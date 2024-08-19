The 2025 GMC Yukon Is Here, Complete With a New Off-Road Luxury Trim

GMC

Following its major overhauls of the 2024 Acadia and 2025 Terrain SUVs, GMC is finally ready to show off the refreshed version of its full-size sport-utility vehicle. The 2025 GMC Yukon lineup arrives with a fresh new face, a condensed option sheet, and even more tech features aimed at easing the experience from behind the wheel.



The 2025 GMC Yukon lineup looks a little bit different than last year’s order sheet. Following suit with the brand’s other SUVs, the Yukon SLE and SLT trims have been eliminated; a new Elevation trim sits as the entry point, combining features from the two previous base models. GMC has also added a new offering at the top of the lineup with the Yukon AT4 Ultimate, which takes the off-road hardware from the popular AT4 and combines it with some of the top-level luxury features previously found exclusively on the range-topping Denali Ultimate models, such as massaging front seats, extended leather trim throughout the cabin, and genuine wood-grain accents.

GMC

Every 2025 GMC Yukon model also receives reworked styling elements, including trim-specific grilles and new fascias up front. Lighting elements are new at both ends, and the bumpers are also new, accented by squared-off exhausts out back. Wheel sizes range from 20 to 24 inches, depending on the trim, but the largest rollers are tied exclusively to the optional adaptive suspension setups. The trucks retain a more subdued appearance than their Cadillac-branded Escalade siblings, but are equally bold in presence.

The powertrain lineup isn’t as different for 2025. The venerable 5.3-liter V-8 returns as the entry-level offering, and output remains unchanged at 355 hp and 383 lb-ft. The 6.2-liter V-8 returns as an option, still providing 420 hp and 460 lb-ft. However, where Cadillac killed off the 3.0-liter Duramax in its full-size SUV, GMC has updated the powertrain for its customers in 2025; the engine now provides 305 hp and 385 lb-ft, borrowing the same upgrades as given to the Sierra 1500's mill. It's a worthwhile upgrade for the 10 percent or so of customers who opt for the motor every year.

Story continues

GMC

The interior of the entire GMC Yukon lineup is elevated with this refresh, centered largely around the new 16.8-inch-scren of the infotainment system. This setup runs on Android Automotive software, backed by the brand’s voice-control system and native Google Maps. Denali Ultimate customers also benefit from large 8.0-inch rear screens, as well as an optional secnd row Executive Seating Package that brings niceties such as heated, ventilated and massaging seats and in-headrest speakers to the second row passengers. Other highlights include a Yukon-first night vision thermal imaging system, which can detect and display various objects in low light situations via the digital gauge cluster. General Motors's excellent Super Cruise semi-automated driving aid also returns to the options list.

GMC

GMC hasn’t shared any pricing information related to the new Yukon lineup quite yet, but expect that to arrive before the trucks go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2024.

You Might Also Like