The 2019 IMSA 6 Hours of Watkins Glen As It Happened

0:00 Remaining: Mazda wins, with the #55 of Harry Tincknell being the one to take the honors. That car wins even as its engine cover peels away, perhaps an apt metaphor for the constant issues those cars have had and this team has endured on the way to this win. #77 of Oliver Jarvis comes in second, with the #6 Penske Acura finishing in third.



The timing of the overall not lapping the GTLM battle gave that pair an extra lap, but the #3 Corvette can't get to the #911, and Nick Tandy takes the win in that car for Porsche. Four in a row for that program in GTLM, with the #67 Ford GT roundin out the podium.

The #86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura of Mario Farnbacher wins in GTD over the #96 Turner Motorsports BMW of Bill Auberlin, who was, and is now still, seeking what would have been a record number of IMSA class wins.

The #52 Oreca takes the win in LMP2, a class which had more instances of cars involved in incidents than it did cars entered. No other gap from first to second was above a second, but that class was won by twenty full laps.

0:02 Remaining: White flag. Gaps in all three major classes are half a second.

In the two-car LMP2 class, the #52 leads by twenty laps.

0:05 Remaining: The gaps for the win are now floating around a second in all three major classes: Mazda #55 leads Mazda #77, Porsche #911 leads Corvette #3, and Acura NSX #86 leads BMW #96.

0:10 Remaining: Audi #8 has run out of fuel on the pit lane. An unfortunate end for a bold call by that team, which comes up ten full minutes short.

The gap in GTLM is now down to two seconds, from the #911 Porsche to the #3 Corvette, and the gap from the #86 Acura NSX to the #96 Turner Motorsports BMW is comparable in GTD.

0:12 Remaining: The #55 Mazda's aerodynamic problems have gone from bad to worse, with half of the engine cover now slowly peeling off. These are the sort of things that aren't issues in an endurance race, where there would be time to replace these interchangeable parts, but in a more sprint-like race like this it could be catastrophic for that car. The gap overall is now just a second, but Mazda's 1-2 may be safe yet; the gap to third is a full twenty seconds.

Porsche #912 has given up its fuel mileage gambit, giving way for Porsche #911 to lead GTLM by five seconds.

0:14 Remaining: Dalziel is still out on track in the #8 Audi, but he's lost the GTD lead on track to the #86 Acura. That big gamble will not bring Starworks a win today.

0:22 Remaining: Mazda's gap from first to third is now up to a full thirteen seconds. The #55's rear wing assembly is clearly in dire straits, but it's still nearly as fast as the #77.

0:30 Remaining: In GTD, the #8 Starworks Audi is on something of a wild gamble in an attempt to save enough fuel to win. Most likely, that will fail, and that car will cede the GTD class lead to the #86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX of Mario Farnbacher.

Porsche #912 is on a similar fuel saving run in GTLM, twenty seconds ahead of the many-car pack led by its sister #911 entry.

0:32 Remaining: Mazda #77 gets ahead of Acura #6 in the pit lane. Oliver Jarvis is in that car and about five seconds behind the leading Mazda, but, crucially, a few car lengths ahead of the Acura that will try to break up Mazda's first-ever IMSA DPi win.

0:34 Remaining: Some issues with the #55 Mazda's final stop, with the car struggling to find a gear on the way out of the pits. Alarming for that team.

Even more alarming is minor damage to that car's rear wing assembly, which is missing two of the connecting pieces that attach the wing to the bumper. That piece is still attached at the fin, but not to the assembly itself.

Just over half an hour remains. It would be in Mazda's best interest to get in the #77 ahead of the #6 Acura as fast as possible.

0:41 Remaining: NBC confirms no review on the Tincknell pass. Mazda leads this race yet again.

0:43 Remaining: Harry Tincknell finally makes his move with a fairly aggressive cut inside at the edge of the boot. There's a potential track limits issue with the pass, but that may well be negated by Oliver Jarvis, who makes an aggressive move of his own heading into the bus stop to try to get into second. Montoya retains second, for now.

0:50 Remaining: Tincknell in the #55 Mazda sees a line on the outside of the boot as a chance to take the lead, but ends up running through the runoff and losing time. Montoya still leads overall in the #6 Acura, and the gap to second is still under half a second.

