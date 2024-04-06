How a 200-year-old British industry hit the buffers

britain train making

Almost two centuries after the first-ever public railway connected Durham’s collieries with the Teesside port of Stockton and triggered a global transport revolution, Britain’s train-making industry is about to hit the buffers.

Once a manufacturing behemoth, an industry that made 14,000 locomotives for India alone between 1854 and 1947 has already been reduced to just two main factories that appear destined to shut.

Alstom and Hitachi, which run the plants in Derby and Newton Aycliffe respectively, have warned that closure is inevitable without new work to keep the sites ticking over until 2026, when the pair will join forces to commence construction of trains for the new High Speed 2 line.

While a drying up of orders is behind the immediate crisis, the threat to the factories raises questions about whether Britain can and should maintain a large-scale rail manufacturing capability.

Britain’s open market approach has already seen the loss of once world-leading manufacturing capabilities in sectors spanning shipbuilding to battle tanks.

While no one would suggest that trains should have the same protected status as warships, they nevertheless sit at the centre of Britain’s commuter economy and a travel sector supported by tens of billions in taxpayer funding.

Why shouldn’t such spending support jobs at home, rather going towards trains imported from countries like France, Germany and Japan that have taken an active decision to build their own manufacturers into national champions? Better to have France’s Alstom supply Britain from the East Midlands and Hitachi from the North East than factories scattered across Europe and Japan, the industry argues.

Whether or not to save Britain’s train industry is a decision for ministers. New train orders are bankrolled by the Government on behalf of rolling stock companies that then supply trains to operators, to be funded from passenger and freight revenue.

Staff at Alstom's Derby factory have been warned of redundancies as contracts dry up - Joe Giddens/PA Wire

However, industry insiders complain that a succession of transport ministers have dragged their feet on signing off on new orders.

“The Government really does need to seize this chance not just for the benefit of the railway industry but also for rail customers and the taxpayer too,” says Rail Industry Association (RIA) chief executive Darren Caplan.

Britain’s biggest and oldest remaining train plant, Alstom’s Litchurch Lane facility in Derby, finished production of its last rolling stock last month. The end of work for the Cairo monorail and West Midlands Trains has left 1,300 blue-collar workers short of work.

Staff at the site, where historic red-brick buildings jostle with modern assembly lines, were told this week that a consultation on lay-offs will resume after being paused in January, when government talks fuelled hopes of new orders to span the production gap. Paris-based Alstom was informed last month by the Department for Transport that no work would be immediately forthcoming.

Around 200 people have already volunteered to leave, but Litchurch Lane’s entire 3,000-strong workforce is ultimately facing the prospect of redundancy.

Some 120 miles to the north, prospects for Hitachi workers in County Durham appear equally grim.

Train building at the Newton Aycliffe factory, which employs 700 people, will peak over the summer before declining, leaving hundreds of highly skilled manufacturing jobs vulnerable. Testing work will take other employees through only to next spring.

The site suffered a blow last month when the Department for Transport declined to sign off on further trains for Avanti after two years of discussions.

Rishi Sunak visiting Hitachi's Newton Aycliffe site last year. The site's future is uncertain - ndrew Parsons CCHQ / Parsons Media

In contrast to the venerable Litchurch Lane site, Newton Aycliffe opened only in 2015 after Hitachi won a mammoth deal to supply express models to replace ageing rolling stock for the East Coast and Great Western main lines.

The plant, located on the route of the original Stockton & Darlington railway that heralded the dawn of the railway age in 1825, has been a key element in the North East’s transformation following the loss of its coal mining and shipbuilding industries.

Consultation on redundancies in the absence of new work will be extensive although Hitachi will seek to hang on to staff for as long as possible, according to sources close to the firm.

To understand how a state-of-the-art plant like Newton Aycliffe could be fighting for survival so soon after opening it’s necessary to go back to the days of UK rail privatisation in the 1990s.

Undertaken in the twilight years of Conservative rule under John Major, after many other public assets had already been sold off, privatisation was followed by a surge in passenger numbers as annual journeys more than doubled over two decades.

That growth spurred hitherto unknown levels of investment in a new generation of trains that created plenty of business for factories. Manufacturers were themselves newly privatised, triggering a flurry of foreign takeovers.

