20 Sports Cars That Cost You the Most Per Mile
If you’re buying a sports car, chances are getting the best bang for your buck isn’t at the top of your list of things you’re looking for in a vehicle. Still, some sports cars are worse on your wallet than others.
When it comes to the practical cost of these cars, since owners of upscale sports cars tend to only drive these cars on occasion, the cost per mile driven tends to be really high.
Here’s a look at the average cost per 1,000 miles for the most expensive gas-powered cars — which all happen to be sports cars — as identified by iSeeCars.com.
1. Porsche 911
Average miles driven per year: 3,847
Average price for a new model: $166,229
Price per 1,000 miles: $43,214
2. Porsche 718 Cayman
Average miles driven per year: 3,950
Average price for a new model: $102,387
Price per 1,000 miles: $25,918
3. Lexus LC 500
Average miles driven per year: 4,402
Average price for a new model: $110,189
Price per 1,000 miles: $25,030
4. Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Average miles driven per year: 6,616
Average price for a new model: $164,426
Price per 1,000 miles: $24,854
5. Porsche 718 Boxster
Average miles driven per year: 4,134
Average price for a new model: $99,850
Price per 1,000 miles: $24,154
6. Chevrolet Corvette
Average miles driven per year: 3,600
Average price for a new model: $86,406
Price per 1,000 miles: $24,004
7. BMW 8 Series
Average miles driven per year: 6,821
Average price for a new model: $121,000
Price per 1,000 miles: $17,739
8. Audi RS 7
Average miles driven per year: 7,586
Average price for a new model: $133,242
Price per 1,000 miles: $17,563
9. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Average miles driven per year: 7,334
Average price for a new model: $127,334
Price per 1,000 miles: $17,363
10. BMW M8
Average miles driven per year: 8,577
Average price for a new model: $148,400
Price per 1,000 miles: $17,303
11. Porsche Panamera
Average miles driven per year: 7,166
Average price for a new model: $114,469
Price per 1,000 miles: $15,975
12. Jaguar F-TYPE
Average miles driven per year: 5,545
Average price for a new model: $87,388
Price per 1,000 miles: $15,761
13. Audi RS Q8
Average miles driven per year: 9,149
Average price for a new model: $138,046
Price per 1,000 miles: $15,089
14. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Average miles driven per year: 8,088
Average price for a new model: $120,043
Price per 1,000 miles: $14,842
15. BMW M5
Average miles driven per year: 8,687
Average price for a new model: $121,556
Price per 1,000 miles: $13,993
16. Maserati Ghibli
Average miles driven per year: 6,693
Average price for a new model: $90,584
Price per 1,000 miles: $13,533
17. BMW X6 M
Average miles driven per year: 9,403
Average price for a new model: $124,581
Price per 1,000 miles: $13,249
18. BMW M4
Average miles driven per year: 6,569
Average price for a new model: $84,332
Price per 1,000 miles: $12,838
19. Mercedes-Benz E-Class (Convertible)
Average miles driven per year: 6,723
Average price for a new model: $82,084
Price per 1,000 miles: $12,209
20. BMW X5 M
Average miles driven per year: 9,984
Average price for a new model: $121,253
Price per 1,000 miles: $12,145
Data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of April 30, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Sports Cars That Cost You the Most Per Mile