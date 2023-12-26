martinedoucet / Getty Images

It’s well-known that living on either the West or East Coast comes with a higher cost of living than the middle parts of the United States. But that doesn’t stop people from wanting to move to or retire in these locations.

While it might seem like retiring on the coast is an impossibility, that’s not necessarily true. Just as there are many expensive cities on each coast, there are also inexpensive options out there. And with a little financial planning and discipline, there’s a very real possibility that you can also afford certain locations while still living comfortably during your retirement years.

But if you’re not sure where to start looking, you’re in luck.

GOBankingRates recently sourced data from Sperlings BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for people over the age of 64, the Zillow Home Value Index for the cost of 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, and AreaVibes for an overall livability index.

Using the data compiled from these sources, GOBankingRates weighed and analyzed the results to get the top coastal cities where you could retire for less money than you might think. In particular, the results include the monthly expenditure costs for groceries, healthcare, utilities, and transportation. They also include total monthly mortgage costs for retirees who haven’t yet paid off their home. And they include an overall score based on a weighted livability index and cost of living in each area.

Here are the results from these data, and the 20 coastal cities to retire that are cheaper than you think.

20. Naples, Florida

Grocery monthly expenditure cost: $467.71

Healthcare monthly expenditure cost: $670.43

Utilities monthly expenditure cost: $345.59

Transportation monthly expenditure cost: $332.00

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,815.73

Total monthly mortgage cost: $4,431.18

Total monthly expenditures and mortgage cost: $6,246.91

Overall score (based on livability, expenditure, and mortgage costs): 2.215

Naples has an overall livability score of 79. The October 2023 average home value is $718,878.03.

19. Charleston, South Carolina

Grocery monthly expenditure cost: $422.14

Healthcare monthly expenditure cost: $606.34

Utilities monthly expenditure cost: $358.65

Transportation monthly expenditure cost: $385.97

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,773.09

Total monthly mortgage cost: $3,372.77

Total monthly expenditures and mortgage cost: $5,145.86

Overall score (based on livability, expenditure, and mortgage costs): 2.224

Charleston’s overall livability score is 76. The average home value is $547,169.81.

18. Clearwater, Florida

Grocery monthly expenditure cost: $420.14

Healthcare monthly expenditure cost: $651.58

Utilities monthly expenditure cost: $370.30

Transportation monthly expenditure cost: $406.97

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,848.99

Total monthly mortgage cost: $2,499.86

Total monthly expenditures and mortgage cost: $4,348.85

Overall score (based on livability, expenditure, and mortgage costs): 2.287

The average home value in Clearwater is $405,556.14. The overall livability score is 81.

17. Tampa, Florida

Grocery monthly expenditure cost: $420.14

Healthcare monthly expenditure cost: $630.22

Utilities monthly expenditure cost: $339.94

Transportation monthly expenditure cost: $431.28

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,821.57

Total monthly mortgage cost: $2,521.43

Total monthly expenditures and mortgage cost: $4,343.00

Overall score (based on livability, expenditure, and mortgage costs): 2.294

The overall livability in Tampa is 80, while the average home value is $409,055.90.

16. Fort Myers, Florida

Grocery monthly expenditure cost: $412.54

Healthcare monthly expenditure cost: $748.97

Utilities monthly expenditure cost: $344.18

Transportation monthly expenditure cost: $364.55

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,870.24

Total monthly mortgage cost: $2,610.14

Total monthly expenditures and mortgage cost: $4,480.38

Overall score (based on livability, expenditure, and mortgage costs): 2.308

Fort Myers has an overall livability score of 83. The average home value in October was $423,447.77.

15. Ocracoke, North Carolina

Grocery monthly expenditure cost: $382.56

Healthcare monthly expenditure cost: $823.75

Utilities monthly expenditure cost: $354.41

Transportation monthly expenditure cost: $308.11

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,868.83

Total monthly mortgage cost: $3,411.87

Total monthly expenditures and mortgage cost: $5,280.70

Overall score (based on livability, expenditure, and mortgage costs): 2.310

The overall livability in Ocracoke is 84. The average home value is $553,513.54.

