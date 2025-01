20 Housing Markets Where Homes Will Skyrocket in Value Before the End of 2025

Jcomp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

With 2025 just around the corner, everyone is ramping up for the end-of-the-year preparations, but if you are in the market to buy a new house, what will next year have in store for your budget? The U.S. housing market is filled with potential financial landmines but if you are looking at a certain area you might want to buy before the buying exceeds your budget.

While some markets have cooled after the pandemic-induced boom, others are poised for significant growth through the end of 2024 and throughout 2025. Various factors, including migration trends, job market expansion, infrastructure development and housing supply constraints, contribute to these regions becoming real estate hotbeds.

GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to find which markets are quickly growing based on increased home value year over year. The statistical growth from 2023 to 2024 can be used as a good indicator of how those markets are projected to continuously grow in 2025. Here are 20 housing markets estimated for growth that you should consider investing in for 2025.

©Redfin

Rockford, Illinois

August 2023 average home value: $176,316

August 2024 average home value: $195,509

One-year home value change (%): 10.89%

One-year home value change ($): $19,194

DebraMillet / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Syracuse, New York

August 2023 average home value: $215,526

August 2024 average home value: $238,689

One-year home value change (%): 10.75%

One-year home value change ($): $23,162

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Jose, California

August 2023 average home value: $1,411,721

August 2024 average home value: $1,562,939

One-year home value change (%): 10.71%

One-year home value change ($): $151,218

benedek / Getty Images

Hartford, Connecticut

August 2023 average home value: $333,625

August 2024 average home value: $365,085

One-year home value change (%): 9.43%

One-year home value change ($): $31,460

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Binghamton, New York

August 2023 average home value: $169,454

August 2024 average home value: $185,020

One-year home value change (%): 9.19%

One-year home value change ($): $15,566

smuconlaw / Flickr.com

New Haven, Connecticut

August 2023 average home value: $342,728

August 2024 average home value: $372,992

One-year home value change (%): 8.83%

One-year home value change ($): $30,264