20 Daily Wealth-Building Habits Rich People Swear By

The habits of the wealthy and the poor often largely differ. The wealthy tend to prioritize long-term financial planning, investing, and seeking opportunities for growth. They often maintain disciplined spending habits, budgeting effectively, and avoiding unnecessary debt. Additionally, they tend to prioritize education, continuous self-improvement, and networking to expand their opportunities. Conversely, those with lower incomes may struggle with impulse spending, accumulating debt, and lack of financial literacy.

Speaking of financial literacy, the Federal Reserve's latest Survey of Consumer Finances highlighted two important insights into wealth building.

Firstly, the data confirms the profound impact of education, particularly a college degree, on financial outcomes. Families with a college-educated reference person exhibit twice the median income and over three times the median net worth compared to those with only some college education.

Secondly, small business ownership is as another key driver of wealth accumulation. On average, families owning a nonemployer business witness a near doubling of their net worth, even before factoring in the business's value. Moreover, families with businesses employing two to five or more than five employees boast substantially higher net worths.

Hence, combining a college degree with small business ownership potentially yields a compounding effect on wealth, suggesting synergies between education and entrepreneurial endeavors in fostering financial prosperity.

Moreover, according to Hunch's survey, 34.4% of Generation Z prioritize wealth creation, while 26% seek global adventures in 2024. With insights gathered from 62,000 participants, the survey showcases diverse aspirations among Gen Z, including financial success, adventurous travel, meaningful connections, and balanced lifestyles. This data underscores Gen Z's pragmatic approach to financial independence, with 25.7% aiming for world tours, 22.4% seeking life partners, and 17.5% prioritizing lifestyle improvements. The survey highlights Gen Z's dynamic personalities and their proactive efforts in shaping secure and prosperous futures.

Before we get into our list of daily wealth building habits, we shall discuss two highly important wealth management and building companies.

Firstly, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is deeply entrenched in the arena of wealth planning and management as it offers a comprehensive suite of services to affluent individuals, families, and institutions. Capitalizing on its extensive expertise and global reach, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) provides tailored solutions to help clients navigate the complexities of wealth management. This includes investment advisory services, financial planning, estate planning, risk management, and philanthropic strategies.

Furthermore, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s wealth management division boasts a vast network of financial advisors who work closely with clients to understand their unique goals, risk tolerance, and time horizons. Through a combination of personalized advice and cutting-edge technology, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) endeavors to optimize clients' financial outcomes and preserve their wealth for future generations.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has recently adjusted its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 5,200, up from its previous projection of 5,100, indicating a 4% increase from current levels. The upward revision is attributed to an optimistic earnings forecast for companies within the index, with Goldman anticipating an 8% profit surge driven by an improved US economic outlook and stronger mega-cap profit margins.

David Kostin, lead strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), highlighted the expected growth in earnings among mega-cap stocks, particularly those in the "Magnificent 7" sectors, fueled by advancements in artificial intelligence and consumer spending. Despite potential challenges such as lower rates and oil prices, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) remains bullish on the overall earnings performance, anticipating robust revenue growth and margin expansion.

The revised forecast also confirms Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) confidence in the resilience and growth potential of the US equity market with evolving economic dynamics. Despite acknowledging potential headwinds like lower rates and oil prices, the firm emphasizes the overall positive outlook driven by strong global GDP growth and favorable currency trends.

Our Methodology

To list the daily wealth building habits rich people swear by, we relied on multiple sources like Forbes, CNBC Select, and Internet research in general that offered realistic, easy-to-follow, and highly common habits that most rich people are known to practice. We have tried to provide the source for each habit in the list below.

20. They Have Emergency Funds

Wealthy individuals swear by emergency funds for financial security. The ideal amount varies: those with debt aim for at least one month's expenses, while debt-free individuals target three to six months. Experts recommend reevaluating annually, with some suggesting up to twelve months for added security. For retirees or those lacking a fallback, one to two years' expenses are advised. Emergency funds should be kept in accessible, interest-bearing accounts, like high-yield savings or money market accounts, separate from everyday spending. Ultimately, having a robust emergency fund safeguards against unforeseen circumstances and provides peace of mind in times of need.

19. They Invest

According to Bradley Reuben Johnson, the Chief Financial Officer at Cobb County School District, wealthy individuals often diversify their portfolios beyond financial markets, investing in real estate and land. These assets offer stability and long-term appreciation, serving as a hedge against stock market volatility. Real estate investments generate rental income and potential for capital gains, while land holdings can appreciate over time due to development or scarcity. This diversification strategy mitigates risk and enhances wealth accumulation by tapping into different economic sectors.

18. They Fully Capitalize on the Benefits Their Employer Offers

Employees should thoroughly review their employer's benefit plans to maximize savings and investment opportunities. Taking advantage of offerings like retirement matching, group insurance plans, Health Savings Accounts with potential employer contributions, legal services, and Employee Stock Purchase Plans can significantly bolster financial stability. These benefits represent opportunities for cost savings, tax advantages, and potential investment growth, ultimately contributing to the enhancement of one's overall financial well-being.

17. They Live Below Their Means

Living below your means means spending less than you earn. It's a principle of financial prudence, emphasizing restraint and prioritizing saving and investing over excessive consumption. Lance Drucker, influenced by his father's wisdom, highlights its transformative power, advocating for a life of abundance beyond material possessions. By embracing this philosophy, individuals can secure financial stability, cultivate resilience against economic uncertainties, and foster a deeper sense of contentment and fulfillment in their lives. It is one of the daily habits of the rich and successful.

