20 Hobbies of the Rich Only They Can Afford

While those of us with average incomes might take the canoe out on the weekends, rich people leave port in luxury yachts. And while some of us spend time snuggling our Labrador retrievers, others collect more exotic pets like lions and tigers — oh, my!

Yes, the wealthy tend to lead different lives from the rest of us. From scaling Mt. Everest to hunting game in Africa, here are some of the many exciting activities the rich enjoy.

Yachting

You don’t need to take a cruise with people you don’t know if you can afford to sail in a yacht. And because most of the larger boats come equipped with a captain and crew, you need not know how to sail to hit the open water.

Unfortunately, you do need to have a large bank account to enjoy this activity. Renting one can run you $5,000 a day, according to TheRichest. And according to Forbes, a 170-foot yacht can cost as much as $50 million to buy outright. But believe it or not, some luxury yachts cost much, much more.

Polo

Polo — a team sport played on horseback — is favored by the royals. So, it’s no surprise that it’s also an expensive hobby.

For example, a full membership in the Detroit Polo Club costs $3,000 a year. And that doesn’t include the price to buy a horse, which can be as high as $250,000 for a polo pony, according to the Boston Globe.

Race Car Driving

If you have an adventurous side and a love of cars, high-performance race car driving can offer extreme fun as you speed around a track. But don’t get too excited. It can cost up to $950 for three, eight-minute driving sessions, according to Nascar Racing Experience.

Big-Game Hunting

Hunting isn’t necessarily an expensive hobby. But if you want to hunt big game, be prepared to empty your wallet. It can cost tens of thousands of dollars for the thrill of hunting lions, elephants and other big-game animals. And some hunting expeditions can cost up to $70,000, according to USA Today.

Ballroom Dancing

Taking a ballroom dancing class here or there probably isn’t going to break the bank. But if you turn ballroom dancing into a serious hobby and start competing, the cost of competition fees, lessons, transportation and other expenses can reach $10,000 per year, according to CostHelper. That’s not too surprising, given that competitive-level dance lessons alone cost $50 to $200 per couple, per session.

Collecting Exotic Animals

For some millionaires, it isn’t enough to own a domestic dog or cat. They would rather collect exotic and expensive animals. Unfortunately, this hobby comes with a hefty price tag.

Buying a cheetah cub can cost, on average, between $15,000 and $25,000. A tiger cub can cost $3,200, while a grown tiger can cost $50,000. And a lion cub can run you $1,500 to $15,000. For people who want to own big cats like these, it can cost over $94,000 to set up a facility in the first year, with annual care costing over $8,000, according to Big Cat Rescue.

Collecting Antiques

You don’t have to be rich to collect antiques, and you might discover some high-value finds at estate sales or garage sales. But for rich people with plenty of money to blow, antique collecting can be an expensive hobby. For example, someone collecting handmade rugs might pay as much as $257,000 for a 150-year-old Persian silk rug.

Horse Racing

Going to a horse racing track and placing a bet doesn’t have to be a budget-buster. But if you want to breed, train and race your own horses in competitions, that can cost big money.

The average cost for a racehorse in 2015 exceeded $65,000, according to The Jockey Club, an organization for horse racing and breeding. The expense of this hobby increases once you add in the price of food, grooming and housing. Further, training bills at a mid to high-level racetrack can cost between $30,000 and $50,000 a year, according to NBC New York. The entry fee for the Kentucky Derby in 2017 was $25,000.

Mountain Climbing

Anyone can hike a mountain to get some exercise or appreciate the view. However, you’ll need to open your wallet if you want to reach the top of the world’s most famous summits. Hiking one of these majestic peaks can mean shelling out for a guide, food, base camp and oxygen.

Prices vary, but it can cost a single climber $11,000 in license fees alone to reach the top of Mount Everest. And even a low-budget expedition can cost $25,000 in total, according to MountEverest.net.

Story continues