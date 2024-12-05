The 2025 Chevrolet Trax Is Economical and Fun

In a market of rising inflation and soaring prices, the Chevrolet Trax is here to remind you what buying a car used to be like. With a base price of $21,495 for the LS base model, Chevy is living up to its long tradition of affordable entry-level cars. This compact crossover is built in South Korea and offers competitive equipment, a pleasant driving experience, and a price point that makes it one of the least expensive cars on sale in the U.S. But there are plenty of reasons to buy it other than just its price point.
The Lowdown
-
The second-generation Trax sits on General Motors' VSS platform, which also underpins the similarly enjoyable Buick Envista. It is only available with front-wheel drive and a single powerplant, a turbocharged 2-liter inline-three that produces peaks of 137 hp and 162 lb-ft. Although there is no manual option, the Trax is spared a slurring continuously variable automatic gearbox with a standard six-speed torque-converter automatic.
-
Vehicle Tested: 2025 Chevrolet Trax Activ
-
Base Price: $25,395
-
Price as tested: $27,095
-
Location: New York State
More Specs
Engine: 1.2-liter, turbocharged I-3
Power: 137 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque: 162 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
0-60 mph: 8.8-sec
Transmission: Six-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
Weight: 3069 pounds
EPA MPG: 30/28/32 (City / Highway / Combined)
How Does It Drive?
The first trick that the Trax plays on its pilots comes when sitting in the driver's seat for the first time. The airy cabin, relatively high hip point, and big screens made me feel like I was behind the wheel of a much larger member of Chevy's sizable crossover family. But then you pull away, and the sensation switches to one of a peppy hatchback of the sort GM has given up on making.
But the Trax's eager character, evinced by sharp steering and pretty sharp responses, doesn't translate into impressive levels of linear performance. The turbocharged inline-three engine is no powerhouse, and although an 8.8-second 0–60-mph time is hardly disgraceful by the standards of budget Chevrolets of old, the Trax needs to be worked hard to deliver its best. Making a standstill merge into flowing traffic required wide open throttle for longer than I anticipated.
The long gearing of the six-speed automatic gearbox doesn't help improve keenness. Unlike many budget autos, manual shifting is possible through a plus/minus button on the side of the gear selector, and response time when using this is quick. Hanging onto lower gears for longer when trying to get ahead of traffic often felt like a good idea.
The three-pot engine has a mechanical tone that is louder and more obtrusive than competing four-cylinder alternatives, but it settles down when cruising. And with peak torque arriving at 2500 rpm, it does not need to be worked hard to maintain highway speeds.
Braking performance is lackluster at best, with even slow-speed stops requiring more pedal pressure than I expected. Similarly, the torsion-beam rear suspension is not supple, particularly when the chassis was unladen. The ride quality was middling and prone to uncomfortable rebounds inside the cabin, except for when the Trax was filled nearly to its maximum capacity with four people and hiking gear. With a curb weight of 3069 pounds, the Trax is relatively spry for a crossover.
What's It Like to Live With?
The Trax packs its strongest punch from the inside, where it manages the neat trick of feeling more expensive than it is. Lesser versions get an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen in the dashboard, which is still plenty big by segment standards, but my range-topping Activ trim tester came with a larger 11.0-inch display and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone mirroring. The user-interface system is critical these days, even in less expensive cars, and GM's ergonomic, quick-to-respond infotainment feels much more up to date than competing offerings.
Head, shoulder, and leg room is good too, with the Trax narrowly beating its main competitors in cabin volume. Luggage space is impressive as well, with 25.6 cubic feet of room with the rear seats in place and a vanlike 54 cubic feet once they are folded.
Small frustrations from my time with the Trax include a flat and firm seat that lacked support and awkward engine resting points. These issues could be chalked up in part to my taller-than-average dimensions, but the car's stiff ride quality definitely isn't helped by these unaccommodating features.
Should I Buy One?
Despite sitting at the bottom of the range, the Trax is one of GM's most convincing offerings. Chevrolet has managed to pack playful handling, a genuinely spacious cabin, and sharp design into a crossover with a base price below $30,000 in every trim level. In isolation, gripes about the strained powertrain, absent paddle shifters, and middling brakes might sound like significant grumbles. But the competitiveness of the overall package makes it a compelling one.
Rising through the ranks of the Trax lineup is not an expensive endeavor. The top-of-the-line Activ I drove starts at $25,395. That's about $4000 more than the most basic LS and brings luxuries such as eight-way power-adjustable seats. My test car was also optioned with a power sunroof ($895) and a suite of driver-assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, rear parking assist, lane-departure warning, and rear cross-traffic warning ($795). A little extra money goes a long way with the Trax.
The appeal of the Trax doesn't dull when placed in context with its competitors either. It holds its own against models like the Mazda CX-30, the Volkswagen Taos, and the Nissan Kicks, with the Trax offering more space, more style, and even more comfort for the price. Sure, it will get outrun in a drag race by most of its competition, but that's not really an issue for your average Trax buyer. The only potential deal-breaker in snowier parts of the country is the lack of all-wheel drive, but a good set of season-appropriate tires will still deliver plenty of winter traction.
Highlights and Lowlights
We Love:
-
Genuinely affordable price point without obvious signs of compromise.
-
Ample space for tall occupants and luggage.
-
Competitive, intuitive, responsive infotainment screen.
We Don't:
-
Powerless braking performance.
-
Sluggish power delivery.
-
Average real-world fuel economy numbers.
Favorite Detail:
The Trax's low price means it will be a first car for many owners, and Chevy has installed a following-distance graphic inside the driver information screen, this reporting on how many seconds you are from the car ahead. It's a small detail but one that will help recently graduated and less-experienced drivers keep a safe distance.