16. They Utilize Tax Deductions

According to CNBC Select, Daugs stresses on the importance of utilizing tax deductions to minimize the taxes his clients pay. He suggests exploring various avenues for tax savings, such as retirement plan investments, home mortgage interest deductions, charitable contributions, college funding strategies, and health savings accounts. Daugs advises his clients to participate in plans and programs that offer multiple benefits in terms of tax savings.

15. They Diversify Their Income Streams

Daugs' clients often spread their investments across various assets, including rental properties, for passive income. While most people may not own multiple properties, there are alternative rental opportunities for additional passive income with minimal effort. Options like renting out a room or leasing your car during idle hours can provide extra income streams without extensive involvement. It is one of the top 20 habits of billionaires.

14. They Take Educated Risks

Letitia Berbaum stressed that one must recognize their risk threshold and embrace calculated risks. Whether in business or investments, conduct thorough research and seek guidance from experienced individuals. Surround one’s self with a supportive network that elevates decision-making process. A financial advisor can assist in navigating risks aligned with one’s comfort level, facilitating informed choices to advance your objectives. It is one of the most common habits of rich people.

13. They Buy Cars for Long-Term

When you buy a new car and drive it off the dealership lot, its value usually drops immediately. According to CNBC Select, Daugs, who advises self-made millionaires, suggests that instead of leasing cars, his clients prefer to buy them. They intend to keep these cars for a long time. By holding onto their cars for an extended period, they can avoid the cycle of frequent car purchases and use the time in between to save money that would otherwise be spent on monthly lease payments.

Daugs also recommends paying off any car loans as quickly as possible. Once the loan is paid off, they plan to continue using the car for many years. This approach helps them save money in the long run and avoid unnecessary expenses associated with leasing or constantly buying new cars. Essentially, it's about making financially prudent decisions regarding car ownership to maximize savings and financial stability. It is one of the secret habits of millionaires.

12. They Look at the Bigger Financial Picture

While many people focus on small details, most wealthy Americans have a clear understanding of their overall financial situation. In fact, according to the 2023 Planning & Progress Study, 84% of them have financial plans that aim to reduce risks over the long term. This is in contrast to only 49% of the general population who do the same.

In simpler terms, wealthy people tend to focus on their overall financial goals rather than getting caught up in small details. They're more likely to have plans that consider the future and try to protect against potential problems that might happen over a long time, like living longer than expected.

This is important because as people live longer, there are more chances for things to go wrong financially. This could be because the economy changes, prices go up, taxes increase, or healthcare costs rise. These are called "longevity risks." Having a good financial plan can help you prepare for these risks and put you in a better position to handle whatever comes your way over the long term.

11. They Avoid Interest

Cynthia Hemingway emphasizes the financial wisdom of avoiding interest payments, as they can drastically inflate the cost of purchases over time. High interest rates, particularly on store credit cards, can lead to paying double or triple the original value of an item bought on sale. The exception she notes is mortgage debt, suggesting that while interest should be minimized wherever possible, mortgages are a more acceptable form of borrowing.

10. They Monitor Their Income and Expenses Simultaneously

Martin Jarzebowski emphasizes the importance of cash flow in achieving financial freedom. He suggests that one should regularly track their sources of income and expenses. He highlights that if every dollar earned is spent on personal consumption, there's no room for saving and investing, which are crucial for wealth accumulation.

9. They Set Life Goals Along with Financial Plans

Robert Mallernee emphasized on the importance of setting life goals and crafting a financial plan to achieve them. He stresses the importance of integrating this plan into daily decision-making and consistently monitoring progress towards those goals. Mallernee suggests that aligning actions with the financial plan ensures strategic management of resources and enhances the likelihood of achieving desired outcomes. It is one of the habits one must have to become rich.

8. They Make Their Money Work For Them

According to Michelle Prohaska, wealthy individuals often lack a lifelong history of affluence but share a common trait: astute management of resources. They capitalize on strategies to generate passive income, maximizing returns with minimal effort. Through matched employer benefits and prudent financial decisions, they cultivate avenues for wealth accumulation. Debt is cautiously approached, reserved only for ventures that promise substantial returns. Thus, regardless of their background, the affluent prioritize financial efficiency, ensuring their money diligently works in their favor. It is one of the habits of a millionaire.

7. They Are Financially Educated

Wealthy investors exercise authority over their finances, instead of blind reliance on financial advice in favor of self-education. They devote equal attention to earning, safeguarding, and expanding their wealth. Echoing Warren Buffett's wisdom, they prioritize capital preservation, understanding that avoiding losses is paramount. They emphasize continuous learning, rejecting dependence on external decision-makers. By adhering to this principle, they empower themselves to navigate the complexities of investing with confidence and autonomy.

6. They Have Both Short and Long Term Goals

Nick Chandi asserted the importance of setting and regularly assessing realistic financial goals with concrete plans. Whether aiming to retire at a certain age or save a specific amount by a certain milestone, it's crucial to understand feasibility and track progress. Establishing both short-term and long-term goals, monitoring milestones, and adapting plans as necessary are key strategies for financial success.

