20 Rare State Quarters Worth Additional Value

Angela Mae
·4 min read
jgraphika / iStock.com
jgraphika / iStock.com

There’s something to be said for collecting old coins. Some people do it for the fun of it or to have a cool story to tell. Others do it in hopes of making a profit.

Unfortunately, not everyone’s going to come across a truly rare coin like the 1933 “Saint Gaudens” Double Eagle (last sold for almost $19 million). But you could still find some state quarters that are worth more than the usual 25 cents.

Before you toss that random quarter in a fountain or Coinstar, you might want to check if it’s worth anything. If it was produced with any kind of error, like a raised line that shouldn’t be there, it very well might be.

Here are 20 rare state quarters worth additional value, according to Gainesville Coins, USA CoinBook and PCGS. Keep in mind that “error” coins — the ones primarily included on this list — don’t have a published mintage. All mintages are estimates based on the number of coins originally produced for circulation.

1999-P Delaware Spitting Horse Quarter

  • Number of coin mintages (non-error): 774,824,000

  • Estimated value: $10 to $20

2004-D Extra Leaf Wisconsin Quarter

  • Number of coin mintages (non-error): 226,800,000

  • Estimated value: $50 (for Extra Low Leaf version) or $65 (for Extra High Leaf version)

2005-P Minnesota Quarter Doubled Dies Quarter

  • Number of coin mintages (non-error): 239,600,000

  • Estimated value: $5 (for coins with obscure doubled dies) to $100 (for more drastic or visible double dies)

2009-D District of Columbia Doubled Die Quarter

  • Number of coin mintages (non-error): 88,800,000

  • Estimated value: $75

1999-S Pennsylvania Proof Silver Quarter

  • Number of coin mintages (non-error): 804,565

  • Estimated value: $35

1999-S New Jersey Proof Silver Quarter

  • Number of coin mintages (non-error): 804,565

  • Estimated value: $30

1999-D New Jersey

  • Number of coin mintages (non-error): 299,028,000

  • Estimated value: 87 cents to $5.84

2000-D South Carolina

  • Number of coin mintages (non-error): 566,208,000

  • Estimated value: 69 cents to $4.63

2000-D New Hampshire

  • Number of coin mintages (non-error): 495,976,000

  • Estimated value: 69 cents to $4.63

2001-D New York

  • Number of coin mintages (non-error): 619,640,000

  • Estimated value: 69 cents to $4.63

2001-D North Carolina

  • Number of coin mintages (non-error): 427,876,000

  • Estimated value: 69 cents to $4.63

2001-D Rhode Island

  • Number of coin mintages (non-error): 447,100,000

  • Estimated value: 69 cents to $4.63

2003-P Maine

  • Number of coin mintages (non-error): 217,400,000

  • Estimated value: 69 cents to $1.76

2004-P Michigan

  • Number of coin mintages (non-error): 233,800,000

  • Estimated value: 69 cents to $3.38

2005-P Kansas

  • Number of coin mintages (non-error): 263,400,000

  • Estimated value: 46 cents to $5.84

2005-D West Virginia

  • Number of coin mintages (non-error): 356,200,000

  • Estimated value: 46 cents to $5.84

2006-D North Dakota

  • Number of coin mintages (non-error): 359,000,000

  • Estimated value: 46 cents to $2.33

2006-D South Dakota

  • Number of coin mintages (non-error): 265,800,000

  • Estimated value: 46 cents to $2.33

2008-D New Mexico

  • Number of coin mintages (non-error): 244,400,000

  • Estimated value: 46 cents to $2.33

2008-P Arizona

  • Number of coin mintages (non-error): 244,600,000

  • Estimated value: 46 cents to $2.33

Is Your State Quarter Valuable?

There are a few ways to check if your state quarter is actually valuable. These coins tend to be worth more due to rare variations or errors — even minor ones — that take place during the minting process. Common errors include:

  • Doubled dies

  • Die cracks

  • Clipped planchets

Since many of these errors are quite small, you might not immediately recognize them. If you have a state quarter, examine it carefully for any anomalies in the design. Look for unusual markings or missing details.

If you happen upon a state quarter that is more valuable than it used to be, you can either keep or sell it. You can sell these coins at auctions, coin dealer shops or shows, or online platforms like eBay. If you believe it’s worth a good deal more than its original value, consider getting it appraised by a professional grading service or coin dealer.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Rare State Quarters Worth Additional Value