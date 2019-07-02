2019 Mazda 3 vs. 2019 VW Golf: Do You Prefer Practicality or Style in Your Compact Hatch?

From Car and Driver

Ask any of us, as students of the new-car market, for advice at the low end of the price spectrum and odds are that we're going to steer you toward a small hatchback. Why? Their size makes for good fuel economy and ease of parking, while their hatchback body style yields more cargo capacity than that of a similarly sized sedan. And for anyone with even the slightest penchant toward driving engagement, we're going to suggest a manual transmission.

The Matchup

We’re focusing on two longtime leaders in this space, the Volkswagen Golf and Mazda 3, both hatchbacks (although the Mazda is also available as a sedan) equipped with six-speed manual transmissions. Mazda makes it more difficult to get a manual, as the 3 hatch starts at $24,520, but a manual is only available in its top, premium trim, making it a not-so-inexpensive $28,420 proposition. On the other hand, the venerable Golf, ubiquitous on European roads and a regular on our annual 10Best awards list, makes the shift-it-yourself option available on both the base, $22,740 S and the $25,040 SE tested here, which, among other things, adds an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and keyless access.

On the Road

Both the Golf and the 3 are at the refined-riding and quiet end of the compact-hatchback spectrum, although the Mazda is noticeably quieter at speed than is the Golf. The lack of sound isn’t the same thing as pleasing sound, though, and what can be heard of the Mazda’s naturally aspirated four-cylinder is not stirring. It is, however, smooth and exceedingly hushed all the way up to redline. Partially due to its refinement and partially due to the poor labeling on its tachometer-the solid red doesn’t start until 6500 rpm, but the limiter steps in at 6250-we bumped into the 3’s limiter a couple times before acclimating.

New for the 2019 model year, the turbo four in the Golf is smaller than before, a 1.4-liter rather than a 1.8, and it now makes 23 fewer horsepower. Also, in its upper rev range, it sounds grittier than before. While the turbo helps it to pack strong mid-range thrust, if it isn’t revving high enough it can be easily caught off boost and feel laggy and sluggish. Perfectly illustrating this is our 30–50 mph passing time, where the transmissions in this case are both left in sixth gear. The Mazda took 11.6 seconds, while the Golf took an excruciating 23 seconds more to complete the run. Golf drivers will always want to be poised for a downshift. Zero-to-60-mph acceleration times are similar at 7.6 seconds for the Golf and 7.3 for the 3, but the Mazda continues to pull away strongly from there, getting to 110 mph 6.3 seconds earlier.

