2006 Ford GT Prototype at Mecum Is One Of Two Built

Showcasing unique engineering and history as it heads to Mecum Dallas 2024.

A rare piece of automotive history is set to cross the auction block at the Mecum Dallas 2024 event on September 7th—a 2006 Ford GT Prototype Coupe. This prototype is not just any Ford GT; it's purportedly one of only two built following the initial production model, with the distinction of being the only one in circulation. Serving as a critical testing and validation tool in collaboration with Ford’s Special Vehicle Team (SVT), Ford Racing, and their aftermarket partners, this vehicle is a testament to the engineering and performance capabilities that defined the Ford GT.

Under the hood, this prototype is powered by a supercharged 5.4-liter V-8 engine, equipped with an Eaton supercharger and a bespoke Engine Control Unit (ECU) developed specifically for this car by Ford Powertrain Engineering. The engine, paired with a Ricardo 6-speed transaxle manual transmission, has been dynoed at an impressive 633 rear-wheel horsepower, with an estimated engine/crank horsepower even higher. The car features a Steeda Autosports under-drive supercharger pulley, ARP half-shaft bolt and washer kit, and Borla long-tube headers with a performance muffler branded as Ford Performance, ensuring top-tier performance and reliability.

The exterior of the car is finished in a striking Tungsten with Silver painted stripes, complemented by a black bucket seat interior. It originally came equipped with all four options available for the Ford GT and has been updated with a Pioneer Bluetooth head unit, although the original McIntosh head unit is included with the vehicle.

Additional highlights include BBS forged lightweight wheels, 4-wheel disc brakes with red painted calipers, and a helical limited-slip differential. The car also comes with a Ford GT Prototype ECU/Mileage statement, further solidifying its provenance and significance.

This 2006 Ford GT Prototype is more than just a car; it's a piece of Ford's legacy, representing the pinnacle of their performance engineering during the mid-2000s. With its unique history and unmatched performance capabilities, it is expected to attract significant attention from collectors and enthusiasts alike at the upcoming Mecum auction.

