The 2025 Chevrolet Trax Is Economical and Fun

In a market of rising inflation and soaring prices, the Chevrolet Trax is here to remind you what buying a car used to be like. With a base price of $21,495 for the LS base model, Chevy is living up to its long tradition of affordable entry-level cars. This compact crossover is built in South Korea and offers competitive equipment, a pleasant driving experience, and a price point that makes it one of the least expensive cars on sale in the U.S. But there are plenty of reasons to buy it other than just its price point.

The Lowdown

The second-generation Trax sits on General Motors' VSS platform, which also underpins the similarly enjoyable Buick Envista. It is only available with front-wheel drive and a single powerplant, a turbocharged 2-liter inline-three that produces peaks of 137 hp and 162 lb-ft. Although there is no manual option, the Trax is spared a slurring continuously variable automatic gearbox with a standard six-speed torque-converter automatic.

Vehicle Tested: 2025 Chevrolet Trax Activ

Base Price: $25,395

Price as tested: $27,095

Location: New York State

More Specs

Engine: 1.2-liter, turbocharged I-3

Power: 137 hp @ 5000 rpm

Torque: 162 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm

0-60 mph: 8.8-sec

Transmission: Six-speed automatic, front-wheel drive

Weight: 3069 pounds

EPA MPG: 30/28/32 (City / Highway / Combined)

How Does It Drive?

The first trick that the Trax plays on its pilots comes when sitting in the driver's seat for the first time. The airy cabin, relatively high hip point, and big screens made me feel like I was behind the wheel of a much larger member of Chevy's sizable crossover family. But then you pull away, and the sensation switches to one of a peppy hatchback of the sort GM has given up on making.

But the Trax's eager character, evinced by sharp steering and pretty sharp responses, doesn't translate into impressive levels of linear performance. The turbocharged inline-three engine is no powerhouse, and although an 8.8-second 0–60-mph time is hardly disgraceful by the standards of budget Chevrolets of old, the Trax needs to be worked hard to deliver its best. Making a standstill merge into flowing traffic required wide open throttle for longer than I anticipated.

The long gearing of the six-speed automatic gearbox doesn't help improve keenness. Unlike many budget autos, manual shifting is possible through a plus/minus button on the side of the gear selector, and response time when using this is quick. Hanging onto lower gears for longer when trying to get ahead of traffic often felt like a good idea.

