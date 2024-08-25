In this article, we will look at the 20 most dog-friendly countries in Asia. You can skip our detailed analysis of the American and Asian pet industry and see the 5 Most Dog-Friendly Countries in Asia.

Overview of the US Pet Industry: Trends and Expenditures

Dog parents do not consider their furry friends pets, but rather think of them as family. According to findings by the 2023-2024 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), around 66% of American houses owned a pet, which comes up to approximately 86.9 million families. This number is up from 56% in 1988, the year this survey was first conducted.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association 2022 Pet Ownership and Demographic Sourcebook, 44.6% of the total households owning pets are dog parents. In contrast, 26% of families own cats, while birds and horses comprise 2.5% and 0.2% of the total pet ownership. About 62 million households in the country own dogs as pets, almost double the number of households with pet cats (37 million). These numbers translate to 1.46 dogs owned per household on average, bringing the total number of pet dogs in the United States to somewhere between 83,739,829 and 88,853,254. The veterinary expense per household in the country for these furry animals is around $367 per year, as opposed to $253 for cats.

According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), the total expenditures in the US pet industry reached $147.0 billion in 2023, estimated to go up to $150.6 billion in 2024. Of the $147 billion spent on pets in the US in 2023, $64.4 billion went to pet food and treats, $32 billion to supplies, live animals, and OTC medicine, and $38.3 billion to vet care and product sales. In addition, around $12.3 billion was spent on other services. In almost all of these sectors, expenditure is anticipated to increase in 2025, with pet food and treats rising to $66.9 billion, and vet care and product sales anticipated to reach $39.1 billion.

Pet Industry in the Asia Pacific Region

Dogs are clearly the favorite pets of a majority of people, which is why more and more cities are offering favorite amenities, services, activities, and policies for our furry friends. A report by Bloomberg shows that the US is anticipated to stay at the top as the largest pet market, with sales going up to as much as $200 billion by the end of the decade. The pet industry in the Asia Pacific region is expected to reach $29 billion in 2024, solidifying its position as the world's third-largest market.

According to Euromonitor International, the industry is expected to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% between 2024 and 2029, surpassing the global CAGR of 3%. The increasing humanization of pets and growing product innovation in the pet care industry are some of the primary reasons behind this growth. Thailand and India retain their position as the most dynamic markets in the region, and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% and 9.4%, respectively. The increase in the purchase of packaged pet food and growth in the cat and dog populations in the two countries are boosting growth, especially as “prevention over treatment” in pet care gains attention. You can also look at 16 Best Dog Breeds for Apartment Living and Small Spaces.

Technology in the Pet Care Industry

Now that we have taken an overview of the American and Asian pet industry, let’s look at the 20 most dog-friendly countries in Asia. You can also look at 15 Best Retirement Cities for Dog Lovers.

Our Methodology

To compile a list of the 20 most dog-friendly countries in Asia, we used a consensus approach and a visitor survey through Reddit. Firstly, we consulted ten online expert resources to compile a list of the 30 most dog-friendly countries in Asia. Next, we looked at ten Reddit threads that asked commenters to mention the most dog-friendly countries they had visited in Asia. We studied more than 100 comments to shortlist the countries with the most recommendations by Reddit users. We then counted the number of upvotes on each comment and chose the top 20 countries with the most upvotes. The 20 most dog-friendly countries in Asia are arranged in ascending order of their number of upvotes on Reddit.

Note: This list is not exhaustive and does not reflect our opinion. The ranking is solely based on the opinions of mass consumers on Reddit.

20. Russia

Number of Redditt Upvotes: 83

Russia ranks 20th on our list of the 20 most dog-friendly countries in Asia, with 83 upvotes on Reddit. Spanning Northern Asia and Eastern Europe, Russia is the largest country in the world by area and shares a border with 14 nations. Although the country does not have a large dog culture, it is not impossible to travel with a four-legged friend.

19. Laos

Number of Redditt Upvotes: 97

The southeast Asian country of Laos has a scenic landscape dotted with French colonial architecture, mountains, and Buddhist monastries. The country offers several pet-friendly locations, making it easy to explore it with a pet dog.

18. Indonesia

Number of Redditt Upvotes: 103

Indonesia is a predominantly Muslim country, and thus has religious reservations against keeping dogs in houses. However, the country is changing its regulations for foreigners and travelers with dogs, taking steps to accommodate its visitors and ensure that their needs are met. Indonesia ranks 18th on our list.

17. Bhutan

Number of Redditt Upvotes: 117

The 17th spot on our list of the 20 most dog friendly countries in Asia is held by the landlocked predominantly Buddhist nation of Bhutan. It lies in the Eastern Himalayas in South Asia, and is a popular trekking destination because of its mountain-lined landscape. The Buddhist kingdom is also kown for its fortresses and monasteries.

16. Armenia

Number of Redditt Upvotes: 128

Formerly a part of the Soviet Republic, Armenia lies in the mountainous Caucasus region between Europe and Asian. The country is known for its religious sites, and ranks among the earliest Christian civilizations across the globe. It is a dog-friendly country, accommodating visitors and people with pets.

