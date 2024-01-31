20 Most Expensive Neighborhoods in the U.S. — 6 Are in Florida

©Zillow

The cost of a home will vary widely from city to city and even from neighborhood to neighborhood. While you may be able to afford a mansion in one area, you might not be able to afford a studio apartment in another — particularly in the priciest neighborhoods in America.

Barbara Corcoran: ‘If You Buy a Home Now, It’s To Your Advantage’

Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize You Can Do This – Today

To determine the most expensive neighborhoods in the U.S., American Home Shield found the average price per square foot for a home in over 22,000 neighborhoods across the U.S. Here’s a look at the 20 neighborhoods with the priciest homes.

©Zillow

1. South of Market (California)

County : San Francisco

Average price per square foot: $5,415

Find Out: Can You Get a Second Mortgage If Your Only Income Is Social Security?

Escape the Cold on a Budget: The 5 Cheapest Places To Live in Florida Near the Beach

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

©Zillow

2. Northwest Auburn (California)

County : Placer County

Average price per square foot: $4,416

More: 6 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in Virginia

©Zillow

3. Old Town Carpinteria (California)

County : Santa Barbara County

Average price per square foot: $4,129

©Zillow

4. Downtown Bellevue (Washington)

County : King County

Average price per square foot: $3,619

©Zillow

5. Port Royal (Florida)

County : Collier County

Average price per square foot: $3,375

Check Out: 10 Cheapest Cities To Live in North Carolina

©Zillow

6. Aqualane Shore (Florida)

County : Collier County

Average price per square foot: $3,132

©Zillow

7. Stinson Beach (California)

County : Marin County

Average price per square foot: $2,988

©Zillow

8. Star, Palm & Hibiscus Islands (Florida)

County : Miami/Dade County

Average price per square foot: $2,816

©Zillow

9. Crystal Cove (California)

County : Orange County

Average price per square foot: $2,771

Interesting: 10 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Arizona but Way Cheaper

©Zillow

10. Casa Del Lago (Florida)

County : Palm Beach County

Average price per square foot: $2,754

Story continues

©Zillow

11. West Village (New York)

County : Manhattan

Average price per square foot: $2,680

©Zillow

12. Metropolitan Hill (New York)

County : Manhattan

Average price per square foot: $2,537

©Zillow

13. Fisher Island (Florida)

County : Miami/Dade County

Average price per square foot: $2,511

Barbara Corcoran: Now Is the ‘Best Time’ To Buy a House — Here’s Why

©Zillow

14. Hudson Square (New York)

County : Manhattan

Average price per square foot: $2,401

©Zillow

15. Jupiter Island (Florida)

County : Martin County

Average price per square foot: $2,394

©Zillow

16. Midtown (New York)

County : Manhattan

Average price per square foot: $2,386

Read: 10 Valuable Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon

©Zillow

17. Launiupoko (Hawaii)

County : Maui County

Average price per square foot: $2,300

©Zillow

18. Monarch Bay (California)

County : Orange County

Average price per square foot: $2,263

©Zillow

19. Malibu (California)

County : Los Angeles County

Average price per square foot: $2,255

©Zillow

20. NoMad (New York)

County : Manhattan

Average price per square foot: $2,235

Data is sourced from American Home Shield and is accurate as of Jan. 24, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Most Expensive Neighborhoods in the U.S. — 6 Are in Florida