20 Most Elevated Big Cities in the US

The Unique Charm and Economic Impact of Elevated Cities

An elevated city is a city located at a significant height above sea level, often in mountainous or hilly regions. These cities are typically built on elevated terrain, such as plateaus, ridges, or the sides of mountains, which gives them a unique geographical and environmental character. An elevated city offers breathtaking panoramic views that blend urban landscapes with natural surroundings and create a sense of tranquility for its residents and visitors, making these cities not just places to live, but experiences to cherish.

The unique geography of elevated cities also fosters an active lifestyle, with abundant opportunities for outdoor activities such as hiking and nature exploration. Elevated cities have drawn a significant number of visitors each year which plays a vital role in the country's economy. This influx of visitors drives demand for a wide range of services, including lodging, dining, and entertainment, which fuels the growth of companies within the tourism and hospitality sector. In 2023, several elevated cities in the US experienced robust tourism activity which significantly contributed to their local economies and supported thousands of jobs across various sectors.

On average, Albuquerque which is the most elevated big city in the US, welcomes approximately 6.7 million visitors, who collectively contribute more than $2 billion to the city’s economy and support over 45,000 jobs. In 2023, Albuquerque achieved an average of 64.9% hotel occupancy rate, which is slightly above the national average of 63.3%. Denver attracted 20.5 million visitors in 2023, who spent a total of $8.8 billion. This spending supports a wide range of businesses, including hotels, retailers, restaurants, and attractions, and jobs for 73,600 people across the metro area. Las Vegas is also one of the most elevated big cities in the US, that attracted 40.8 million visitors in 2023. The city's unique panoramic views and extensive entertainment options such as hotels and casinos make it one of the top destinations for tourists from around the world.

In 2023, visitors in Tuscon spent $29.3 billion which generated $4.2 billion in tax revenue and supported 187,000 jobs. Phoenix recorded 46.7 million visitors in 2023, including 1.6 million international tourists. These visitors spent over $12.9 billion directly within the metro area, leading to a total economic impact of nearly $23 billion when considering indirect and induced spending. Tourism in Phoenix supports nearly 141,000 jobs. Oklahoma City was visited by over 24 million visitors in 2023. In Mesa, tourism spending was recorded at $748.6 million in 2023 which generated an overall economic impact of $1.2 billion. Tourism helped to sustain 8,071 jobs and generated $84.7 million in state and local tax revenues. Across some of the most elevated big cities in the US, tourism has played a vital role in economic activity, creating jobs, and supporting a wide array of local businesses.

Elevated cities, with their stunning natural beauty and vibrant urban life, serve as prime destinations for travelers seeking both adventure and relaxation. The tourism and hospitality industry thrives in these cities. These cities continue to attract visitors domestically and around the world, with that in context let’s take a look at the 20 most elevated big cities in the US.

20 Most Elevated Big Cities in the US

turtix/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

To compile our list of the 20 most elevated big cities in the U.S., we examined data from the United States Geological Society about the most elevated cities in the U.S. Then we used data from the United States Census Bureau for the most recent population of these cities. We only included cities that have a minimum population of 500,000 residents. Here is the list of the 20 most elevated big cities in the U.S. listed in ascending order according of their elevation.

20 Most Elevated Big Cities in the US

20. Washington, D.C.

Average Elevation: 150 meters

Population in 2023: 678,972

Washington, D.C. is the capital of the United States and is situated along the Potomac River. As the center of the federal government, Washington is home to numerous national monuments, museums, and international institutions. The city of Washington is elevated at 150 meters above sea level and has a population of 678,972 as of 2023.

19. Fort Worth, Texas

Average Elevation: 165 meters

Population in 2023: 978,468

Fort Worth is located in North Central Texas and is known for its deep-rooted cowboy culture and stockyards. Fort Worth has a rich cultural scene with world-class museums, performing arts venues, and vibrant downtown districts. Fort Worth is situated at an elevation of 165 meters and has a population of 978,468 residents as of 2023.

