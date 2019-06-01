The 2019 IMSA Grand Prix of Detroit Live Blog

From Road & Track

00:01, Full Course Caution: We're green heading into turn 1 and Juan Pablo Montoya is clear into the lead in the #6 Penske Acura, but a bad start by Helio Castroneves drops the #7 Acura from second to fourth, behind the #55 Mazda of Jonathan Bomarito and the #31 Action Express Cadillac of Pipo Derani.

In GTD, the polesitting Park Place Porsche has alliterated its way into the lead, but the short field couldn't make it to turn 2 before wrecking. It's the #48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini and #63 WeatherTech Ferrari in the wall, bringing out the safety car before the race has even begun.

00:00: Welcome to regular season coverage of IMSA's WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Road & Track! It's just like the live blogs you're used to for the 24 Hours of Daytona, but for an entire schedule of IMSA racing! Team Penske's Acuras have locked out the front row in DPi, while a disqualification for Turner Motorsports has left the Park Place Motorsports Porsche on pole in GTD. We'll be going green shortly for a short race with a short, two-class field on a short Grand Prix of Detroit track at Belle Isle.

