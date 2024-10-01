2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed Hybrid Gallery

Cover Media
A luxurious catamaran has been purpose-built to transport cars to and from superyachts. The Falcon Shuttle concept offers seafarers an exciting new way to store and transport luxury vehicles. Each unit will be fully bespoke, ensuring owners can create the perfect home for their fine automobiles. The vessel features a spacious cargo bay, specifically designed to accommodate, store, transport, and deploy cars using a proprietary system that includes two components. A platform called “The Pedastol” rises above a land-based point before extending the second part “The Red Carpet,” a telescoping ramp with a high-friction coating. The Pedastol then lowers until the Red Carpet is flush with the ground, forming a stable bridge to the Falcon Tender's centre. The car drives aboard, and once it reaches its designated position, the Red Carpet retracts, and the Pedastol descends until the car is completely secured for transit. Once all guests have safely disembarked the boat, the crew guides the Falcon Shuttle to the side garage, where it is stowed with the car inside for complete protection. GreenJoy Studios introduced the Falcon Shuttle concept at the 2024 Monaco Yacht Show on September 25th, in partnership with Falcon Tenders, the project's dedicated builder.