18. Nashville, Tennessee

Average Elevation: 169 meters

Population in 2023: 687,788

Nashville is the capital of Tennessee and is famously known as "Music City" due to its pivotal role in the music industry. Nashville is located along the Cumberland River and tourism plays a significant role in the city’s economy. Nashville is also recognized for its vibrant nightlife, historical landmarks, and thriving arts community. The elevation of Nashville averages 169 meters, and its population in 2023 is 687,788.

17. Chicago, Illinois

Average Elevation: 182 meters

Population in 2023: 2,664,452

Chicago is the third-largest city in the US and the largest city in Illinois. Chicago is located on the southwestern shore of Lake Michigan. Chicago is known for its food culture, iconic architecture, and cultural institutions such as the Art Institute of Chicago. The city of Chicago is elevated at 182 meters above sea level and has a population of 2.66 million as of 2023.

16. Detroit, Michigan

Average Elevation: 187 meters

Population in 2023: 633,218

Detroit is known as the "Motor City," due to its automotive industry. The city is located on the Detroit River and is known for its rich musical heritage. The elevation of Detroit averages 187 meters above sea level. Detroit has a population of 633,218 as of 2023.

15. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Average Elevation: 188 meters

Population in 2023: 561,385

Milwaukee, situated on the western shore of Lake Michigan, is Wisconsin’s largest city. Milwaukee is known for its brewing traditions and industrial heritage. Milwaukee is also famous for its lively cultural scene, numerous festivals, museums, and strong sports culture. Milwaukee is situated at an elevation of 188 meters and has a population of 561,385 as of 2023.

14. San Antonio, Texas

Average Elevation: 198 meters

Population in 2023: 1,495,295

San Antonio is located in south-central Texas states and is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. San Antonio’s Alamo and River Walk are some of the major attractions in the city. San Antonio also has a significant Hispanic cultural influence which is reflected in its festivals, cuisine, and architecture. The city of San Antonio is elevated at 198 meters and has a population of 1,495,295 as of 2023.

13. Indianapolis, Indiana

Average Elevation: 219 meters

Population in 2023: 879,293

Indianapolis is the capital of Indiana. The city is known for the Indianapolis 500, which is one of the most famous motor races in the world. Indianapolis also offers a rich cultural scene, with numerous museums, parks, and sports venues. Indianapolis is situated at an elevation of 219 meters and has a population of 879,293 as of 2023.

12. Charlotte, North Carolina

Average Elevation: 231 meters

Population in 2023: 911,311

Charlotte is the largest city in North Carolina. The city is admired for its mild climate which makes it an attractive place to live and work. Charlotte is also known for its NASCAR heritage and the Uptown district. Charlotte is situated at 231 meters above sea level and has a population of 911,311 as of 2023.

11. Columbus, Ohio

Average Elevation: 275 meters

Population in 2023: 913,175

Columbus is the state capital of Ohio and is centrally located in the US. Columbus is known for the Ohio State University which has a strong arts community and various sports teams. The city of Columbus is also known for its historic neighborhoods, green spaces, and a growing tech sector. The city of Columbus is elevated at 275 meters above sea level and has a population of 913,175 as of 2023.

10. Kansas, Missouri

Average Elevation: 277 meters

Population in 2023: 510,704

Kansas is located on the border of Missouri and Kansas. Kansas is known for its jazz heritage, barbecue cuisine, and arts culture. Kansas is located at an elevation of 277 meters above sea level. The city’s elevation contributes to its scenic views and rolling hills, with the Missouri River adding to its charm. The city's downtown area is a hub of culture and entertainment, featuring numerous museums, theaters, and sports venues. As of 2023, Kansas has a population of 510,404 residents.

9. Atlanta, Georgia

Average Elevation: 320 meters

Population in 2023: 510,823

Atlanta is the capital and largest city of Georgia and is situated in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. Atlanta is situated at 320 meters above sea level. Atlanta’s economy is diverse, with key sectors in finance, media, and transportation. The city played a pivotal role in the Civil Rights Movement and continues to be a center for arts, education, and culture. As of 2023, Atlanta has a population of 510,823.

