 Housing Markets Where Home Values Could Plummet Next Year

EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chicago

Also includes: Naperville, Elgin

2025 existing home sale counts year over year: 12.4%

2025 existing home median sale price year over year: 4.5%

Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 16.8%

Find Out: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

St. Louis

2025 existing home sale counts year over year: 9.7%

2025 existing home median sale price year over year: 7.1%

Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 16.8%

Coy St. Clair / Shutterstock.com

Indianapolis

Also includes: Carmel, Anderson

2025 existing home sale counts year over year: 7.7%

2025 existing home median sale price year over year: 8.2%

Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 15.9%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cincinnati

2025 existing home sale counts year over year: 8.2%

2025 existing home median sale price year over year: 7.3%

Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 15.4%

Read More: Renting vs. Owning a Home — Which Will Be Cheaper in 2025?

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lansing, Michigan

Also includes: East Lansing

2025 existing home sale counts year over year: 10.3%

2025 existing home median sale price year over year: 4.9%

Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 15.2%

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cleveland

Also includes: Elyria

2025 existing home sale counts year over year: 9.4%

2025 existing home median sale price year over year: 5.0%

Combined 2025 existing home sales and price growth: 14.4%