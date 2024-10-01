2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed Hybrid Gallery

Reuters Videos

STORY: :: Officials say a school bus fire in Thailand has killed at least 23 ::Bangkok, Thailand::Ruamkatanyu Foundation:: Lt. General Trairong Phiwpan Police Forensic Science Office Commissioner “From the initial findings, 11 male and 7 female bodies have been identified, and 5 whose gender could not be determined were found, making it a total of 23 bodies.”::October 1, 2024::Anutin CharnvirakulThailand's Deputy Prime Minister“Everybody will be sent to the Police General Hospital to ensure identification through official methods. I have also requested that the police commissioner expedite the autopsy. Once the identity is confirmed the bodies should be promptly sent back to their hometowns for the religious ceremonies.”Video handed out by Thai rescuers showed the school bus engulfed in flames. The bus was said to be carrying students and teachers from Wat Khao Phraya primary school who were on a field trip north of the capital.Police said 23 bodies had been recovered, including five whose genders could not yet be determined. Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters he has ordered the police chief to speed up the identification process so the bodies could be sent back to their hometowns as soon as possible.Earlier, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said 16 students and three teachers were sent to a hospital for treatment, and that the causes of the incident were still be investigated.