Yet even during the heyday of new orders, the tender process was tortuous. The industry found itself a victim of boom and bust cycles, with gluts of orders followed by the sort of long droughts that sometimes prove fatal.

York Carriage Works, which was acquired by ABB and later US-based Thrall, closed in 1996. Alstom’s site at Washwood Heath in the Midlands, where the West Coast Main Line’s fleet of tilting Pendolino trains was completed, shut in 2005.

They joined major railway works in towns such as Crewe, Doncaster and Swindon that had already been consigned to history.

Litchurch Lane first faced the threat of closure in 2011 following the award of a £1.6bn Thameslink contract to Germany’s Siemens in 2011. The decision left Litchurch chronically short of work.

The Department for Transport claimed that handing the contract to the German manufacturer represented the best value for money for taxpayers. However, union leaders branded the move “disgraceful” at the time, saying the Government had failed to take into account the importance of job creation and preserving Britain’s manufacturing base.

Hundreds of jobs were cut at Litchurch Lane as a result of the decision, with the short-term future of the site only secured in 2014 after it was awarded a £1.3bn contract to supply train cars for the Crossrail route, later renamed the Elizabeth Line.

The last-gasp nature of the reprieve strikes at the heart of why train makers have struggled since privatisation: the lumpy nature of the tender process has left manufacturers lurching between feast and famine, unable to properly plan for the future.

“It has now been well over a thousand days since a significant mainline rolling stock order was placed, despite an urgent need for new trains across the network,” says Caplan.

The RIA, which represents 350 firms across the supply chain, says that annual tenders for 500 vehicles – fewer than have been issued in some years since privatisation – would be sufficient to guarantee a healthy UK train-making sector and end the boom-bust cycle.

A smoother flow of orders could underpin an industrial strategy capable of creating jobs, boosting skills and delivering regional growth, the association argues.

Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, insists that orders are a matter for operators and rolling-stock lessors and has said that individual manufacturers cannot be guaranteed work.

In a letter to his Labour shadow, Louise Haigh, dated March 29, Harper said: “Ministers don’t buy trains directly, nor do we have the ability to directly vary contracts. All contracts need to be assessed thoroughly to demonstrate a business need for the trains and comply with the law.”

That assertion ignores the fact that the Department for Transport must sign off on all new orders, given its role in financing them.

Several yet-to-be-issued tenders were delayed by Covid and are already built into government plans, with no payments due until the trains actually enter service, so that commissioning them would come at zero cost.

High-profile contract awards might also play well politically as the general election looms, helping to win Tory votes in key seats that were formerly part of Labour’s red wall. Newton Aycliffe sits in the Sedgefield constituency once held by Tony Blair but won by Conservative Paul Howell in 2019. While Litchurch Lane is located in Labour-held Derby South, it is surrounded by a clutch of Tory seats where many of the factory’s relatively affluent workforce live.

Labour has indicated that it will go ahead with contracts aimed at safeguarding train production should it win power.

Rachel Reeves, meeting Alstom executives, says Labour would support the industry - Matthew Cooper/PA Wire

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves toured Litchurch Lane on Thursday, later tweeting that the Government should do everything possible to back the industry.

Still, a general election in the autumn would most likely come too late to prevent at least some job cuts.

A cross-government task force remains in touch with Alstom and Hitachi. Two thousand new vehicles will be required over the next few years, offering £3.6bn of work to rail manufacturers.

Alstom, however, says there are no new tenders in the market. It argues that the repercussions of Litchurch Lane closing would be felt far beyond Derby, with the plant supporting 15,000 jobs in the supply chain and contributing £1bn to GDP.

The company has committed to basing its latest commuter train, the Adessia, in Derby if an agreement on a new work package can be reached. If it cannot, Alstom has warned that assembly lines will be moved overseas if they’re idled for an extended period.

In Goole, Yorkshire, Siemens is set to commence production of London Underground trains in the next few months. CAF of Spain also operates a rolling stock plant near Newport, Wales. However, both sites currently employ only about 200 people and import flat-pack body panels made elsewhere for final assembly.

Losing Alstom’s Litchurch Lane site would make Britain the only nation in the G7 without a combined train design and manufacturing capability. Nearly 200 years after first leaving the station, the end of the line for the industry is in sight.