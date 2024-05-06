Advertisement
20 Sports Cars That Cost You the Most Per Mile

Gabrielle Olya
·4 min read
shaunl / Getty Images
shaunl / Getty Images

If you’re buying a sports car, chances are getting the best bang for your buck isn’t at the top of your list of things you’re looking for in a vehicle. Still, some sports cars are worse on your wallet than others.

When it comes to the practical cost of these cars, since owners of upscale sports cars tend to only drive these cars on occasion, the cost per mile driven tends to be really high.

Here’s a look at the average cost per 1,000 miles for the most expensive gas-powered cars — which all happen to be sports cars — as identified by iSeeCars.com.

Porsche / Porsche
Porsche / Porsche

1. Porsche 911

  • Average miles driven per year: 3,847

  • Average price for a new model: $166,229

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $43,214

©Porsche
©Porsche

2. Porsche 718 Cayman

  • Average miles driven per year: 3,950

  • Average price for a new model: $102,387

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $25,918

©Lexus
©Lexus

3. Lexus LC 500

  • Average miles driven per year: 4,402

  • Average price for a new model: $110,189

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $25,030

©Mercedes-Benz
©Mercedes-Benz

4. Mercedes-Benz G-Class

  • Average miles driven per year: 6,616

  • Average price for a new model: $164,426

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $24,854

Manuel Hollenbach / Porsche
Manuel Hollenbach / Porsche

5. Porsche 718 Boxster

  • Average miles driven per year: 4,134

  • Average price for a new model: $99,850

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $24,154

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

6. Chevrolet Corvette

  • Average miles driven per year: 3,600

  • Average price for a new model: $86,406

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $24,004

©BMW
©BMW

7. BMW 8 Series

  • Average miles driven per year: 6,821

  • Average price for a new model: $121,000

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $17,739

©Audi
©Audi

8. Audi RS 7

  • Average miles driven per year: 7,586

  • Average price for a new model: $133,242

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $17,563

Mercedes-Benz AG – Global Comm / Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz AG – Global Comm / Mercedes-Benz

9. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

  • Average miles driven per year: 7,334

  • Average price for a new model: $127,334

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $17,363

©BMW
©BMW

10. BMW M8

  • Average miles driven per year: 8,577

  • Average price for a new model: $148,400

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $17,303

©Porsche
©Porsche

11. Porsche Panamera

  • Average miles driven per year: 7,166

  • Average price for a new model: $114,469

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $15,975

Mark Fagelson Photography / Jaguar
Mark Fagelson Photography / Jaguar

12. Jaguar F-TYPE

  • Average miles driven per year: 5,545

  • Average price for a new model: $87,388

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $15,761

©Audi
©Audi

13. Audi RS Q8

  • Average miles driven per year: 9,149

  • Average price for a new model: $138,046

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $15,089

Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati / Mercedes-Benz AG
Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati / Mercedes-Benz AG

14. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

  • Average miles driven per year: 8,088

  • Average price for a new model: $120,043

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $14,842

Gyuszko-Photo / Shutterstock.com
Gyuszko-Photo / Shutterstock.com

15. BMW M5

  • Average miles driven per year: 8,687

  • Average price for a new model: $121,556

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $13,993

©Maserati
©Maserati

16. Maserati Ghibli

  • Average miles driven per year: 6,693

  • Average price for a new model: $90,584

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $13,533

Guenter Schmied / BMW
Guenter Schmied / BMW

17. BMW X6 M

  • Average miles driven per year: 9,403

  • Average price for a new model: $124,581

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $13,249

©BMW Group
©BMW Group

18. BMW M4

  • Average miles driven per year: 6,569

  • Average price for a new model: $84,332

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $12,838

©Mercedes-Benz
©Mercedes-Benz

19. Mercedes-Benz E-Class (Convertible)

  • Average miles driven per year: 6,723

  • Average price for a new model: $82,084

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $12,209

WGM / BMW
WGM / BMW

20. BMW X5 M

  • Average miles driven per year: 9,984

  • Average price for a new model: $121,253

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $12,145

Data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of April 30, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Sports Cars That Cost You the Most Per Mile