14. Sarasota, Florida

Grocery monthly expenditure cost: $425.73

Healthcare monthly expenditure cost: $639.02

Utilities monthly expenditure cost: $332.53

Transportation monthly expenditure cost: $374.43

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,771.71

Total monthly mortgage cost: $3,036.35

Total monthly expenditures and mortgage cost: $4,808.05

Overall score (based on livability, expenditure, and mortgage costs): 2.311

Sarasota’s overall livability index is 79. The average home value in Oct 2023 was $492,591.49.

13. Daytona Beach, Florida

Grocery monthly expenditure cost: $391.36

Healthcare monthly expenditure cost: $645.30

Utilities monthly expenditure cost: $342.41

Transportation monthly expenditure cost: $362.49

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,741.55

Total monthly mortgage cost: $1,789.37

Total monthly expenditures and mortgage cost: $3,530.92

Overall score (based on livability, expenditure, and mortgage costs): 2.311

The overall livability index in Daytona Beach is 76, while the typical home value is $290,292.70.

12. Jacksonville, Florida

Grocery monthly expenditure cost: $396.55

Healthcare monthly expenditure cost: $629.59

Utilities monthly expenditure cost: $362.88

Transportation monthly expenditure cost: $426.75

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,815.77

Total monthly mortgage cost: $1,859.55

Total monthly expenditures and mortgage cost: $3,675.33

Overall score (based on livability, expenditure, and mortgage costs): 2.321

With an overall livability index of 80 and an average home value of $301,678.74, Jacksonville is another coastal town where you could retire for less than you might think.

11. Corpus Christi, Texas

Grocery monthly expenditure cost: $370.97

Healthcare monthly expenditure cost: $661.64

Utilities monthly expenditure cost: $356.88

Transportation monthly expenditure cost: $385.14

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,774.63

Total monthly mortgage cost: $1,333.70

Total monthly expenditures and mortgage cost: $3,108.33

Overall score (based on livability, expenditure, and mortgage costs): 2.337

In Corpus Christi, the typical home costs $216,368.48. The overall livability index is 78.

10. Friday Harbor, Washington

Grocery monthly expenditure cost: $426.93

Healthcare monthly expenditure cost: $610.11

Utilities monthly expenditure cost: $257.69

Transportation monthly expenditure cost: $278.87

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,573.60

Total monthly mortgage cost: $5,654.62

Total monthly expenditures and mortgage cost: $7,228.22

Overall score (based on livability, expenditure, and mortgage costs): 2.337

In Friday Harbor, the overall livability is 74, while the typical home value is $917,358.96.

9. Savannah, Georgia

Grocery monthly expenditure cost: $387.36

Healthcare monthly expenditure cost: $601.94

Utilities monthly expenditure cost: $364.30

Transportation monthly expenditure cost: $423.45

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,777.05

Total monthly mortgage cost: $1,841.19

Total monthly expenditures and mortgage cost: $3,618.23

Overall score (based on livability, expenditure, and mortgage costs): 2.343

The overall livability index in Savannah is 79. The typical home value is $298,698.79.

8. Bandon, Oregon

Grocery monthly expenditure cost: $400.95

Healthcare monthly expenditure cost: $625.82

Utilities monthly expenditure cost: $225.21

Transportation monthly expenditure cost: $320.06

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,572.04

Total monthly mortgage cost: $2,925.22

Total monthly expenditures and mortgage cost: $4,497.26

Overall score (based on livability, expenditure, and mortgage costs): 2.350

Bandon’s typical home value is $474,563.33. The overall livability index is 71.

7. Camden, Maine

Grocery monthly expenditure cost: $446.92

Healthcare monthly expenditure cost: $590.01

Utilities monthly expenditure cost: $361.47

Transportation monthly expenditure cost: $266.51

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,664.91

Total monthly mortgage cost: $3,896.82

Total monthly expenditures and mortgage cost: $5,561.73

Overall score (based on livability, expenditure, and mortgage costs): 2.360

Camden’s overall livability index is 77, while the average home value in October was $632,187.55.