15. Cyprus

Number of Redditt Upvotes: 137

With a population of around 1.251 million people as of 2022, Cyprus is the third most populous island in the Miditerranean. The island country lies in the eastern Miditternean Sea, and although is geographiclaly a part of West Asia, houses deep geopolitical and cultural bonds with Southeast Europe. Cyprus ranks 15th on our list.

14. Macao

Number of Redditt Upvotes: 143

Also known as the “Las Vegas of Asia” because of its giant casinos on the Cotai Strip, Macao is an autonomous region located on the southern coast of China. It lies across the Pear River Delta from Hong Kong and takes the 14th spot on our list for housing several dog-friendly accommodations and entertainment options.

13. Georgia

Number of Redditt Upvotes: 157

Formerly a part of the Soviet Union, Georgia lies at the connecting point of Asia and Europe. It is located on the eastern wing of the Black Sea on the southern edge of the Greater Caucasus Mountains. Georgia is a pet-friendly country, and has 157 upvotes on Reddit.

12. Myanmar

Number of Redditt Upvotes: 168

Officially known as Burma till 1989, Myanmar takes the 12th spot on our list of the most dog-friendly Asian countries. This Southeast Asian nation houses more than a hundred ethnic groups, with a population of 54.18 million people as of 2022, according to estimates by the World Bank. Reddit users consider it a suitable country to travel to with a dog.

11. Thailand

Number of Redditt Upvotes: 176

Most Thai people love dogs. Despite being a predominantly Muslim country, people consider Thailand to be fairly dog-friendly, with low costs of pet care, food, and vets, and grooming. With the exception of certain public and tourist-packed areas in the country, dogs are usually welcomes.

10. Veitnam

Number of Redditt Upvotes: 181

With 181 upvotes on Reddit, Vietnam ranks in the tenth spot on our list of the 20 most dog-friendly countries in Asia. The Southeast Asian country is famous for its bustling cities, religious and political landmarks, rivers, and beaches. According to estimates by the World Bank, Vietnam housed 98.19 million people as of 2022.

9. Sri Lanka

Number of Redditt Upvotes: 189

Reddit users consider Sri Lanka to be a fairly dog-friendly country that offers suitable accommodation and services to dog parents. Historically known as Ceylon, this South Asian island country is a popular tourist destination, attracting pet parents due to its relatively loose pet policies. It offers several pet-friendly apartments, hotels, caravan parks, and even private holiday homes to dog parents.

8. China

Number of Redditt Upvotes: 194

China ranks eighth on our list of dog-friendly Asian countries, with 194 upvotes on Reddit. Despite concerns about the use of dog meat in Chinese cuisine, the Chinese people love dogs, with major cities being more accepting of dogs. However, certain canine regulations in Beijing require people to keep dogs of a certain height.

7. The Philippines

Number of Redditt Upvotes: 197

Reddit users consider the Phillipines to be a suitable travel option for dog owners, especially those with small dog breeds. The Philippines is an archipelagic country that lies in Southeast Asia, with 7,641 islands scattered across the western Pacific Ocean. Its scenic views make it one of the most popular tourist destinations in not just Asia, but around the world.

6. Malaysia

Number of Redditt Upvotes: 200

The southeast Asian country of Malaysia covers the island of Borneo and parts of the Malay Peninsula. It is famous for being a melting pot of European, Malay, Chinese, and Indian cultures. Malaysians are dog-friendly people, and Reddit users corroborate this claim. The country has 200 upvotes on Reddit, giving it the sixth spot on our list.

5. Hong Kong

Number of Redditt Upvotes: 205

Hong Kong ranks fifth on our list of the most dog-friendly Asian countries, with 205 Reddit upvotes. The country offers favorable accommodations and services to dog owners, facilitating them to ensure a comfortable visit. Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, and is one of the most densely populated regions in the world.

4. Taiwan

Number of Redditt Upvotes: 211

Officially the Republic of China, Taiwan is an East Asian country with its major island lying in the northwestern Pacific Ocean between the East and South China Seas. Taiwanese people love dogs, with the country itself being one of the most dog-friendly countries in Asia. Dog parents are typically accomodated in the country, offering suitable services for their furry companions.

3. South Korea

Number of Redditt Upvotes: 217

The third spot on our list of the most dog-friendly countries in Asia is held by South Korea. Koreans typically love dogs, with a large percentage of the residents of the country’s major cities keeping one as a pet. Famous for sharing one of the most heavily militarized borders in the world (with North Korea), South Korea takes up the southern half of the Korean Peninsula.

2. Singapore

Number of Redditt Upvotes: 229

With 217 upvotes on Reddit, Singapore takes the second spot on our list of dog-friendly Asian countries. According to estimates by the World Bank, Singapore has a population of 5.637 million people as of 2022. This city-state and island country is located in maritime Southeast Asia.

1. Japan

Number of Redditt Upvotes: 234

Japan ranks first on our list of the 20 most dog-friendly countries in Asia. It has 234 upvotes on Reddit, with most users corroborating the positive welcome extended by the country to dog parents. It is a rabies-free country that accepts and welcomes dogs and cats of all breeds, offering them suitable services and accommodation options. In fact, many restaurants in the country allow dog breeds. This East Asian country lies in the Pacific Ocean off the northeastern wing of the Asian mainland’s coast, and borders the Sea of Japan to its west. According to estimates by the World Bank, the country had a population of 125.1 million in 2022.

