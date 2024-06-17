2025 Audi E-Tron GT - Full Image Gallery

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota’s chairman Akio Toyoda will be facing some disgruntled shareholders this week, as two major proxy groups demand a vote against keeping the grandson of the founder on its board.
Dallas-area megachurch pastor Robert Morris admitted to having “inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady” in the 1980s after a woman accused him of molesting her when she was 12 years old, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WFAA.
TORONTO — New leadership is coming to Corus Entertainment Inc. after it lost several major Warner Bros. Discovery lifestyle television channels to Rogers Communications Inc. and continues to struggle in the current broadcasting environment.
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, vowed investigations and prosecutions of those who have probed the former president and his political allies, declaring at a conservative gathering Saturday that Inauguration Day in 2025 will be “accountability day.”
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 239,120 vehicles. This includes Chrysler, General Motors, Toyota and Kia cars.
A lot has been made of cheap Chinese cars. But Chinese car buyers are turning to more expensive models. Everyone likes a nice car.
The high-performance supercar makes over 1,000 hp.
The McLaren Artura Spider is the convertible version of the plug-in hybrid supercar. We drove it in Monaco because of course we did.
"'I’m so angry,' my second sister said, visibly shaking. 'I’m not kidding, I’m mad.' Our parents had been cruelest to her."
After she recently held private listening sessions for her upcoming sixth album, Katy Perry has officially announced that the first single for the project, “Woman’s World,” will arrive next month. The pop star plans to drop “Woman’s World” on July 11 at 7 p.m. ET, with the official video to premiere the following day. She …
When former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon goes to prison, he won’t be serving time at what’s known as a “Club Fed,” the most comfortable type of facility in the federal system, as he had wanted, according to people familiar with the arrangements.
Jerry Seinfeld’s performance in Australia on Sunday was briefly derailed by an anti-Israel heckler who was mercilessly mocked by the comedian. “We have a genius ladies and gentlemen, he solved the Middle East,” Seinfeld joked as the crowd in Sydney jeered the heckler. As security moved to eject the person, he continued, “They’re going to start punching you in about three seconds, so I would try to get all of your genius out so we can all learn from you.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Dail
Actress Blake Lively wore a sheer mini dress with exposed bra detailing for a 'This Ends With Us' book event and dished about the forthcoming film
Tight End University begins Monday and Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s annual camp will include a special concert this year.
The moment was reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth slightly scolding Prince William at the same event, Trooping the Colour, in 2016
Dennis was one of countless victims of a massive global criminal operation predominantly run by predominantly Chinese gangs who have built a multibillion-dollar scam industry in Southeast Asia.
Camila Cabello was spotted out in Monaco looking like she'd gone straight from the beach to dinner in a glamorous blue cut-out high-leg leotard and a sarong.
The Princess of Wales has made her first public appearance since she was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the year.
The last time the Chicago Sky played the Indiana Fever, they knocked Caitlin Clark to the ground with a blindside hip check, resulting in a foul that was later upgraded to a flagrant foul. In today’s game, they moved slightly north on Clark’s body, as archrival Angel Reese was called for elbowing Clark in the …
Justin Bieber is the only son of mom Pattie Mallette and dad Jeremy Bieber