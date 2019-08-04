The 2019 IMSA at Road America Live Blog

From Road & Track

2:39 remaining: Green flag. The Acuras are off clean, and the Mazdas follow suit, while Pipo Derani has already moved from sixth to fifth in the #31 Action Express Cadillac.

Porsche #912 has moved into third in GTLM, while the top three remains as they started in GTD.



2:40 remaining: After a brief break for a GT-only race at Lime Rock Park that erupted into utter chaos, IMSA's summer swing at a series of incredibly quick natural terrain road courses continues at Road America. This is the first race in a month for DPi, which has suddenly been dominated by a Mazda program that had gone without a win since its jump up to prototype racing when the American Le Mans Series and Grand-Am merged. Their two cars will start on the second row, with Oliver Jarvis and the #77 leading Jonathan Bomarito and the #55, and their biggest competition will again come from the Penske Acuras, which seem to have comparable strengths on these fast, sweeping tracks. Dane Cameron will start the #6 from pole, with Helio Castroneves starting second in the sister #7. Cadillacs fill out most of the rest of the top ten, with the lone Nissan of Jonathan Bennett starting ninth after choosing to switch to the amateur Bennett from professional driver Braun after qualifying.



GTLM, comfortably controlled by Porsche throughout the year in actual results this season despite those cars having no significant advantage on pace, will be lead to pole by three American cars; The #4 Corvette starts up front, followed by two Ford GTs. The lead Porsche, the #912, starts fourth, while the top BMW, the #25, starts in seventh.

GTD, the source of all the chaos after the Long Beach race, will be led to pole by Ben Keating in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes.

You Might Also Like