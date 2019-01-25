2019 Corvette Drivers Series Is a Racing-Themed Special Edition

From Road & Track

Yes, there's an all-new Corvette on its way, but the C7 still has some life left in it. Today at Daytona, Chevy showed off the Corvette Drivers Series, four new Grand Sport-based special editions that pay tribute to Corvette Racing's four full-time drivers.

The Tommy Milner car sports Elkhart Lake Blue paint with silver stripes and red fender hash marks for a modern reinterpretation of the classic Grand Sport look. The Oliver Gavin edition is Shadow Gray with Torch Red stripes and accents, plus a red interior. The Jan Magnussen car evokes the flag of the Danish racer's home country with Arctic White exterior paint and Crystal Red stripes with gray hash marks. And finally, there's my personal favorite-the Antonio Garcia edition, which is designed to evoke his Corvette C7.R race car with Racing Yellow paint, a black hood stripe with the Corvette Racing Jake logo and red fender hash marks.

Mechanically, the Drivers Series 'Vettes are identical to the regular Grand Sport, which means you get the lovely combination of a 460-hp naturally aspirated V8 with a chassis that's more-or-less identical to the Corvette Z06. You can option the Z07 package, too, which adds carbon-ceramic brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires into the mix.

These cars won't be cheap, unfortunately. The Drivers Series Package adds $5000 to the price of a 1LT or 2LT Grand Sport, and $6000 to the price of a 3LT. They'll arrive at dealers in the spring.

