Advertisement
Canada markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,227.87
    +27.81 (+0.13%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,924.97
    -2.96 (-0.06%)
     

  • DOW

    38,467.31
    +133.86 (+0.35%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7447
    -0.0017 (-0.22%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    76.88
    -0.94 (-1.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    57,157.58
    -1,364.63 (-2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,055.40
    +4.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,996.24
    -15.19 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,397.25
    -191.25 (-1.09%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.46
    +0.15 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,673.03
    +6.72 (+0.09%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,286.71
    +220.85 (+0.61%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6869
    -0.0009 (-0.13%)
     

20 Most Expensive Neighborhoods in the U.S. — 6 Are in Florida

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
©Zillow
©Zillow

The cost of a home will vary widely from city to city and even from neighborhood to neighborhood. While you may be able to afford a mansion in one area, you might not be able to afford a studio apartment in another — particularly in the priciest neighborhoods in America.

Barbara Corcoran: ‘If You Buy a Home Now, It’s To Your Advantage’
Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize You Can Do This – Today

To determine the most expensive neighborhoods in the U.S., American Home Shield found the average price per square foot for a home in over 22,000 neighborhoods across the U.S. Here’s a look at the 20 neighborhoods with the priciest homes.

©Zillow
©Zillow

1. South of Market (California)

  • County: San Francisco

  • Average price per square foot: $5,415

Find Out: Can You Get a Second Mortgage If Your Only Income Is Social Security?
Escape the Cold on a Budget: The 5 Cheapest Places To Live in Florida Near the Beach

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

©Zillow
©Zillow

2. Northwest Auburn (California)

  • County: Placer County

  • Average price per square foot: $4,416

More: 6 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in Virginia

©Zillow
©Zillow

3. Old Town Carpinteria (California)

  • County: Santa Barbara County

  • Average price per square foot: $4,129

©Zillow
©Zillow

4. Downtown Bellevue (Washington)

  • County: King County

  • Average price per square foot: $3,619

©Zillow
©Zillow

5. Port Royal (Florida)

  • County: Collier County

  • Average price per square foot: $3,375

Check Out: 10 Cheapest Cities To Live in North Carolina

©Zillow
©Zillow

6. Aqualane Shore (Florida)

  • County: Collier County

  • Average price per square foot: $3,132

©Zillow
©Zillow

7. Stinson Beach (California)

  • County: Marin County

  • Average price per square foot: $2,988

©Zillow
©Zillow

8. Star, Palm & Hibiscus Islands (Florida)

  • County: Miami/Dade County

  • Average price per square foot: $2,816

©Zillow
©Zillow

9. Crystal Cove (California)

  • County: Orange County

  • Average price per square foot: $2,771

Interesting: 10 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Arizona but Way Cheaper

©Zillow
©Zillow

10. Casa Del Lago (Florida)

  • County: Palm Beach County

  • Average price per square foot: $2,754

©Zillow
©Zillow

11. West Village (New York)

  • County: Manhattan

  • Average price per square foot: $2,680

©Zillow
©Zillow

12. Metropolitan Hill (New York)

  • County: Manhattan

  • Average price per square foot: $2,537

©Zillow
©Zillow

13. Fisher Island (Florida)

  • County: Miami/Dade County

  • Average price per square foot: $2,511

Barbara Corcoran: Now Is the ‘Best Time’ To Buy a House — Here’s Why

©Zillow
©Zillow

14. Hudson Square (New York)

  • County: Manhattan

  • Average price per square foot: $2,401

©Zillow
©Zillow

15. Jupiter Island (Florida)

  • County: Martin County

  • Average price per square foot: $2,394

©Zillow
©Zillow

16. Midtown (New York)

  • County: Manhattan

  • Average price per square foot: $2,386

Read: 10 Valuable Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon

©Zillow
©Zillow

17. Launiupoko (Hawaii)

  • County: Maui County

  • Average price per square foot: $2,300

©Zillow
©Zillow

18. Monarch Bay (California)

  • County: Orange County

  • Average price per square foot: $2,263

©Zillow
©Zillow

19. Malibu (California)

  • County: Los Angeles County

  • Average price per square foot: $2,255

©Zillow
©Zillow

20. NoMad (New York)

  • County: Manhattan

  • Average price per square foot: $2,235

Data is sourced from American Home Shield and is accurate as of Jan. 24, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Most Expensive Neighborhoods in the U.S. — 6 Are in Florida