20 Cities With Low Living Costs and Strong Economies in Fall 2024

Whether you’re looking to buy a home to live in or to rent out, affordability may be top of mind. If you’re looking to get work, or want to ensure you have a large pool of possible renters, buying in an area with a strong economy is also a good idea.

A new ranking from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com analyzed 200 metro areas to identify the markets that offer prospective homebuyers a lower cost of living, including for homes, and thriving local economies. Here are the 20 markets that came out on top.

©Shutterstock.com

Canton-Massillon, Ohio

Population: 399,474

Unemployment rate: 4.7%

Median home listing price: $259,000

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Akron, Ohio

Population: 698,398

Unemployment rate: 4.7%

Median home listing price: $230,000

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wisconsin

Population: 1,560,424

Unemployment rate: 3.2%

Median home listing price: $390,000

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire

Population: 427,354

Unemployment rate: 2.6%

Median home listing price: $563,000

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kalamazoo-Portage, Michigan

Population: 262,215

Unemployment rate: 4.1%

Median home listing price: $360,000

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Springfield, Massachusetts

Population: 460,291

Unemployment rate: 4.3%

Median home listing price: $393,000

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rockford, Illinois

Population: 334,124

Unemployment rate: 6.3%

Median home listing price: $223,000

©Shutterstock.com

Worcester, Massachusetts-Connecticut

Population: 866,866

Unemployment rate: 3.9%

Median home listing price: $525,000

Davel5957 / iStock.com

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Population: 365,536

Unemployment rate: 3.6%

Median home listing price: $509,000

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Population: 558,589

Unemployment rate: 2.7%

Median home listing price: $403,000

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Bend-Mishawaka, Indiana-Michigan

Population: 324,490

Unemployment rate: 4.8%

Median home listing price: $264,000

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Population: 457,842

Unemployment rate: 4.1%

Median home listing price: $308,000

©Shutterstock.com

Dayton, Ohio

Population: 814,363

Unemployment rate: 4.7%

Median home listing price: $250,000

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Erie, Pennsylvania

Population: 267,571

Unemployment rate: 3.6%

Median home listing price: $240,000