8. Phoenix, Arizona

Average Elevation: 331 meters

Population in 2023: 1,650,070

Phoenix, often referred to as the "Valley of the Sun" is the capital of Arizona and the most populous state capital in the US. Phoenix is situated in the Salt River Valley. The city of Phoenix is elevated at 331 meters and has a population of 1,650,070 as of 2023.

7. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Average Elevation: 365 meters

Population in 2023: 702,767

Oklahoma City is the capital and largest city of Oklahoma. Oklahoma’s economy is heavily influenced by the oil and gas industry. Oklahoma is known for its cowboy culture and attractions such as the Oklahoma City National Memorial and the Bricktown district. The elevation of Oklahoma averages 365 meters, and its population in 2023 is 702,767.

6. Mesa, Arizona

Average Elevation: 378 meters

Population in 2023: 511,648

Mesa is located in the East of Phoenix in Arizona and is home to the Mesa Grande Cultural Park and Tonto National Forest. The Mesa Grande Cultural Park is known for its centuries-old dinosaur skeletons, archaeological finds such as ceremonial mounds, and artifacts of the ancient Hohokam people. Mesa offers residents a wealth of cultural and recreational activities. Mesa is situated at an elevation of 378 meters and has a population of 511,648 as of 2023.

5. Las Vegas, Nevada

Average Elevation: 610 meters

Population in 2023: 660,929

Las Vegas, famously known as "Sin City," is nestled in the Mojave Desert and stands as a global hub for entertainment, gaming, and nightlife. Las Vegas draws millions of visitors annually to its iconic casinos and resorts. Las Vegas is also a growing residential area with expanding suburban communities. The elevation of Las Vegas averages 610 meters and has 660,929 residents as of 2023.

4. Tucson, Arizona

Average Elevation: 728 meters

Population in 2023: 547,239

Tucson is Arizona’s second-largest city and is situated in the Sonoran Desert. The city is known for its art and outdoor activities as Saguaro National Park is around a 25-minute drive from the city. Tucson is ideal for retirees and those seeking a desert lifestyle. The city of Tucson has an average elevation of 728 meters and a population of 547,239 as of 2023.

3. El Paso, Texas

Average Elevation: 1,140 meters

Population in 2023: 678,958

El Paso is located in the far western corner of Texas, near the Mexican border. The city benefits from cross-border trade and manufacturing. El Paso is known for its warm climate and cultural diversity that blends Mexican and American traditions in its food, music, and festivals. El Paso is situated at an elevation of 1,140 meters and has a population of 678,958 as of 2023.

2. Denver, Colorado

Average Elevation: 1,609 meters

Population in 2023: 716,577

Denver, the capital of Colorado is located at the foot of the Rocky Mountains and is often referred to as the "Mile-High City" due to its average elevation of 1,609 meters. The city's high elevation offers stunning views and a dry climate that appeals to outdoor enthusiasts. The city's rich history and proximity to world-class ski resorts make it a prime destination for tourists. The economy of Denver is known for its aerospace, technology, and brewing industries, alongside a growing financial and tourism sector. Denver has a population of 716,577 as of 2023.

1. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Average Elevation: 1,619 meters

Population in 2023: 560,274

Albuquerque is the largest city in New Mexico, nestled in the Rio Grande Valley, and is known for its unique desert landscape. Albuquerque's elevation of 1,619 meters makes it the highest metropolitan city in the US. Albuquerque is the geographical center of New Mexico and is often referred to as "The Land of Enchantment." The city has a rich cultural heritage influenced by Native American and Hispanic traditions and is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the US. The economy is driven by technology, healthcare, and tourism. Albuquerque on average attracts 6.7 million visitors annually. The International Balloon Fiesta is one of the most popular hot air balloon festivals in the world, that takes place in Albuquerque for nine days in early October. The event is the largest balloon festival in the world with over 500 hot air balloons. Albuquerque has a population of 560,274 residents as of 2023.