6. Pensacola, Florida

Grocery monthly expenditure cost: $386.16

Healthcare monthly expenditure cost: $616.40

Utilities monthly expenditure cost: $371.71

Transportation monthly expenditure cost: $369.90

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,744.16

Total monthly mortgage cost: $1,566.15

Total monthly expenditures and mortgage cost: $3,310.32

Overall score (based on livability, expenditure, and mortgage costs): 2.365

In Pensacola, the average home costs $254,079.66, while the overall livability index is 78.

5. Melbourne, Florida

Grocery monthly expenditure cost: $400.15

Healthcare monthly expenditure cost: $627.71

Utilities monthly expenditure cost: $343.47

Transportation monthly expenditure cost: $343.54

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,714.86

Total monthly mortgage cost: $2,423.35

Total monthly expenditures and mortgage cost: $4,138.22

Overall score (based on livability, expenditure, and mortgage costs): 2.373

Melbourne’s overall livability is 78. The average home value is $393,144.72.

4. Cannon Beach, Oregon

Grocery monthly expenditure cost: $423.74

Healthcare monthly expenditure cost: $628.96

Utilities monthly expenditure cost: $245.34

Transportation monthly expenditure cost: $326.65

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,624.68

Total monthly mortgage cost: $6,075.29

Total monthly expenditures and mortgage cost: $7,699.97

Overall score (based on livability, expenditure, and mortgage costs): 2.388

In Cannon Beach, the average home costs $985,604.47. The overall livability index is 79.

3. Long Beach, Washington

Grocery monthly expenditure cost: $393.35

Healthcare monthly expenditure cost: $667.29

Utilities monthly expenditure cost: $212.86

Transportation monthly expenditure cost: $278.04

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,551.55

Total monthly mortgage cost: $2,277.81

Total monthly expenditures and mortgage cost: $3,829.36

Overall score (based on livability, expenditure, and mortgage costs): 2.470

Long Beach’s overall livability index is 74. The typical home costs $369,533.51.

2. Saint Augustine, Florida

Grocery monthly expenditure cost: $405.75

Healthcare monthly expenditure cost: $610.74

Utilities monthly expenditure cost: $347.00

Transportation monthly expenditure cost: $360.84

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,724.32

Total monthly mortgage cost: $2,909.83

Total monthly expenditures and mortgage cost: $4,634.16

Overall score (based on livability, expenditure, and mortgage costs): 2.521

In Saint Augustine, the overall livability index is 85. The typical home value in October was $472,066.88.

1. Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Grocery monthly expenditure cost: $382.96

Healthcare monthly expenditure cost: $640.90

Utilities monthly expenditure cost: $336.06

Transportation monthly expenditure cost: $371.55

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,731.47

Total monthly mortgage cost: $1,554.62

Total monthly expenditures and mortgage cost: $3,286.08

Overall score (based on livability, expenditure, and mortgage costs): 2.531

Ranked first on the list of coastal cities that are probably cheaper to retire in than you think is Ocean Springs with an overall livability index of 84. The average cost of a home is $252,208.21.

Methodology: In order to find coastal cities to retire that are cheaper than you think, GOBankingRates analyzed coastal cities across the United States to find the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and multiplied by the average expenditure costs as sourced from Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for people aged 65 and over to find the average cost of living for each city. The average single family home value from October of 2023 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for each city and using the 30-year national Fixed Rate Mortgage Average as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research to find the monthly mortgage cost. The monthly mortgage cost and the total expenditure cost were summed to find the total monthly cost of living in each city. Each cities livability index was also sourced from AreaVibes. The livability index was scored and weighted at 0.8, the monthly expenditure cost was scored and weighted at 1.0, the monthly mortgage was scored and weighted at 1.0. All three scores were summed and sorted to show the best coastal cities to retire that are cheaper than you think. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of November 28th, 2023.

