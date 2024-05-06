20 Sports Cars That Cost You the Most Per Mile

shaunl / Getty Images

If you’re buying a sports car, chances are getting the best bang for your buck isn’t at the top of your list of things you’re looking for in a vehicle. Still, some sports cars are worse on your wallet than others.

When it comes to the practical cost of these cars, since owners of upscale sports cars tend to only drive these cars on occasion, the cost per mile driven tends to be really high.

Here’s a look at the average cost per 1,000 miles for the most expensive gas-powered cars — which all happen to be sports cars — as identified by iSeeCars.com.

1. Porsche 911

1. Porsche 911

Average miles driven per year: 3,847

Average price for a new model: $166,229

Price per 1,000 miles: $43,214

©Porsche

2. Porsche 718 Cayman

Average miles driven per year: 3,950

Average price for a new model: $102,387

Price per 1,000 miles: $25,918

©Lexus

3. Lexus LC 500

Average miles driven per year: 4,402

Average price for a new model: $110,189

Price per 1,000 miles: $25,030

©Mercedes-Benz

4. Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Average miles driven per year: 6,616

Average price for a new model: $164,426

Price per 1,000 miles: $24,854

5. Porsche 718 Boxster

5. Porsche 718 Boxster

Average miles driven per year: 4,134

Average price for a new model: $99,850

Price per 1,000 miles: $24,154

©Chevrolet

6. Chevrolet Corvette

Average miles driven per year: 3,600

Average price for a new model: $86,406

Price per 1,000 miles: $24,004

©BMW

7. BMW 8 Series

Average miles driven per year: 6,821

Average price for a new model: $121,000

Price per 1,000 miles: $17,739

©Audi

8. Audi RS 7

Average miles driven per year: 7,586

Average price for a new model: $133,242

Price per 1,000 miles: $17,563

9. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

9. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Average miles driven per year: 7,334

Average price for a new model: $127,334

Price per 1,000 miles: $17,363

©BMW

10. BMW M8

Average miles driven per year: 8,577

Average price for a new model: $148,400

Price per 1,000 miles: $17,303

©Porsche

11. Porsche Panamera

Average miles driven per year: 7,166

Average price for a new model: $114,469

Price per 1,000 miles: $15,975

12. Jaguar F-TYPE

12. Jaguar F-TYPE

Average miles driven per year: 5,545

Average price for a new model: $87,388

Price per 1,000 miles: $15,761

©Audi

13. Audi RS Q8

Average miles driven per year: 9,149

Average price for a new model: $138,046

Price per 1,000 miles: $15,089

14. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

14. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

Average miles driven per year: 8,088

Average price for a new model: $120,043

Price per 1,000 miles: $14,842

15. BMW M5

15. BMW M5

Average miles driven per year: 8,687

Average price for a new model: $121,556

Price per 1,000 miles: $13,993

©Maserati

16. Maserati Ghibli

Average miles driven per year: 6,693

Average price for a new model: $90,584

Price per 1,000 miles: $13,533

17. BMW X6 M

17. BMW X6 M

Average miles driven per year: 9,403

Average price for a new model: $124,581

Price per 1,000 miles: $13,249

18. BMW M4

18. BMW M4

Average miles driven per year: 6,569

Average price for a new model: $84,332

Price per 1,000 miles: $12,838

©Mercedes-Benz

19. Mercedes-Benz E-Class (Convertible)

Average miles driven per year: 6,723

Average price for a new model: $82,084

Price per 1,000 miles: $12,209

20. BMW X5 M

20. BMW X5 M

Average miles driven per year: 9,984

Average price for a new model: $121,253

Price per 1,000 miles: $12,145

Data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of April 30, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Sports Cars That Cost You the Most Per Mile