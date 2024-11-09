20 Cities With Low Living Costs and Strong Economies in Fall 2024

Whether you’re looking to buy a home to live in or to rent out, affordability may be top of mind. If you’re looking to get work, or want to ensure you have a large pool of possible renters, buying in an area with a strong economy is also a good idea.
Find Out: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?
Learn More: 9 Things You Must Do To Grow Your Wealth in 2024
A new ranking from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com analyzed 200 metro areas to identify the markets that offer prospective homebuyers a lower cost of living, including for homes, and thriving local economies. Here are the 20 markets that came out on top.
Also see states with the lowest cost of living for single people.
Canton-Massillon, Ohio
-
Population: 399,474
-
Unemployment rate: 4.7%
-
Median home listing price: $259,000
Check Out: How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State
Also See: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State
Trending Now:
-
-
Suze Orman's Secret to a Wealthy Retirement--Have You Made This Money Move?
Akron, Ohio
-
Population: 698,398
-
Unemployment rate: 4.7%
-
Median home listing price: $230,000
Read More: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State
Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wisconsin
-
Population: 1,560,424
-
Unemployment rate: 3.2%
-
Median home listing price: $390,000
Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire
-
Population: 427,354
-
Unemployment rate: 2.6%
-
Median home listing price: $563,000
Kalamazoo-Portage, Michigan
-
Population: 262,215
-
Unemployment rate: 4.1%
-
Median home listing price: $360,000
Springfield, Massachusetts
-
Population: 460,291
-
Unemployment rate: 4.3%
-
Median home listing price: $393,000
Explore More: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State
Rockford, Illinois
-
Population: 334,124
-
Unemployment rate: 6.3%
-
Median home listing price: $223,000
Worcester, Massachusetts-Connecticut
-
Population: 866,866
-
Unemployment rate: 3.9%
-
Median home listing price: $525,000
Ann Arbor, Michigan
-
Population: 365,536
-
Unemployment rate: 3.6%
-
Median home listing price: $509,000
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
-
Population: 558,589
-
Unemployment rate: 2.7%
-
Median home listing price: $403,000
For You: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
South Bend-Mishawaka, Indiana-Michigan
-
Population: 324,490
-
Unemployment rate: 4.8%
-
Median home listing price: $264,000
Fort Wayne, Indiana
-
Population: 457,842
-
Unemployment rate: 4.1%
-
Median home listing price: $308,000
Dayton, Ohio
-
Population: 814,363
-
Unemployment rate: 4.7%
-
Median home listing price: $250,000
Erie, Pennsylvania
-
Population: 267,571
-
Unemployment rate: 3.6%
-
Median home listing price: $240,000
Find Out: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities
Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Connecticut
-
Population: 1,151,543
-
Unemployment rate: 3.4%
-
Median home listing price: $412,000
Columbus, Ohio
-
Population: 2,180,271
-
Unemployment rate: 4.2%
-
Median home listing price: $377,000
Burlington-South Burlington, Vermont
-
Population: 227,942
-
Unemployment rate: 1.8%
-
Median home listing price: $499,000
Rochester, New York
-
Population: 1,052,087
-
Unemployment rate: 3.9%
-
Median home listing price: $283,000
Toledo, Ohio
-
Population: 600,141
-
Unemployment rate: 5.3%
-
Median home listing price: $237,000
Appleton, Wisconsin
-
Population: 246,433
-
Unemployment rate: 2.5%
-
Median home listing price: $416,000
More From GOBankingRates
-
5 Low-Risk Accounts Financially Savvy People Trust for Reliable Returns (And How You Can Use Them)
-
I'm a Retired Boomer: 3 Things I Wish I Had Done Differently To Better Prepare for Retirement Longevity
-
5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money
-
This 7-Day Savings Challenge is The Perfect Way to Prepare for 2025
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Cities With Low Living Costs and Strong Economies in Fall 2024