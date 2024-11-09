GOBankingRates

20 Cities With Low Living Costs and Strong Economies in Fall 2024

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Gabrielle Olya
3 min read

Whether you’re looking to buy a home to live in or to rent out, affordability may be top of mind. If you’re looking to get work, or want to ensure you have a large pool of possible renters, buying in an area with a strong economy is also a good idea.

Find Out: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

Learn More: 9 Things You Must Do To Grow Your Wealth in 2024

A new ranking from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com analyzed 200 metro areas to identify the markets that offer prospective homebuyers a lower cost of living, including for homes, and thriving local economies. Here are the 20 markets that came out on top.

Also see states with the lowest cost of living for single people.

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Canton-Massillon, Ohio

  • Population: 399,474

  • Unemployment rate: 4.7%

  • Median home listing price: $259,000

Check Out: How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

Also See: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

Trending Now:

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Akron, Ohio

  • Population: 698,398

  • Unemployment rate: 4.7%

  • Median home listing price: $230,000

Read More: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wisconsin

  • Population: 1,560,424

  • Unemployment rate: 3.2%

  • Median home listing price: $390,000

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire

  • Population: 427,354

  • Unemployment rate: 2.6%

  • Median home listing price: $563,000

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kalamazoo-Portage, Michigan

  • Population: 262,215

  • Unemployment rate: 4.1%

  • Median home listing price: $360,000

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Springfield, Massachusetts

  • Population: 460,291

  • Unemployment rate: 4.3%

  • Median home listing price: $393,000

Explore More: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rockford, Illinois

  • Population: 334,124

  • Unemployment rate: 6.3%

  • Median home listing price: $223,000

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Worcester, Massachusetts-Connecticut

  • Population: 866,866

  • Unemployment rate: 3.9%

  • Median home listing price: $525,000

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

Ann Arbor, Michigan

  • Population: 365,536

  • Unemployment rate: 3.6%

  • Median home listing price: $509,000

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

  • Population: 558,589

  • Unemployment rate: 2.7%

  • Median home listing price: $403,000

For You: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Bend-Mishawaka, Indiana-Michigan

  • Population: 324,490

  • Unemployment rate: 4.8%

  • Median home listing price: $264,000

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Population: 457,842

  • Unemployment rate: 4.1%

  • Median home listing price: $308,000

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Dayton, Ohio

  • Population: 814,363

  • Unemployment rate: 4.7%

  • Median home listing price: $250,000

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Erie, Pennsylvania

  • Population: 267,571

  • Unemployment rate: 3.6%

  • Median home listing price: $240,000

and

Recommended Stories